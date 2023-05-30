Who is Laura Cover? Everything we know about the model and actress

Laura Cover is an American model and former Playboy bunny. She is best known for being the wife of former MLB player and New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. What is she doing today?

Laura Cover is the wife of Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Photo: Mike Stobe

Source: Getty Images

Aaron Boone was named Yankees manager in December 2017. He spent his 12-year pro-baseball career with the Cincinnati Reds, the Yankees, the Cleveland Indians, the Florida Marlins, and the Washington Nationals, and retired with the Houston Astros. His father, Bob Boone, grandfather Ray Boone, and brother Bret Boone played pro baseball.

Laura Cover's profiles summary and bio

Full name Laura Lee Cover Date of birth 6th May 1977 Age 46 years in 2023 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Bucyrus, Ohio, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Weight Approximately 53 kg (117 lbs) Body measurements 33-22-33 inches Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Aaron Boone (since 2002) Children Four, including Bella, Brandon, Jeanel, and Sergot Profession Former model, philanthropist Known for Being Aaron Boone's wife

Who is Aaron Boone married to?

The New York Yankees manager is married to Laura Cover, an American model. She is a former Playboy bunny and was chosen Playmate of the Month in the October 1998 issue. Laura has been featured in several of the magazine's videos and newsstand special editions.

Laura appeared on the Playmate Edition of the Weakest Link television game show. She also modelled for Mystique magazine and Talking Blue.

Laura Cover was a Playboy model. Photo: @hap317 on Twitter, Elsa on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How long has Aaron Boone been married?

Laura Cover and the former MLB infielder tied the knot on 9th November 2002 while he was still playing for the Cincinnati Reds. They have been together for over ten years.

Laura Cover's age and early life

Aaron Boone's wife was born on 6th May 1977 in Bucyrus, Ohio, United States. She is 46 years in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Cover comes from a Christian family, and her mother is a registered nurse. According to her IMDB profile, she did gymnastics and was an active soccer player in high school.

Laura Cover's children

Boone and Cover have four children. Photo: @aaronboone on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The model shares four children with former MLB player Aaron Boone. The two welcomed daughter Bella Boone in 2009 and son Brandon Boone in 2005.

The couple expanded their family in 2012 when they adopted two brothers, Sergot and Jeanel, from Haiti. The Caribbean country was still recovering from the catastrophic earthquake that struck in 2010. Aaron Boone's family resided in Scottsdale, Arizona, before moving east when Boone became the New York Yankees manager.

Laura Cover's net worth

Her net worth in 2023 is approximately $1.5 million. Laura Cover's husband, Aaron Boone, has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

Laura Cover's measurements

She measures approximately 33-22-33 inches and wears US shoe size 8. Laura Cover's height is 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m), while her weight is about 53 kg (117 lbs). The former Playboy bunny has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Laura and Boone tied the knot in 2002. Photo: @cryptotech24 on Twitter, William Perlman on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Laura Cover today

After marrying the former MLB player, Aaron Boone's wife became more involved in charities. According to Heavy, she is active in a breast cancer foundation. She also participates in Christian Children's Fund, a charity that helps children from third-world countries.

Laura Cover has been Aaron Boone's support system since tying the knot in 2002. The couple has built a family, and Laura is passionate about helping others.

READ ALSO: Who is Sunny Balwani's ex-wife, Keiko Fujimoto? All the facts about her

Briefly.co.za published the exciting life story of Japanese American artist Keiko Fujimoto. She is the ex-wife of convicted fraudster Ramesh Sunny Balwani.

After his divorce, Sunny started dating Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes who later made him president and COO of her health-tech startup. What happened to his ex-wife Keiko Fujimoto?

Source: Briefly News