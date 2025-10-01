Cape Peninsula University of Technology is one of South Africa's top institutions, known for its applied sciences and technical programmes. The university is open to local and foreign students who can apply through the online system if they meet the entry requirements for any of their career-focused courses.

CPUT offers over 70 career-focused undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across six faculties.

Application periods typically open in May and close in late September for most undergraduate programmes.

CPUT tuition fees depend on the course and can be financed by NSFAS or bursaries for qualified South African students.

Is CPUT public or private?

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) is a public university located in the Western Cape, South Africa. It was established in 2005 through the merger of Cape Technikon and Peninsula Technikon.

CPUT is currently the only university of technology in the Western Cape, and also the largest higher education institution in the province. It holds over 35,000 students across its six campuses, including Bellville, District Six, Granger Bay, Mowbray, Newlands, and Wellington.

Cape Peninsula University of Technology courses

CPUT's undergraduate and postgraduate programmes are offered across six faculties of Applied Sciences, Business & Management Sciences, Education, Engineering & the Built Environment, Health & Wellness, and Informatics & Design. One can pursue a diploma, an advanced diploma, a bachelor's degree, a master's degree, and a doctoral degree.

CPUT Faculty Programmes Faculty of Applied Sciences -Agriculture -Biotechnology and Consumer Sciences -Chemistry -Conservation and Marine Sciences -Environmental and Occupational Studies -Food Sciences and Technology -Horticultural Sciences -Mathematics and Physics Faculty of Business & Management Sciences -Business and Information Administration -Cape Town Hotel School -Department of Applied Legal Studies -Entrepreneurship and Business Management -Financial Accounting and Taxation -Graduate Centre for Management -Human Resource Management -Internal Auditing and Information Systems -Management Accounting -Management and Project Management -Marketing -Operations Management -Public Administration and Governance -Retail Business Management -Sport Management -Tourism Management -Unit of Applied Economics Faculty of Engineering & the Built Environment -Chemical Engineering -Civil Engineering and Geomatics -Clothing and Textile Technology -Construction Management and Quantity Surveying -Electrical, Electronic, and Computer Engineering -Industrial and Systems Engineering -Maritime Studies -Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering Faculty of Education -Education: Admin -Foundation Phase Studies -Further Education and Training (FET) -General Education and Training (GET) -Intermediate Phase Studies -Postgraduate Studies and Research -Senior Phase & FET Studies -Teacher Professional Development Faculty of Health & Wellness Sciences -Biomed -Dental -EMS -MITS -Nursing -Ophthalmic -Somatology Faculty of Informatics & Design -Applied Design -Architectural Technology & ID -Informatics and Design: Admin -Information Technology -Media and Communication -Urban and Regional Planning

Cape Peninsula University of Technology short courses

CPUT offers various short courses for professional development and skills enhancement across multiple fields, including management, ICT, and finance. They also have programmes at specialised training centres associated with the institution, including GCM, SARETEC, and Survival Centre.

Field Short courses Administration & Management -Smart Skills for Supervisors -Conduct Outcomes-based Assessment - 115753 -Facilitate Learning Using a Variety of Given Methodologies-117871 -Occupational Certificate: Learning and Development Practitioner -Conduct Moderation of Outcomes-based Assessment - 115759 -Occupational Certificate: Project Manager -Occupational Certificate: Community Development Worker -Occupational Certificate: Valuer (Municipal Property Assessor) -Occupational Certificate: Office Administrator – Public Service -Administrator -Occupational Certificate: Occupational Trainer -National Certificate: Generic Management -Occupational Certificate: Community Development Practitioner -Professional Development for PAs and Secretaries -Basic MS Word and Excel -Intermediate Work Study Clothing & Textiles -Manual Pattern Grading -Garment Costing -Fabric Knowledge (Workshop) -Fabric Quality Inspection and Faults Classification -Quality Control in Clothing -Computer Grading -Manual Grading -Cutting Room Management -Introduction to Garment Technology -Garment Specifications (Workshop) -Quality Awareness for Supervisors and Operators -Computer Pattern Making and Grading -Production Management -Size and Fit (Workshop) -The Production Development Process (Workshop) -Textiles and Fabrics -Pattern Development Engineering -Basic Work Study -Production Management for Industry -Quality Assurance Techniques (Online) 2026 -ISO 22000:2018 Finance -Diploma of Procurement and Supply: Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) -Advanced Diploma of Procurement and Supply: CIPS -Professional Diploma in Procurement and Supply: CIPS -Financial Computing / Basic Bookkeeping Pastel Accounting -Finance for Non-Finance Managers -National Certificate: Generic Management -Credit Management 3 -Credit Management 2 -Credit Management 1 -Garment Costing -ISO 19011:2018-Guidelines for auditing Management Systems Health & Wellness -Computed Tomography (CT) Course: Professional Certificate -Magnetic Resonance Imaging -Magnetic Resonance Imaging (2) -Ethos and professional practice for specialist nurses -Fundamentals in Nursing Research -Mammography -Management and Leadership -Point of Care Testing (POCT) -Professional Development in Nursing and Health -Risk Management in Occupational Health Care -Vascular Ultrasound Refresher Course Hotel -Hospitality Management Block Release Course Information & Communication Technology -Occupational Certificate: Learning and Development Practitioner -Occupational Certificate: Career Development Information Officer -ICT Academy Communication Networks 2 -ICT Academy Communication Networks -Cyber Security -ICT Academy Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP Enterprise) -ICT Academy Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) -ICT Academy Advanced COMNET Language & Communication -Conduct Outcomes-based Assessment - 115753 -Facilitate Learning Using a Variety of Given Methodologies- 117871 -Conduct Moderation of Outcomes-based Assessment - 115759 -Business Communication -Occupational Certificate: Career Development Information Officer Maritime & Survival -1/2 Day HUET -Survival Craft and Rescue Boats other than Fast Rescue Boats (CISC/PISC) -Survival Craft and Rescue Boats, other than Fast Rescue Boats-Refresher -2 Day Personal Safety and Social Responsibility (PSSR) -2 Day Personal Survival Techniques (PST) -2.5 Day Offshore Survival, Fire Fighting and HUET Refresher -5 Day Offshore Survival, firefighting, first aid and HUET Production -Occupational Certificate: Supply Chain Practitioner -SAP Production Planning & Execution (PP) -Advanced Production Management -Quality Awareness for Supervisors and Operators -Production Management Public Relations -Introduction to Public Relations Management

