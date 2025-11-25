Eastcape Midlands TVET College courses, campuses and how to apply

Eastcape Midlands TVET College is one of multiple TVET colleges located throughout South Africa that allow students to study at a tertiary institution at more affordable rates than private colleges. Students can look forward to a hands-on learning approach and partnerships with other institutions for a comprehensive learning experience.

Key takeaways

Eastcape Midlands College was established on March 31, 2002, but officially launched in October 2003.

The establishment provides students with a blend of practical and theoretical education, giving individuals the chance to obtain the necessary skills and exposure to be fully equipped for their chosen career.

Eastcape Midlands College also utilises partnerships with organisations such as merSETA and Nelson Mandela University and merSETA to provide real-life experience before entering the workforce.

Eastcape Midlands College is located in the Eastern Cape province

Based in the Eastern Cape, Eastcape Midlands College has campuses in Grahamstown, Charles Goodyear, Graaff-Reinet, Brickfields Road, Heath Park, High Street, Middle Street, Park Avenue, Thanduxolo, and Woeke Street. The following are the campuses' full addresses, including their head office:

Grahamstown campus : Saint Aidans Avenue, Grahamstown

: Saint Aidans Avenue, Grahamstown Charles Goodyear campus : Edison Street, Uitenhage

: Edison Street, Uitenhage Brickfields Road campus : Brickfields Road, Uitenhage

: Brickfields Road, Uitenhage Heath Park campus : Corner of Laurance Erasmus and Standford Road, Bethelsdorp

: Corner of Laurance Erasmus and Standford Road, Bethelsdorp High Street Campus : High Street, Uitenhage

: High Street, Uitenhage Middle Street Campus : 18 Middle Street, Graaff-Reinet

: 18 Middle Street, Graaff-Reinet Park Avenue Campus: Corner of Park Avenue and Cannon Street, Uitenhage

Corner of Park Avenue and Cannon Street, Uitenhage Thanduxolo Campus: Bantom Street, Kwanobuhle

Bantom Street, Kwanobuhle Woeke Street Campus :19 Woeke Street, Graaff-Reinet

:19 Woeke Street, Graaff-Reinet Head office: Cuyler Street, Uitenhage

Midlands College is no longer open for 2025 late applications

Midlands TVET College's late application period for 2025 closed on May 31, 2025, and the institution has said no late submissions will be taken. However, applications for 2026 opened in September 2025, and it is advised that individuals keep an eye on their website for updates on when 2026 applications will close.

Apply to Midlands College online or through a consultant

The most efficient way to apply is via their website or by going to a campus and talking directly to a consultant. Midlands College's online application process is as follows:

Step 1 : Visit the Eastcape Midlands TVET College website and utilise the student portal login.

: Visit the Eastcape Midlands TVET College website and utilise the student portal login. Step 2 : Navigate to the top right of the webpage and select the 'Apply now' tab.

: Navigate to the top right of the webpage and select the 'Apply now' tab. Step 3 : New applicants who have not previously visited the website will need to either register an account or re-enter their login details.

: New applicants who have not previously visited the website will need to either register an account or re-enter their login details. Step 4 : Fill in all of the relevant details on the application form provided, including personal and academic information.

: Fill in all of the relevant details on the application form provided, including personal and academic information. Step 5 : Gather and attach all supporting relevant documentation, including a copy of your highest academic certification, a copy of your ID, proof of residence, and any other documentation your specific course may require.

: Gather and attach all supporting relevant documentation, including a copy of your highest academic certification, a copy of your ID, proof of residence, and any other documentation your specific course may require. Step 6 : Read through all of the provided information and documentation to ensure all of the necessary details are included and there are no errors.

: Read through all of the provided information and documentation to ensure all of the necessary details are included and there are no errors. Step 7: Submit the application and wait for confirmation on whether your application has been accepted or rejected.

Frequently asked questions

Although it is too late to apply for late 2025 applications, individuals will still benefit from extra information on the TVET college's offerings, such as their courses. The most popular courses include Engineering Studies and Business Studies, and contacting them via telephone is the easiest way to speak to a consultant who can help guide you towards the most suitable course for you.

What courses do Eastcape Midlands TVET College offer?

Students choose from the following courses available at the tertiary learning institution, with a more comprehensive list here:

Marketing

Information Technology and Computer Science

Business Management

Legal Secretary

Financial Management

Transport and Logistics

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Human Resource Management

Civil Engineering

Hospitality

Tourism

How can students check if their application has been approved?

Individuals can confirm whether or not their applications have been approved through the following methods:

Via the website's portal : Log in to the website using your student details or applicant number to see the application status.

: Log in to the website using your student details or applicant number to see the application status. Via email: Check for confirmation via the email account given during the application process.

Which public TVET Colleges are open for 2026?

Multiple TVET Colleges are open for 2026 applications at the time of writing, which include:

Northlink College

Lephalale TVET College

Umgungundlovu TVET College

Central Johannesburg TVET College

West Coast College

Tshwane South TVET College

PE TVET College

Mopani TVET College

You can contact the college in multiple ways, including via telephone on 041 995 2000, or their email address info@emcol.co.za.

Final word

Eastcape Midlands TVET College is one of many government colleges that offer their students quality education at a more affordable rate than private learning institutions. It also offers students learning opportunities, such as internships, to bridge into their dream jobs.

