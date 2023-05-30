How many children does Sasha Czack have with Sylvester Stallone?

Sasha Czack is an American photographer famously known as the first wife of American veteran actor Sylvester Stallone. She appeared in films and TV shows and has worked behind the scenes. After retiring from her career, she focused on photography. Fans have taken a keen interest in learning about her children with Sylvester such that they ask, how many do they have?

Sage Stallone and his parents attend a movie premiere in California. Photo: @groovyhistory (modified by author)

Sasha had two children from her union with Sylvester Stallone. Her eldest son, Sage, began his acting career after completing his university studies. He made his acting debut in a film titled Daylight. However, he lost his life when he was 36 years old.

Sasha’s profile summary and bio

Full name Alexandra Jane Czack Popular name Sasha Czack Gender Female Date of birth 17 July 1950 Age 73 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Chester, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity American Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 2 inches Weight in kilograms 50 kg Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blonde Marital status Divorced Education University of Notre Dame Occupation Photographer Net worth Approximately $4 million

How old is Sasha Czack?

Sasha Czack (aged 73 years old as of 2023) was born on the 17th of July 1950, in Pennsylvania. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Sasha Czack’s height

She is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs approximately 50 kilograms. Sasha has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

Sasha Czack’s movies

Sasha has contributed her acting talents to one of the best Hollywood action movies. In Rocky III, produced in 1989, Sasha appeared as Rocky’s fan. She has also appeared in TV shows as an actress and directed others. Below is a list of these credits:

2003: The Family Stallone as Sasha Czack

as Sasha Czack 2006: Vic as Lilly

as Lilly 1996: Long Lost Love as Sasha Czack

as Sasha Czack 1951: Love of Life as Jane

Sasha Czack’s net worth

As per reports, Sasha is worth $4 million. She has accumulated this net worth through her career as a photographer, former actress, director, and writer.

How did Sylvester Stallone meet his first wife?

Sylvester Stallone and his first ex-wife. Photo: @ron_galella (modified by author)

Sylvester met his first wife, Sasha, at a theatre, but their meeting timeline and relationship details are unknown. Shortly after dating, the couple tied the knot on the 28th of December 1974. During their union, they experienced challenges that separated them in 1978.

How many children did Sylvester Stallone have with Sasha Czack?

Stallone had two sons with his ex-wife. Their first son, Sage Moonblood Stallone, was born on the 5th of May 1976. He studied filmmaking at the University of North Carolina and followed a career path similar to his father’s.

Sage played the role of Rocky’s son alongside his father in the blockbuster film Rocky V. Sage’s life was short-lived as he died of a heart disease on the 12th of July 2012. His father was among those hit hard by the devastating news. He said,

“There is no greater pain than losing a child. Therefore, I implore people to respect my wonderfully talented son’s memory and feel compassion for his loving mother, Sasha, because this agonising loss will be felt for the rest of our lives.”

Sylvester’s second son, Seargeoh Stallone, was born on the 18th of August 1979. He was diagnosed with autism at the age of three, and this encouraged his parents to begin a research fund under the National Society for Children and Adults with Autism. Like his late brother, Seargeoh also starred in a film with his father.

Who was Sasha Stallone married to?

According to Affair Post, Sasha was married to Sylvester Stallone for 11 years. Following her divorce from him, she married Rick Ash, whom she met on the set of Long Lost Love. Rich is popularly known as a sound engineer whose projects include movies like Pulp Fiction, Buffalo 66, Monster’s Ball, and Captain Fantastic.

What happened to Sasha Stallone?

Sasha Czack is seen attending the funeral of her late son Sage Stallone with some family members. Photo: Bauer Griffin

After her unsuccessful marriage with Sylvester, Sasha moved to Malibu with her son Seargeoh. Tuko states that she left her acting career to take care of Seargeoh. Since then, she has lived a private life away from the media.

As a former actress, writer, and director, Sasha Czack has contributed her expertise to Hollywood’s film industry. Although she has been in two unsuccessful marriages, many will remember her as Sylvester Stallone’s first wife.

