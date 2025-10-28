Mthashana TVET College guide: Application, courses and campuses

Mthashana TVET College is a public Technical and Vocational Education and Training institution in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. It has several campuses across the province, including Vryheid, KwaGqikazi, Nquthu, and Babanango, offering programmes in fields like Engineering, Business Studies, Agriculture, and Hospitality.

Mthashana TVET College offers a range of courses in areas like NATED (N1-N6) and National Certificate (Vocational) programmes. Photo: @MthashanaTVETCollege on Facebook (modified by author)

Mthashana TVET College courses

Mthashana TVET College offers a variety of courses through both the National Certificate (Vocational) (NCV) and NATED Report 191 programmes. Below is an overview of the NCV and NATED programmes available.

NCV courses at Mthashana TVET College are designed for students who have completed at least Grade 9. Photo: @MthashanaTVETCollege on Facebook (modified by author)

NCV Programmes

NCV courses are offered at Levels 2–4 and are designed for students who have completed at least Grade 9. Popular NCV courses include Hospitality, Office Administration and Tourism Management.

Course Subjects Campus Hospitality Food Preparation, Hospitality Generics, Hospitality Service, Client Services & Human Relations KwaGqikazi, Nongoma Office Administration Business Practice, Office Practice, Office Data Processing, New Venture Creation, Personal Assistance KwaGqikazi, Vryheid, Nquthu Campuses Electrical Infrastructure Construction (EIC) Electrical Principles & Practice, Workshop Practice

Electronic Control & Digital Electronics, Electrical Workmanship, Electrical Systems & Construction Vryheid, Nongoma, & Nquthu Engineering & Related Design (ERD) Building & Structural Construction, Building & Structural Surveying, Quantity Surveying, Building Science Vryheid Civil Engineering & Building Construction (CEBC) Building & Structural Construction, Building & Structural Surveying, Quantity Surveying, Building Science, Drawings & Setting, Quantities and Costing, Construction Material, Construction Plant & Equipment, Construction Supervision, Construction Plumbing Nongoma English Management Communication English Management Communication Vryheid, KwaGqikazi, & Nquthu Tourism Management Science of Tourism, Client Services & Human Relations, Sustainable Tourism in SA, Tourism Operations, Tourism destination, Travel Services, Tourism Communication, Travel Office Procedure Emandleni Campus Primary Agriculture Plant Production, Animal Production, Farm Planning & Mechanisation, Soil Science, Agri-business, Advanced Plant Production Emandleni Campus

NATED (Report 191) / National Diploma Programmes (N1–N6, N4–N6)

The NATED (Report 191) programmes at Mthashana TVET College are designed to equip students with practical and theoretical skills for the workplace. Some of the courses offered include Management Assistant, Public Management, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Civil Engineering.

The NATED (Report 191) programmes at Mthashana TVET College include Electrical Engineering, and Civil Engineering. Photo: @MthashanaTVETCollege on Facebook (modified by author)

Business Studies Programmes (N4-N6)

Programme Subjects Campus Business Management Entrepreneurship & Business Management, Sales Management, Personnel Management

Computer Practice Vryheid Business Campus Financial Management and Mechanisation Management: Farming

Data Management: Farming

Financial Management: Farming, Maintenance Management: Farming, Human Resource Management: Farming Emandleni Campus Public Management Public Administration, Public Law, Public Finance

Municipal Administration KwaGqikazi & Vryheid Campuses Computer Practice Computer Practice

Information Processing KwaGqikazi, Nongoma, Vryheid Campuses

Engineering Studies Programmes (N1-N6)

Programme Subjects Campus Mechanical Engineering Engineering Science, Engineering Drawing, Motor/Diesel Trade Theory, Mechanotechnics, Industrial Electronics Vryheid Electrical Engineering Engineering Science, Power Machines, Digital Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Electrical Trade Theory, Control Systems,

Electrotechnics Vryheid, Nongoma, Nquthu Civil Engineering Building & Structural Construction, Building & Structural Surveying, Quantity Surveying, Building Science, Drawings & Setting, Quantities and Costing, Construction Material, Construction Plant & Equipment, Construction Supervision, Construction Plumbing Nongoma

Mthashana TVET College admission requirements

Admission requirements vary depending on the course type and level. Below are the general, NCV and NATED admission requirements.

