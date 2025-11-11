Gunna's concert in South Africa: what to expect at Milk & Cookies Festival 2026

Gunna's concert in South Africa is set to electrify fans during the Milk + Cookies Festival second edition, running from December 24, 2025, to January 14, 2026. The P power hit maker is set to perform some of his chart-topping hits and collaborations, perfectly blending the international music scene with South Africa's vibrant rhythms.

We’re not just bringing a festival ; we’re curating an experience. This is about blending local flavour with international sophistication.

Key takeaways

Milk + Cookies Music Week South Africa, second edition, will run from December 24, 2025, to January 14, 2026 , across Cape Town and Johannesburg.

, across Cape Town and Johannesburg. Gunna will perform at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on January 3, 2026 , and at Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, on January 10, 2026.

, and at Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, on Tickets for the Milk + Cookies festival retail for as low as R649 for the general admission to a high of R2000 for the Golden Circle .

to a high of . South African DJs Vigro Deep and Kent are set to perform at the festival.

Exploring Gunna's concert in South Africa

Gunna's concert in South Africa is a key highlight of the Milk + Cookies Music Week 2026. The American rapper will headline two shows: on January 3, 2026, at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town, and on January 10, 2026, at Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg. Supporting him are local South African artists Vigro Deep in Cape Town and DJ Kent in Johannesburg.

Gunna concert ticket prices

Tickets for Gunna's concert in South Africa are priced at R649 for general admission in both Cape Town and Johannesburg events. However, these tickets have already sold out, but organisers have introduced a general admission phase 2 ticket going for R799. VIP tickets cost R1250, while Golden Circle tickets are priced at R2000.

All about the Milk and Cookies festival

The Milk + Cookies Festival is a global celebration that combines music, culture, food, and community. Founded in 2009 by four Morehouse College alumni, the festival has expanded internationally, including major events in South Africa, London, Los Angeles, and Toronto.

The festival features a blend of music genres, such as amapiano, R&B, and hip-hop. Additionally, it has vibrant stages, curated food vendors, immersive art installations, and cultural experiences.

Milk and Cookies Festival location

Milk + Cookies Festival Week in South Africa for 2026 will be held at two central locations: Cape Town and Johannesburg. The festival begins with a Gunna concert in Cape Town held at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse, 109 Rosmead Avenue, Kenilworth, Cape Town. It will close at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec Road (corner of Rand Show Road), Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Milk and Cookies Festival age limit

The Milk + Cookies Festival in South Africa has an age limit of 18 years. You can buy tickets from their official ticket website or visit Gunna's official website.

Is Gunna coming to South Africa?

The popular rapper is coming to South Africa. He is set to headline the Milk + Cookies Festival in January 2026 as part of his global Wun World Tour supporting his latest album, The Last Wun, released in August 2025.

Trivia

Milk + Cookies debuted its first show in South Africa in early 2025, with Kaytranada headlining the event.

The festival has featured popular artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Kaytranada, and Summer Walker in some of their major concerts.

Milk + Cookies partners with Fortune 500 brands like Meta, Porsche, and Red Bull.

Final word

At Gunna's concert in South Africa, audiences will experience a cultural spectacle that honours both local and international talent. The Milk + Cookies Festival is not just a concert but a full immersion into music, art, and innovation.