Cape Peninsula University of Technology fee structure

CPUT fees vary by programme and faculty. Key aspects of the fee structure include:

Upfront payments: Students make an upfront payment for tuition and/or residence upon registration. In 2025, the upfront fee for day students is R3,500 and for students living in a residence is R5,000 ( R3,500 for tuition + R1,500 for residence).

Students make an upfront payment for tuition and/or residence upon registration. In 2025, the upfront fee for day students is and for students living in a residence is ( for tuition + for residence). Non-refundable registration fee of R785 for all students.

for all students. Fee payment schedule: Annual fees are payable in monthly instalments from February to November at the rate of 10% of the fees. First-semester fees are payable in monthly instalments from February to June at 20% of the total fees, while second-semester fees are payable from August to November at 20% of the total fees.

Annual fees are from February to November at the rate of 10% of the fees. First-semester fees are payable in monthly instalments from February to June at 20% of the total fees, while second-semester fees are payable from August to November at 20% of the total fees. International students: Pay an additional R1,500 international administration levy upon their first registration. They are also required to pay 50% of their total tuition and residence fees upfront and settle the remaining balance by the end of May.

CPUT students can apply for financial aid from NSFAS if they qualify. The university offers merit-based bursaries and scholarships. Those who do not qualify for a bursary can apply for a Fundi Student Loan.

Is the CPUT application open for 2026?

CPUT applications for undergraduate programmes for 2026 opened on May 12, 2025. The closing date for non-South African citizens was August 29, 2025, while South African citizens and permanent residents have until September 30, 2025.

Some programmes in the faculties of Education and Health & Wellness Sciences had earlier closing dates on July 31 and June 30, 2025. Applications for Master's and Doctoral Full Research Degree Studies will close on March 13, 2026.

Cape Peninsula University of Technology online application

The Cape Peninsula applications are done online. After choosing your qualification(s), follow these steps to apply:

Access the online CPUT application portal for first-time applicants or returning students

Create a new account for new applicants

Complete the application form by following the onscreen instructions

Submit certified supporting documents (certification may not be older than three months). Ensure to upload certified copies of the following when requested:

South African applicants: ID or birth certificate, Senior Certificate or Grade 11 results, minor declaration form if under the age of 18, Original Academic Record, and Certificate of Conduct. International applicants: Passport, academic records, proof of permanent residence or formal recognition of refugee status, study permit or visa, and SAQA evaluation.

Click the submit button

How much is the CPUT application fee?

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology application fee is R100 for manual applications and R150 for late submissions. Online applications are free.

Cape Peninsula University of Technology status check

To track the status of your CPUT application online, follow these steps:

Go to CPUT's application tracking page

Enter the requested details, including your student number and first name. If you do not have a student number, enter your ID, passport, or asylum number as it appears on your application form.

Click the Get My Application Status button.

button. Proceed with registration once the status reads Accepted or Accepted on Final Results.

Cape Peninsula University of Technology location

CPUT's six campuses are spread across the Western Cape Province. To reach the general call centre, contact them on the telephone number +27 21 959 6767 or send an email to info@cput.ac.za. For the specific campuses, use these contact details:

CPUT Campus Physical Address Tel. No Postal Address Bellville Campus Symphony Way (Off Robert Sobukwe Road) Bellville +27 21 959 6911 PO Box 1906 Bellville 7535 District Six Campus Hanover and Tennant Street Zonnebloem +27 21 460 3911 PO Box 652 Cape Town 8000 Granger Bay Campus Beach Road Mouille Point +27 21 440 5700 PO Box 652 Cape Town 8000 Mowbray Campus Highbury Road Mowbray +27 21 680 1500 PO Box 652 Cape Town 8000 Newlands Campus The Wicket Building Newlands Cricket Ground 146 Campground Road +27 21 680 1680 Newlands Cape Town 7780 Wellington Campus Jan van Riebeeck Street Wellington +27 21 864 5200 Private Bag X8 Wellington 7654

Conclusion

Cape Peninsula University of Technology continues to shape the academic futures of thousands of students each year. Joining the institution is an easy but sometimes competitive process, depending on the programme.