Mthashana TVET College admission requirements vary depending on the course type and level. Photo: @MthashanaTVETCollege on Facebook (modified by author)

General admission requirements

All applicants must provide:

Certified copy of their South African ID.

Certified copy of the latest school results.

Proof of residential address.

Next of kin’s ID copy.

NCV admission requirements

Applicants must have at least a Grade 9 certificate or an equivalent qualification.

Students are required to complete each NCV level in sequence, from Level 2 to Level 4, to advance to the next stage.

NATED admission requirements

For admission into N4–N6 courses at Mthashana TVET College, applicants are required to have a Grade 12 certificate or an equivalent qualification.

For N1–N3 Engineering courses, students must have completed Grades 9 to 12 with passes in Mathematics and Science, depending on the specific course requirements.

Mthashana TVET College online application process

Mthashana TVET College’s application process is mainly conducted online through its official portal. Below is a clear, step-by-step guide to help you successfully apply.

Step 1: Complete the compulsory placement screening test

Before you can start your application at Mthashana TVET College, you are required to complete a placement screening test. This test helps the college assess your skills and recommend the most suitable programmes for you. However, you can still choose a course for yourself, but you must complete the screening.

Mthashana TVET College placement screening test application page. Photo: mthashanacollege (modified by author)

Visit the official Mthashana TVET College online application page. Look for the “Admissions” or “Placement Test” section. Log in as a returning student or create an account as a new student by entering your personal details, such as ID number, email address, and phone number. Make sure to note your username and password, as you will need them again. Complete all screening batteries in the Pre-Entry folder. Answer honestly and click ‘Finish’ at the end of each assessment. If your internet drops, you can log back in as a returning student and continue.

Step 2: Complete the online application process

Mthashana TVET College student signup page. Photo: mthashanacollege (modified by author)

After finishing the placement test, go to the Mthashana TVET College online application page. Click on the “Apply Now” button to begin the application process. The page will show 'Existing student login' and 'Register a new account.' If you already have an account, log in using your ID or Passport Number. If you do not have an account yet, click “Register a new account” and complete the online application form by filling your personal details such as your full name, password, ID number, contact information, and other required personal details. Choose a secure username and password for your student profile. Based on your placement test results and interests, choose the course you wish to apply for. Provide details of your previous education, including institutions attended and qualifications obtained. Respond to any additional questions or prompts as part of the application form. Upload certified copies of your ID, latest results, proof of residence and any additional documents requested, such as guardian consent if you are under 18. Use PDF or high-quality JPGs. Double-check all entered information and uploaded documents for accuracy. Click the “Submit” button to send your application to the college. After submission, you should receive a confirmation email acknowledging receipt of your application. You can check the status of your application by logging into your student profile on the application portal.

Mthashana TVET College campuses

Mthashana TVET College has eight campuses spread across northern KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Each campus offers different programs suited to local industry needs. The campuses are:

Mthashana TVET College has eight campuses spread across northern KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Photo: @MthashanaTVETCollege on Facebook (modified by author)

1. Vryheid Engineering Campus

Address : 9 Landdrost Street, Vryheid, 3100

: 9 Landdrost Street, Vryheid, 3100 Telephone : (034) 980 1018

: (034) 980 1018 E-mail : Info.VryheidCampus@kzntvet.edu.za

: Info.VryheidCampus@kzntvet.edu.za Programmes offered: Engineering Studies

2. Kwa-Gqikazi Campus

Address : 22A Nongoma Main Road, Nongoma, 3950

: 22A Nongoma Main Road, Nongoma, 3950 Telephone : (035) 831 3202

: (035) 831 3202 E-mail : Info.Kwa-GqikaziCampus@kzntvet.edu.za

: Info.Kwa-GqikaziCampus@kzntvet.edu.za Programmes offered: Business, Public Management, Hospitality

