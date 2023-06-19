Kit Bernard Foster is the youngest son of actress Jodie Foster

Kit Bernard Foster is the youngest son of Jodie Foster, an actress, film director and producer who has gained fame in the entertainment industry. She is known for famous movies like The Silence of The Lambs, The Accused and Freaky Friday. Jodie has starred in over 80 movies and television shows and has won multiple awards, including the Golden Globe Awards.

Kit Bernard Foster, honoree Jodie Foster and Charles Bernard Foster attend the 2016 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards presented by Jaguar Land Rover and American Airlines. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Kit Foster is not the only son of the actress. He has an older brother, Charles Bernard. Kit has gained tremendous fame due to his mother’s celebrity status. The actress is regularly seen with her two sons at major events. This is what we know about Foster's son, Kit Bernard.

Kit Bernard Foster's profile summary and bio

Full name Kit Bernard Foster Gender Male Date of birth 29 September 2001 Age 21 years (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 182 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Jodie Foster and Cydney Bernard Siblings Charles Bernard Foster Relationship status Single University Princeton University

How old is Kit Bernard Foster?

Kit Bernard Foster (age 21 years as of June 2023) was born on 29 September 2001 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He is American, and his ethnicity is white.

Who is the biological mother of Jodie Foster's sons?

Charlie Foster, actress Jodie Foster and Kit Foster at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013. Photo: Paul Drinkwater

Source: Getty Images

Jodie Foster’s sons are rumoured to have been born through an artificial insemination process. However, the actress has not spoken about the matter publicly. There is also confusion about the biological mother of the two sons because, in 2014, Jodie was married to Alexandra Hedison, a famous photographer and actress.

Who is Jodie Foster’s sons' father?

Jodie Foster has not revealed her kids' father. She raises her children with Cydney Bernard. Cydney Bernard is Jodie's ex-partner, and the duo met in 1993 on the set of the Sommersby film.

What does Jodie Foster's sons do?

The actress’ sons are still in school. Kit Bernard is currently enrolled at Princeton. He joined the institution in 2020 and is set to graduate in 2024 with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry. According to his LinkedIn profile, Charles graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor's degree in English Language and Literature in 2021.

The famous film director said in an interview that her youngest son Kit will likely pursue a music career. She also added that Kit might also focus on chemistry-related professions. Her older son Charles is interested in acting.

Why did Jodie Foster stop acting?

Jodie Foster with her children, Kit and Charles. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media

Source: Getty Images

The renowned actress did not quit acting but decided to take a break to focus more on directing. She likes to stay behind the camera. She has always wanted to direct and produce a movie or a show since she was a teenager.

In an interview, when asked to give a reason why she found acting to be painful, she said acting was not what she was meant to do, and it was something she did because it was a family business. She said,

You know, when you look back and say, 'What was I meant to do’ I think the last thing on the list was an actor. It just wasn't really my personality, but it was the family business…am not sure it is in my DNA..it is why I am always exhausted and why I work so little because I really don't know how to fake it. When I was a kid, I used to say I wanted to be a professional talker…

Kit Bernard Foster has gained fame as the youngest son of actress Jodie Foster. His mother is known for her notable roles in many movies and television shows. Her eldest son, Charles, will likely follow in her footsteps by joining the entertainment industry as an actor.

Source: Briefly News