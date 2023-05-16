Who is Sunny Balwani's ex-wife, Keiko Fujimoto? All the facts about her

Keiko Fujimoto is an American-based Japanese artist, actress, and television personality. She is widely known as the ex-wife of convicted fraudster Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of the now-defunct health tech company, Theranos. Read on for more about her life after divorce.

After Sunny's divorce from Keiko, he started dating Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who would later make him the company's second in command. Together, they defrauded investors millions of dollars before being exposed by Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou in 2015. They were both found guilty of several counts of fraud. Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in prison, while Sunny was given a 13-year sentence.

Keiko Fujimoto's profiles summary and bio

Full name Keiko Fujimoto Date of birth 23rd June 1977 Age 45 years in 2023 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Tokyo, Japan Current residence United States Nationality Japanese/American Height Approx 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m) Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Former husband Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani (Divorced in December 2002) Education University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (Information Science/MS) Profession Artist, actress, television personality Known for Being Sunny Balwani's wife

Keiko Fujimoto's age

Fujimoto was born on 23rd June 1977 in Tokyo, Japan. She is 45 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Cancer. After moving to the United States, she enrolled at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she obtained her degree in Information Science and later a Master of Science (MS) degree.

Keiko Fujimoto's husband

She was married to disgraced American-based Pakistani entrepreneur Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani. It is unclear when the couple tied the knot, but they lived in San Francisco, California. Fujimoto filed for divorce in February 2002 at the San Francisco County Superior Court. The divorce was finalized in December 2002. Keiko Fujimoto and Ramesh Balwani did not have any children together.

Keiko Fujimoto's career

Keiko has several acting credits. She appeared on the Japanese TV show Takajin mune ippai in 1994 and was later cast as an announcer in the Unfair (2006) mini-series. She had minor roles in Yoi Don! and P.O.V.

Fujimoto is also a talented artist and has participated in several art exhibitions in the United States. In 2013, her artwork was displayed at SOMA Artist Studios in San Francisco, California.

She took advanced social studies classes before being employed as a translator for Monica Stein. After moving to Los Angeles in April 2009, Keiko landed the position of technical publications manager at an applied materials manufacturing firm.

Keiko Fujimoto's net worth

Sunny Balwani's ex-wife has an estimated net worth of $6 million in 2023. Her salary is estimated to be around $150,000. Her ex-husband Sunny had an estimated net worth of $40 million before his fall from grace.

Keiko Fujimoto's height

Artist Keiko Fujimoto is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m) tall. She weighs about 60 kilograms and has dark hair.

Is Sunny Balwani married?

Sunny did not marry again after his marriage to Keiko ended. Soon after his divorce, he started dating Elizabeth Holmes, with whom he met in 2002 in Beijing, China. Holmes was 18 at the time, while Sunny was 37. She later made him president and COO of her health-tech startup, Theranos.

Most Theranos employees and investors were unaware that the company's founder and CEO was dating her second in command. The couple broke up in 2016 when Sunny Balwani left Theranos amid fraud investigations from SEC, FDA, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Who is Elizabeth Holmes's new husband?

The Theranos founder is married to William 'Billy' Evans, a special projects manager at Luminar Technologies. He is also an heir to the Evans Hotel Group chain of hotels. Elizabeth and Evans met in 2017 and married in a secret wedding in 2019. They have two children, born in July 2021 and February 2023.

Ramesh Balwani and Keiko Fujimoto never revealed the reason for their divorce. Keiko came into the limelight long after her failed marriage, and many details about her life remain a mystery.

