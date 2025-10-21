Global site navigation

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College is nestled in the heart of the Eastern Cape Province, where it has been serving the locals since 2002. The institution offers industry-aligned courses in Report 191 (NATED) and National Certificate Vocational (NCV).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College offers courses in business, engineering, and utility studies across its NATED and NCV programmes.
  • The institution operates seven campuses, which are mainly located in the rural areas of the Eastern Cape Province.
  • KSD has student residences at Ntabozuko and Mthatha campuses.

About King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College

KSD TVET College was formed in 2002 through the merger of three former technical colleges, including Mapuzi, Mthatha, and Ngcobo. The institution serves the rural areas of the Eastern Cape Province, including the O.R. Tambo District Municipality.

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College has seven campuses spread across the region. The central administration offices are situated at the Mthatha Campus. Other campuses include Libode, Mapuzi, Mngazi, Ngcobo, Ntabozuko, and Zimbane.

Report 191 (NATED) courses offered at King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College's current Report 191 (NATED) courses are in business and engineering studies, structured from N4 to N6. Here is a list of programmes on offer:

Business Studies

Campus

Engineering Studies

Campus

Public Relations Management N4-N6

Zimbane

Artisan Development Programme N1-N3

Libode, Mthatha

Business Management N4-N6

Mngazi, Zimbane

Mechanical Engineering N4-N6

Libode

Human Resource Management N4-N6

Ngcobo, Ntabozuko, Zimbane

Hospitality Management N4-N6

Mapuzi

Marketing Management N4-N6

Mapuzi

National Curriculum Vocational (NCV) courses at KSD TVET College

NCV programmes are three-year qualifications providing specialised vocational training in business, utility, and other studies. KSD TVET College currently offers these courses:

Business Studies

Engineering Studies

Utility& Other Studies

Finance, Economics & Accounting

Campus: Mthatha

Civil Engineering and Building Construction

Campus: Mthatha

Hospitality

Campus: Mapuzi

Financial Management

Campus: Ntabozuko

Civil Engineering

Campus: Mthatha

Tourism

Campus: Mapuzi

Marketing

Campus: Mathatha

Electrical Engineering

Campus: Mthatha

Information Technology and Computer Science

Campus: Mthatha

Office Administration

Campus: Mngazi, Ngcobo

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Campus: Mthatha

Primary Agriculture

Campus: Ngcobo

Public Relations Management

Campus: Mapuzi, Mngazi, Mthatha, Ngcobo, Ntabozuko, Zimbane

Engineering and Related Design

Campus: Libode

Education and Development

Campus: Ntabozuko

Water and Waterwaste Treatment

Campus: Mngazi

Safety in Society

Campus: Libode

Transport and Logistics

Campus: Ntabozuko

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College fees

Tuition fees at King Sabata Dalindyebo vary per programme and level for both NATED and NCV students. The registration fee is R650, while the residence fee is around R2,200 per month. Students can apply for NFAS funding to cover registration, tuition, and allowances for food, accommodation/transport, learning material, and personal care.

How to apply to King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College

The King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College applications for the 2026 second insertion opened on October 1, 2025, and will close on October 31, 2025. Applications for R191 Business Studies are not open, according to the official announcement.

The King Sabata Dalindyebo accepts both hard copy and online applications via the school's official website. Follow these steps to apply online:

  • Go to the KSD TVET College website
  • Click on the online application. It will take you to the iEnabler system.
  • Enter your student number if you have one. New applicants without a student number should select No and follow the prompts.

  • Enter your biographical information, including date of birth, names, address, disability, if any, and contact details.
  • Attach the requested documents, including certified copies of your ID, your parent or guardian's ID, and the latest results.

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College status check

KSD status check can be done online via the self-help portal. Follow these simple steps to view:

  • Visit the official iEnabler portal
  • Enter your student number and PIN to log in
  • Navigate to the application status section.
After a successful application, you can proceed to the registration phase at the respective campus. The following documents are required to complete your registration:

  • Certified ID of the student
  • Certified ID of the parent or guardian
  • Copy of latest results
  • Proof of residence

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College location and contacts

The King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College is located within the O.R. Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape Province. For general inquiries, contact the institution on 047 505 1000. If you have campus-specific issues, use these contact details:

Campus

Physical Address

Tel. No

Libode Campus

R61 Port Saint Johns Road, Libode, 5160

047 555 7944

Mapuzi Campus

Coffee Bay Road, MQANDULI, 5080

047 575 9044

Mngazi Campus

Mgwenyana A/A, R61 Port Saint Johns Road, Libode, 5160

047 555 7944

Mthatha Campus

R61 Queenstown Road, Cicira Village, MTHATHA, 5099

047 505 1000

Ngcobo Campus

Idutywa Road, NGCOBO, 5050

047 548 1467

Ntabozuko Campus

C/O Madwaleni, Gusi A/A, Elliot Dale, 5070

047 577 8904

Zimbane Campus

Zimbane A/A, MTHATHA, 5099

047 537 4901

047 537 4917

Is King Hintsa TVET College open for 2026?

King Hintsa online applications for 2026 are open until October 31, 2025. The TVET college is also located in the Eastern Cape Province.

Conclusion

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College continues to be the launchpad of many careers for the people of the Eastern Cape Province. Whether your passion lies in engineering, business, or utility studies, KSD equips you with practical skills to have a chance in the competitive job market of South Africa.