3. Babanango Skills Centre

Address : 59 Justice Street, Babanango, 3850

: 59 Justice Street, Babanango, 3850 Telephone : (035) 835 0200/072 153 0030

: (035) 835 0200/072 153 0030 E-mail : Info.BabanangoCampus@kzntvet.edu.za

: Info.BabanangoCampus@kzntvet.edu.za Programmes offered: Hospitality and Skills Programmes

4. Emandleni Campus/Emandleni-Matleng Youth Training Centre

Address : Vulcam Farm Ulundi 3838

: Vulcam Farm Ulundi 3838 Telephone : (035) 879 1061

: (035) 879 1061 E-mail : Info.EmandleniCampus@kzntvet.edu.za

: Info.EmandleniCampus@kzntvet.edu.za Programmes offered: Agricultural studies

5. Nongoma Campus

Address : 22A Nongoma Main Road

: 22A Nongoma Main Road Telephone : (035) 831 6032/31/19

: (035) 831 6032/31/19 E-mail : Info.NongomaCampus@kzntvet.edu.za

: Info.NongomaCampus@kzntvet.edu.za Programmes offered: Civil Engineering and Building Construction

6. Nquthu Campus

Address : Lot 1557 Mangosuthu Drive

: Lot 1557 Mangosuthu Drive Telephone : (034) 271 1514

: (034) 271 1514 E-mail : Info.NquthuCampus@kzntvet.edu.za

: Info.NquthuCampus@kzntvet.edu.za Programmes offered: Engineering, Public Management

7. Vryheid Business Campus

Address : 92 Hlobane Street, Vryheid, 3100

: 92 Hlobane Street, Vryheid, 3100 Telephone : (034) 981 5337

: (034) 981 5337 E-mail : Info.VryheidCampus@kzntvet.edu.za

: Info.VryheidCampus@kzntvet.edu.za Programmes offered: Business and Management

8. Maputa Campus

Address : Thandizwe Area, next to Shayina School

: Thandizwe Area, next to Shayina School Telephone : (035) 813 0100

: (035) 813 0100 E-mail : Info.MaputaCampus@kzntvet.edu.za

: Info.MaputaCampus@kzntvet.edu.za Programmes offered: Agriculture

Mthashana TVET College offers different programs suited to local industry needs. Photo: @MthashanaTVETCollege on Facebook (modified by author)

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Mthashana TVET College located?

Mthashana TVET College is located in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa and has several campuses in towns such as Vryheid, Nongoma, and Ulundi.

Which province is Mthashana TVET College located in?

Mthashana TVET College is situated in the KwaZulu-Natal Province of South Africa.

What courses are offered at TVET colleges?

TVET colleges offer a wide range of practical and technical courses, including Engineering, Business Management, Hospitality, Agriculture and Information Technology.

Which courses are still available at West Coast College?

West Coast College offers various NC(V) and Report 191 (NATED) courses across fields like Engineering, Business Studies, Hospitality, and Education.

Is Mthashana TVET College open for 2025 applications?

The application period for 2026 NCV and NATED programmes at Mthashana TVET College has passed. Applications were open from 1 September 2025 to 30 September 2025.

What is Mthashana known for?

The South African TVET college is recognised for excellent pass rates and equipping students with practical skills for successful careers.

Final word

Mthashana TVET College provides both academic and practical programmes designed to give students the practical skills needed in today’s job market. With multiple campuses, an easy online application system, and NSFAS funding options, Mthashana TVET College remains one of the most accessible institutions for students seeking career-focused education.

