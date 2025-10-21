King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College guide: application, courses, fees, and campus life
King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College is nestled in the heart of the Eastern Cape Province, where it has been serving the locals since 2002. The institution offers industry-aligned courses in Report 191 (NATED) and National Certificate Vocational (NCV).
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- About King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College
- How to apply to King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College
- King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College location and contacts
- Is King Hintsa TVET College open for 2026?
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College offers courses in business, engineering, and utility studies across its NATED and NCV programmes.
- The institution operates seven campuses, which are mainly located in the rural areas of the Eastern Cape Province.
- KSD has student residences at Ntabozuko and Mthatha campuses.
About King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College
KSD TVET College was formed in 2002 through the merger of three former technical colleges, including Mapuzi, Mthatha, and Ngcobo. The institution serves the rural areas of the Eastern Cape Province, including the O.R. Tambo District Municipality.
King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College has seven campuses spread across the region. The central administration offices are situated at the Mthatha Campus. Other campuses include Libode, Mapuzi, Mngazi, Ngcobo, Ntabozuko, and Zimbane.
Report 191 (NATED) courses offered at King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College
King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College's current Report 191 (NATED) courses are in business and engineering studies, structured from N4 to N6. Here is a list of programmes on offer:
Business Studies
Campus
Engineering Studies
Campus
Public Relations Management N4-N6
Zimbane
Artisan Development Programme N1-N3
Libode, Mthatha
Business Management N4-N6
Mngazi, Zimbane
Mechanical Engineering N4-N6
Libode
Human Resource Management N4-N6
Ngcobo, Ntabozuko, Zimbane
Hospitality Management N4-N6
Mapuzi
Marketing Management N4-N6
Mapuzi
National Curriculum Vocational (NCV) courses at KSD TVET College
NCV programmes are three-year qualifications providing specialised vocational training in business, utility, and other studies. KSD TVET College currently offers these courses:
Business Studies
Engineering Studies
Utility& Other Studies
Finance, Economics & Accounting
Campus: Mthatha
Civil Engineering and Building Construction
Campus: Mthatha
Hospitality
Campus: Mapuzi
Financial Management
Campus: Ntabozuko
Civil Engineering
Campus: Mthatha
Tourism
Campus: Mapuzi
Marketing
Campus: Mathatha
Electrical Engineering
Campus: Mthatha
Information Technology and Computer Science
Campus: Mthatha
Office Administration
Campus: Mngazi, Ngcobo
Electrical Infrastructure Construction
Campus: Mthatha
Primary Agriculture
Campus: Ngcobo
Public Relations Management
Campus: Mapuzi, Mngazi, Mthatha, Ngcobo, Ntabozuko, Zimbane
Engineering and Related Design
Campus: Libode
Education and Development
Campus: Ntabozuko
Water and Waterwaste Treatment
Campus: Mngazi
Safety in Society
Campus: Libode
Transport and Logistics
Campus: Ntabozuko
King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College fees
Tuition fees at King Sabata Dalindyebo vary per programme and level for both NATED and NCV students. The registration fee is R650, while the residence fee is around R2,200 per month. Students can apply for NFAS funding to cover registration, tuition, and allowances for food, accommodation/transport, learning material, and personal care.
How to apply to King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College
The King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College applications for the 2026 second insertion opened on October 1, 2025, and will close on October 31, 2025. Applications for R191 Business Studies are not open, according to the official announcement.
The King Sabata Dalindyebo accepts both hard copy and online applications via the school's official website. Follow these steps to apply online:
- Go to the KSD TVET College website
- Click on the online application. It will take you to the iEnabler system.
- Enter your student number if you have one. New applicants without a student number should select No and follow the prompts.
- Enter your biographical information, including date of birth, names, address, disability, if any, and contact details.
- Attach the requested documents, including certified copies of your ID, your parent or guardian's ID, and the latest results.
King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College status check
KSD status check can be done online via the self-help portal. Follow these simple steps to view:
- Visit the official iEnabler portal
- Enter your student number and PIN to log in
- Navigate to the application status section.
After a successful application, you can proceed to the registration phase at the respective campus. The following documents are required to complete your registration:
- Certified ID of the student
- Certified ID of the parent or guardian
- Copy of latest results
- Proof of residence
King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College location and contacts
The King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College is located within the O.R. Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape Province. For general inquiries, contact the institution on 047 505 1000. If you have campus-specific issues, use these contact details:
Campus
Physical Address
Tel. No
Libode Campus
R61 Port Saint Johns Road, Libode, 5160
047 555 7944
Mapuzi Campus
Coffee Bay Road, MQANDULI, 5080
047 575 9044
Mngazi Campus
Mgwenyana A/A, R61 Port Saint Johns Road, Libode, 5160
047 555 7944
Mthatha Campus
R61 Queenstown Road, Cicira Village, MTHATHA, 5099
047 505 1000
Ngcobo Campus
Idutywa Road, NGCOBO, 5050
047 548 1467
Ntabozuko Campus
C/O Madwaleni, Gusi A/A, Elliot Dale, 5070
047 577 8904
Zimbane Campus
Zimbane A/A, MTHATHA, 5099
047 537 4901
047 537 4917
Is King Hintsa TVET College open for 2026?
King Hintsa online applications for 2026 are open until October 31, 2025. The TVET college is also located in the Eastern Cape Province.
Conclusion
King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College continues to be the launchpad of many careers for the people of the Eastern Cape Province. Whether your passion lies in engineering, business, or utility studies, KSD equips you with practical skills to have a chance in the competitive job market of South Africa.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ MORE: Cape Peninsula University of Technology online application guide, courses, fees, and requirements
Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about South Africa's Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT). The institution was established in 2005 through the merger of Cape Technikon and Peninsula Technikon.
CPUT is known for its applied sciences and technical programs. It holds over 35,000 students across its six campuses in the Western Cape, including Bellville, District Six, Granger Bay, Mowbray, Athlone, and Wellington.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com