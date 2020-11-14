EWC online application for 2022, form, courses, fees, prospectus, faculties

Good education and essential skills are the ultimate investment you can make for yourself or your child. But then, where you learn is also paramount, so colleges like Ekurhuleni West provide a good learning environment and ensure that students get the best training in preparation for the marketplace. While admission is not automatic, you must know the EWC online application procedure to stand a chance of being admitted.

Ekurhuleni West College ensures that students have the necessary knowledge and skills for employment or self-employment. As published on their website, their campuses ensure life-long learning and the development of students. Additionally, they award bursaries to deserving students with excellent results in previous semesters. So, is EWC application open? If yes, what is the process?

Overview of Ekurhuleni West College

Ekurhuleni means a place of peace in Xitsonga. The name was taken from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality. Also, West is from the Western Belt within the Municipal area, where all the campuses are situated. The college has six campuses located in strategic areas within the municipality, including the following:

Alberton Campus Boksburg Campus Ekurhuleni West TVET college Germiston Campus Kathorus Campus (in Katlehong/ Vosloorus/ Thokoza) Kempton Campus (in Kempton Park) Tembisa Campus

Which courses are still available at EWC?

Depending on the area you want to specialise in, EWC offers a wide range of courses. These courses are divided into four main categories to capture all kinds of learners:

Business studies

The following are the available courses under the National Certificate Vocational (NQF Level 2), National Certificate Vocational (NQF Level 3), and the National Certificate Vocational (NQF Level 4):

Finance, Economics, and Accounting

Marketing

Office Administration

Management

Transport and Logistics

For Post Grade 12, the following semester courses are available

N4 - N6 Business Management

N4 - N6 Financial Management

N4 - N6 Management Assistant

N4 - N6 Human Resources Management

N4 - N6 Marketing Management

Engineering studies

Under the National Certificate Vocational (NQF Level 2), National Certificate Vocational (NQF Level 3), and the National Certificate Vocational (NQF Level 4), these are the available courses:

Civil Engineering and Building Construction

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Engineering and Related Design

Information Technology and Computer Science

Mechatronics

Meanwhile, at the N3 - N6 (Post Grade 12) level, here are the courses you can choose from:

N3 - N6: Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current)

N3 - N6: Electronic Engineering (Light Current)

N3 - N6: Mechanical Engineering

N3 - N6: Avionics

Part-time Engineering

Utility studies

The following are the available courses under the National Certificate Vocational (NQF Level 2), National Certificate Vocational (NQF Level 3), and the National Certificate Vocational (NQF Level 4):

Hospitality

Tourism

Education and Development

Occupational programmes

Under this programme, you can choose from any of these courses:

Hairdressing

Cosmetology

Hospitality

General Engineering

Information Technology Courses

EWC online application process

Among others, the institution's portal is open to students who are applying for the first time or who were not enrolled on any course before. Also, those who do not have an EWC Student number in any previous year are considered new students.

How do I register online with EWC?

Before you can commence the EWC online application for the 2022/2023 academic session based on your chosen course, you are expected to complete a placement test. But then, when you are about to start the test, you would be requested to do the following:

Sign an acknowledgement that you prefer to make your own choice outside the placement screening report;

Complete the screening yourself, or the automated system will recommend the wrong course, resulting in poor performance.

Once those points are noted, click on the "Start Screening" button. Afterwards, go back to the application page and follow these steps to apply:

Click the online application link as a new student; Fill in the form with all necessary documents required to support your application; Once completed, submit the filled form and attached documents.

The following documents must be submitted when registering:

An original/certified copy of your latest school report/senior certificate or highest certificate or results;

An original/certified copy of your identity document/affidavit and photograph, in case you do not have or lost your identity document/birth certificate;

Deposit/necessary fees;

Proof of residential address and relevant contact details.

How much is the registration fee at Ekurhuleni West College?

A registration fee of R240 per qualification will be charged, whether you are applying for full-time, part-time or exam only, which is payable upon registration. Unfortunately, you cannot pay cash at the campus.

Instead, get the institution's customised deposit slip from the campus to make your payment. Also, remember that the registration number, as provided by the campus, must appear on the deposit slip as the reference number.

Is EWC still open for application in 2022?

No. Unfortunately, the EWC online application 2022 closing date was on 30th November 2021. Therefore, a prospective student's only option is to wait until applications are requested for the 2022/2023 academic session.

But then, is there EWC late application for 2022? No, there is currently no information on that. The institution's portal is only open to returning students for the second semester.

So, while the EWC application form for 2022 is no longer available, you can look forward to the next session and apply.

Does Ekurhuleni West College have NSFAS?

The college only helps facilitate the process of application. In case of needy students who may want to apply for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) bursary, you must upload proof of income and parents' or legal guardians' IDs.

The college offers bursaries to exceptionally needy students. However, due to bursary funds being limited, not all students who apply manage to get it. Therefore, it is necessary to note that an application for a bursary is not a guarantee that it will be awarded. Merit bursaries are awarded to students who have excelled in their field of study in the previous year/semester/trimester at EWC.

Studying at Ekurhuleni West TVET College is a dream that can come true if you are willing to pursue it once you have met all the requirements. The process begins with a comprehensive understanding of the steps involved in the EWC online application.

Source: Briefly News