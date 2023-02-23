Check out this complete list of autism schools in South Africa (2023)

Autism is on the rise globally, and the low levels of awareness have significantly contributed to the stigma around the condition. According to a recent study, about 1 in 88 South African children receives an autism diagnosis. These children require special care; hence, information on autism schools in South Africa is crucial.

Autism is a developmental disorder caused by differences in the brain. People with this disorder often have problems with interaction and communication and may have different ways of learning, paying attention or moving. These factors call for specialised autism schools.

Are there schools for autistic children?

There are therapies geared to enable children with autism to improve their social and interactive skills so that they can achieve developmental milestones and independence.

So, should a child with autism go to a normal school? No. Children diagnosed with the disorder should attend special schools focusing on their developmental curriculum. These schools also have special facilities to assess the learners' ability to grasp concepts.

What type of school is best for autism? Go through the options in this list for details.

1. The Star Academy

Which school is best for a special child? The Star Academy is a South African non-profit educational facility offering tutoring and support to children on the autism spectrum. Its team designs each kid's independent education plan based on the Skills Curriculum. The Star Academy has branches in the following locations:

Highlands North, Johannesburg

Waverley, Johannesburg

Fourways, Johannesburg

Sea Point, Cape Town

Mount Edgecombe, Durban

Erasmuskloof, Pretoria

2. Johannesburg School for Autism

The Johannesburg School for Autism, one of the largest public special schools in South Africa, offers specialised services to more than 300 learners aged between 3 to 20 years. Learners are enrolled through the Department of Education District Office.

3. Vera School for Learners with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Vera School for Learners with Autism Spectrum Disorder in Rondebosch East is the oldest of the five government schools for autism in South Africa. It functions under the auspices of the Western Cape Education Department.

Besides learning, the schools offer regular workshops to parents, teachers and professionals from various fields.

4. Quest School

Quest School in Port Elizabeth is the only state school in the Eastern Cape for autistic children. It accommodates pupils between 6 and 18 years. It also has a hostel for learners outside the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Besides education, Quest School welcomes families with autistic children to approach the institution for assistance with an assessment, and applicants should apply through the Education Department.

5. The Key School

Established in 1975, The Key School is the oldest school in Johannesburg to offer learning services and therapeutic intervention to children with autism. The institution employs AAC, a specific assistive technology that promotes independence and focuses on increasing social interactions and expanding communication.

6. Boland School for Autism

Founded in September 2009, Boland School for Autism is an autism-specific school offering specialised education to learners and continuous training to staff members to render the best quality of service. The school also has occupational therapists, speech-language therapists, educational psychologists, kinder kineticist and social workers to support the course.

7. UNICA School for Autism

UNICA School for Autism is a public institution and one of the autism schools in Pretoria, offering affordable and specialised education to learners aged between 3 and 18 years. It has a capacity of 107 learners annually. UNICA School believes in the learner's worth, uniqueness and dignity; hence, it strives to provide quality and structured education and training.

8. The Browns School

The Browns School started as an educational facility for the cerebral palsied child in Durban and was one of the special needs boarding schools in South Africa. It was transferred to the KwaZulu Natal Department of Education in 1964 and later moved to Pinetown in 1968. Today, the institution caters for 375 pupils by providing holistic development and is one of the special needs boarding schools in South Africa.

The Browns School serves three groups, the cerebral palsied child, the autistic child and a section catering to the learning-disabled child.

9. Johannesburg Hospital School

The Johannesburg Hospital School caters for children with developmental disorders like autism, aged between 3 and 18 years. It is situated along 13 Joubert Street Extension, Braamfontein Johannesburg.

10. Amazing K Therapy & Remedial Academy

Founded in 2014, Amazing K is an evolving registered ECD and partial care centre for special learners aged between 2 and 7 years. It has a teacher/therapist-to-child ratio of 3:1, 4:1 or 6:1. It also places tutors in homes and offers online tutoring services for children with special needs.

Amazing K Therapy & Remedial Academy also has a therapy centre to enrol students and outpatients. It offers speech therapies and workshops to help teachers and parents understand how to deal with autistic children.

11. Tamarisk Special School for Autism

Are you within Johannesburg and are wondering, are there any autism schools near me? Worry not. Tamarisk Special School for Autism is a special needs public educational facility in Johannesburg. It has a capacity of 60 learners and ten teachers.

12. Al-Noor Centre for Autism

Al-Noor Centre for Autism is a private day school based in Vereeniging, Arconpark. It provides an optimal environment for delivering holistic education aimed at enhancing the independence of autistic learners. Al-Noor Centre for Autism caters to learners aged between 3 and 14 years.

13. Footprints Preparatory School

Footprints Preparatory School is a special needs school with a capacity of 59 learners aged between 5 and 18 years. The school is also equipped with a committed team of staff members trained to work with learners diagnosed with:

Cerebral palsy

Human impairment

Autism

ADHD

ADD

severe epilepsy

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

14. Centre for Autism Research and Education

Located in Orange Grove, Gauteng, the Centre for Autism Research and Education is a holistic intervention centre founded in 2011. It is dedicated to the therapeutic developmental needs of children with autism.

15. Wandsworth School

Located in Randburg, Wandsworth School is special needs educational institution catering for children aged diagnosed with developmental disorders such as:

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Cerebral palsy

Down Syndrome

Global Developmental Delays

Genetic Translocations

Sensory Integration Disorders

This list of autism schools in South Africa in 2023 proves how much the government and private sector are beefing up the educational sector to ensure inclusivity. Parents are advised not to shy off from utilising these institutions. Furthermore, the schools are specific that parents should acquire a diagnosis for their children before proceeding with the enrollment process.

