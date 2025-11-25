Eastcape Midlands TVET College courses, campuses and how to apply
Eastcape Midlands TVET College is one of multiple TVET colleges located throughout South Africa that allow students to study at a tertiary institution at more affordable rates than private colleges. Students can look forward to a hands-on learning approach and partnerships with other institutions for a comprehensive learning experience.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Eastcape Midlands College is located in the Eastern Cape province
- Midlands College is no longer open for 2025 late applications
- Apply to Midlands College online or through a consultant
- Frequently asked questions
- Final word
Key takeaways
- Eastcape Midlands College was established on March 31, 2002, but officially launched in October 2003.
- The establishment provides students with a blend of practical and theoretical education, giving individuals the chance to obtain the necessary skills and exposure to be fully equipped for their chosen career.
- Eastcape Midlands College also utilises partnerships with organisations such as merSETA and Nelson Mandela University and merSETA to provide real-life experience before entering the workforce.
Eastcape Midlands College is located in the Eastern Cape province
Based in the Eastern Cape, Eastcape Midlands College has campuses in Grahamstown, Charles Goodyear, Graaff-Reinet, Brickfields Road, Heath Park, High Street, Middle Street, Park Avenue, Thanduxolo, and Woeke Street. The following are the campuses' full addresses, including their head office:
- Grahamstown campus: Saint Aidans Avenue, Grahamstown
- Charles Goodyear campus: Edison Street, Uitenhage
- Brickfields Road campus: Brickfields Road, Uitenhage
- Heath Park campus: Corner of Laurance Erasmus and Standford Road, Bethelsdorp
- High Street Campus: High Street, Uitenhage
- Middle Street Campus: 18 Middle Street, Graaff-Reinet
- Park Avenue Campus: Corner of Park Avenue and Cannon Street, Uitenhage
- Thanduxolo Campus: Bantom Street, Kwanobuhle
- Woeke Street Campus:19 Woeke Street, Graaff-Reinet
- Head office: Cuyler Street, Uitenhage
Midlands College is no longer open for 2025 late applications
Midlands TVET College's late application period for 2025 closed on May 31, 2025, and the institution has said no late submissions will be taken. However, applications for 2026 opened in September 2025, and it is advised that individuals keep an eye on their website for updates on when 2026 applications will close.
Apply to Midlands College online or through a consultant
The most efficient way to apply is via their website or by going to a campus and talking directly to a consultant. Midlands College's online application process is as follows:
- Step 1: Visit the Eastcape Midlands TVET College website and utilise the student portal login.
- Step 2: Navigate to the top right of the webpage and select the 'Apply now' tab.
- Step 3: New applicants who have not previously visited the website will need to either register an account or re-enter their login details.
- Step 4: Fill in all of the relevant details on the application form provided, including personal and academic information.
- Step 5: Gather and attach all supporting relevant documentation, including a copy of your highest academic certification, a copy of your ID, proof of residence, and any other documentation your specific course may require.
- Step 6: Read through all of the provided information and documentation to ensure all of the necessary details are included and there are no errors.
- Step 7: Submit the application and wait for confirmation on whether your application has been accepted or rejected.
Frequently asked questions
Although it is too late to apply for late 2025 applications, individuals will still benefit from extra information on the TVET college's offerings, such as their courses. The most popular courses include Engineering Studies and Business Studies, and contacting them via telephone is the easiest way to speak to a consultant who can help guide you towards the most suitable course for you.
What courses do Eastcape Midlands TVET College offer?
Students choose from the following courses available at the tertiary learning institution, with a more comprehensive list here:
- Marketing
- Information Technology and Computer Science
- Business Management
- Legal Secretary
- Financial Management
- Transport and Logistics
- Electrical Infrastructure Construction
- Human Resource Management
- Civil Engineering
- Hospitality
- Tourism
How can students check if their application has been approved?
Individuals can confirm whether or not their applications have been approved through the following methods:
- Via the website's portal: Log in to the website using your student details or applicant number to see the application status.
- Via email: Check for confirmation via the email account given during the application process.
Which public TVET Colleges are open for 2026?
Multiple TVET Colleges are open for 2026 applications at the time of writing, which include:
- Northlink College
- Lephalale TVET College
- Umgungundlovu TVET College
- Central Johannesburg TVET College
- West Coast College
- Tshwane South TVET College
- PE TVET College
- Mopani TVET College
What is the best way to contact Eastcape Midlands College?
You can contact the college in multiple ways, including via telephone on 041 995 2000, or their email address info@emcol.co.za.
Final word
Eastcape Midlands TVET College is one of many government colleges that offer their students quality education at a more affordable rate than private learning institutions. It also offers students learning opportunities, such as internships, to bridge into their dream jobs.
