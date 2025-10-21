King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College is nestled in the heart of the Eastern Cape Province, where it has been serving the locals since 2002. The institution offers industry-aligned courses in Report 191 (NATED) and National Certificate Vocational (NCV).

College studying concept. Photo: @indyebo.edu.za on Facebook, SDI Productions on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College offers courses in business, engineering, and utility studies across its NATED and NCV programmes.

The institution operates seven campuses, which are mainly located in the rural areas of the Eastern Cape Province.

KSD has student residences at Ntabozuko and Mthatha campuses.

About King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College

KSD TVET College was formed in 2002 through the merger of three former technical colleges, including Mapuzi, Mthatha, and Ngcobo. The institution serves the rural areas of the Eastern Cape Province, including the O.R. Tambo District Municipality.

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College has seven campuses spread across the region. The central administration offices are situated at the Mthatha Campus. Other campuses include Libode, Mapuzi, Mngazi, Ngcobo, Ntabozuko, and Zimbane.

A college student posing for a picture. Photo: FG Trade (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Report 191 (NATED) courses offered at King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College's current Report 191 (NATED) courses are in business and engineering studies, structured from N4 to N6. Here is a list of programmes on offer:

Business Studies Campus Engineering Studies Campus Public Relations Management N4-N6 Zimbane Artisan Development Programme N1-N3 Libode, Mthatha Business Management N4-N6 Mngazi, Zimbane Mechanical Engineering N4-N6 Libode Human Resource Management N4-N6 Ngcobo, Ntabozuko, Zimbane Hospitality Management N4-N6 Mapuzi Marketing Management N4-N6 Mapuzi

National Curriculum Vocational (NCV) courses at KSD TVET College

NCV programmes are three-year qualifications providing specialised vocational training in business, utility, and other studies. KSD TVET College currently offers these courses:

Business Studies Engineering Studies Utility& Other Studies Finance, Economics & Accounting Campus: Mthatha Civil Engineering and Building Construction Campus: Mthatha Hospitality Campus: Mapuzi Financial Management Campus: Ntabozuko Civil Engineering Campus: Mthatha Tourism Campus: Mapuzi Marketing Campus: Mathatha Electrical Engineering Campus: Mthatha Information Technology and Computer Science Campus: Mthatha Office Administration Campus: Mngazi, Ngcobo Electrical Infrastructure Construction Campus: Mthatha Primary Agriculture Campus: Ngcobo Public Relations Management Campus: Mapuzi, Mngazi, Mthatha, Ngcobo, Ntabozuko, Zimbane Engineering and Related Design Campus: Libode Education and Development Campus: Ntabozuko Water and Waterwaste Treatment Campus: Mngazi Safety in Society Campus: Libode Transport and Logistics Campus: Ntabozuko

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College fees

Tuition fees at King Sabata Dalindyebo vary per programme and level for both NATED and NCV students. The registration fee is R650, while the residence fee is around R2,200 per month. Students can apply for NFAS funding to cover registration, tuition, and allowances for food, accommodation/transport, learning material, and personal care.

How to apply to King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College

The King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College applications for the 2026 second insertion opened on October 1, 2025, and will close on October 31, 2025. Applications for R191 Business Studies are not open, according to the official announcement.

The King Sabata Dalindyebo accepts both hard copy and online applications via the school's official website. Follow these steps to apply online:

Go to the KSD TVET College website

Click on the online application. It will take you to the iEnabler system.

Enter your student number if you have one. New applicants without a student number should select No and follow the prompts.

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College application page. Photo: @ksdcollege (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enter your biographical information, including date of birth, names, address, disability, if any, and contact details.

Attach the requested documents, including certified copies of your ID, your parent or guardian's ID, and the latest results.

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College status check

KSD status check can be done online via the self-help portal. Follow these simple steps to view:

Visit the official iEnabler portal

Enter your student number and PIN to log in

Navigate to the application status section.

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College status check page. Photo: @ksdcollege (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After a successful application, you can proceed to the registration phase at the respective campus. The following documents are required to complete your registration:

Certified ID of the student

Certified ID of the parent or guardian

Copy of latest results

Proof of residence

The King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College is located within the O.R. Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape Province. For general inquiries, contact the institution on 047 505 1000. If you have campus-specific issues, use these contact details:

Campus Physical Address Tel. No Libode Campus R61 Port Saint Johns Road, Libode, 5160 047 555 7944 Mapuzi Campus Coffee Bay Road, MQANDULI, 5080 047 575 9044 Mngazi Campus Mgwenyana A/A, R61 Port Saint Johns Road, Libode, 5160 047 555 7944 Mthatha Campus R61 Queenstown Road, Cicira Village, MTHATHA, 5099 047 505 1000 Ngcobo Campus Idutywa Road, NGCOBO, 5050 047 548 1467 Ntabozuko Campus C/O Madwaleni, Gusi A/A, Elliot Dale, 5070 047 577 8904 Zimbane Campus Zimbane A/A, MTHATHA, 5099 047 537 4901 047 537 4917

Is King Hintsa TVET College open for 2026?

King Hintsa online applications for 2026 are open until October 31, 2025. The TVET college is also located in the Eastern Cape Province.

Female college students studying. Photo: Marco VDM (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College continues to be the launchpad of many careers for the people of the Eastern Cape Province. Whether your passion lies in engineering, business, or utility studies, KSD equips you with practical skills to have a chance in the competitive job market of South Africa.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ MORE: Cape Peninsula University of Technology online application guide, courses, fees, and requirements

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about South Africa's Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT). The institution was established in 2005 through the merger of Cape Technikon and Peninsula Technikon.

CPUT is known for its applied sciences and technical programs. It holds over 35,000 students across its six campuses in the Western Cape, including Bellville, District Six, Granger Bay, Mowbray, Athlone, and Wellington.

Source: Briefly News