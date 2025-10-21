Taletso TVET College student guide: Courses, application, and campus info

Taletso TVET College is a public Technical and Vocational Education and Training institution in the North West Province of South Africa. The college has campuses in Mafikeng, Lichtenburg, and Lehurutshe, each offering various courses such as Agriculture, Economic Management, Engineering, Hospitality and Information Technology.

Taletso TVET College is a technical and vocational education and training college located in Mahikeng, South Africa. Photo: @taletsotvetcollege on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Taletso TVET College offers a wide range of practical and technical courses , including Engineering, Agriculture, Business Management, and Information Technology.

, including Engineering, Agriculture, Business Management, and Information Technology. The college has three main campuses located in Mafikeng, Lichtenburg , and Lehurutshe in South Africa’s North West Province.

, and in South Africa’s North West Province. Students can apply online through the official Taletso TVET College website by creating an account and submitting the required documents.

by creating an account and submitting the required documents. Taletso TVET College is funded by NSFAS, making it affordable for eligible students who meet the funding requirements.

Taletso TVET College courses

Taletso TVET College specialises in occupationally focused training designed to equip students for various industries. The college offers a wide range of National Certificate (Vocational) (NCV) and NATED (Report 191) programmes.

Taletso TVET College offers a wide range of practical and technical courses, including Engineering and Agriculture. Photo: @taletsotvetcollege on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Agriculture programmes

Taletso TVET College’s Agriculture programmes train students in crop production, animal care, and farm management to prepare them for work in the farming industry.

Programme Level Modules Campus offered Primary Agriculture NC(V) Levels 2–4 Focuses on plant and animal production, farm management, and mechanisation Lichtenburg Agricultural Management N4–N6 Farming Technology and Mechanisation, Plant and Animal Production, Farming Management, Computer Practice, Financial Management, Farming Lichtenburg

Economic management

Taletso TVET College’s Economic Management programmes focus on business, finance, and marketing skills needed for careers in commerce and entrepreneurship.

Programme Level Modules Campus offered Business Management N4-N6 Entrepreneurship and Business Management, Sales Management, Computer Practice, Accounting Lichtenburg Financial Management N4-N6 Computerised Financial Systems, Entrepreneurship and Business Management, Financial Accounting, Management Communication, Economics Mafikeng Management Assistant N4-N6 Communication, Information Processing, Office Practice, Computer Practice Lehurutshe, Lichtenburg and Mafikeng Public Management N4-N6 Public Administration, Computer Practice, Management Communication, Entrepreneurship and Business Management, Public Finance, Public Law Lehurutshe, Lichtenburg and Mafikeng

Engineering studies

Taletso TVET College's Engineering studies course prepares students for work in engineering and industrial sectors. Photo: @taletsotvetcollege on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

These programmes train students in technical and mechanical fields, preparing them for work in engineering and industrial sectors.

Programme Modules Campus offered Civil Engineering (N4-N6) Building Drawing, Building Science, Mathematics, Bricklaying and Plastering Theory, Plumbing Theory Mafikeng Civil Engineering and Building Construction (NC-V) English First Additional Language, Life Skills & Computer Literacy, Construction Planning Materials, Plant & Equipment, Masonry Mafikeng Electrical engineering (N1-N3) Electrical Trade Theory, Engineering Science, Industrial Electronics, Mathematics Lehurutshe, Lichtenburg and Mafikeng Electrical Infrastructure Construction (NC-V) English First Additional Language, Life Skills & Computer Literacy, Mathematics, Electrical Control & Digital Electronics, Electrical Principles & Practice, Electrical Systems & Construction, Workshop Practice Lehurutshe and Mafikeng Engineering and Related Design (NC-V) English First Additional Language, Life Skills & Computer Literacy, Mathematics, Engineering Fundamentals, Engineering Systems, Engineering Graphics & Design, Applied Engineering Technology, Materials Technology, Professional Engineering Practice, Welding Mafikeng Mechanical Engineering Engineering Drawing, Engineering Science, Mathematics, Motor Trade Theory Mafikeng

Hospitality and Tourism

Taletso TVET College’s Hospitality and Tourism programmes prepares students for careers in the hospitality industry. Photo: @taletsotvetcollege on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Taletso TVET College’s Hospitality and Tourism programmes equip students with skills in food service, hotel operations, and travel management for careers in the hospitality industry.

Programme Modules Campus offered Hospitality (NC-V) English First Additional Language, Life Skills & Computer Literacy, Mathematical Literacy, Client Service & Human Relations, Food Preparations, Hospitality Generics, Hospitality Services Mafikeng Tourism (N4-6) Travel Office Procedures, Tourism Communication, Travel Services, Tourist Destinations, Computer Practice Lehurutshe Tourism (NC-V) English First Additional Language, Life Skills & Computer Literacy, Mathematical Literacy, Client Service & Human Relations, Science of Tourism, Sustainable Tourism, Tourism Operations Lehurutshe

Information Technology

Information Technology programmes, such as Information Technology and Computer Science. These programmes prepare students for careers in the tech industry.

Programme Modules Campus offered Information Technology and Computer Science (NC-V) English First Additional Language, Life Skills & Computer Literacy, Mathematics, Contact Centre Operations, Electronics, Computer Hardware & Software, Data Communication & Networking, Introduction to Information Systems, Systems Analysis & Design, Introduction to Systems Development Lehurutshe

Office Management

Taletso TVET College’s Office Management programmes prepare students for administrative and clerical roles by teaching communication, computer, and organisational skills.

Programme Modules Campus offered Management Assistant (N1-N6) Communication, Information Processing, Office Practice, Computer Practice Lehurutshe, Lichtenburg and Mafikeng Office Administration (NC-V) English First Additional Language, Life Skills & Computer Literacy, Mathematical Literacy, Business Practice, Office Data Processing, Office Practice, New Venture Creation Lehurutshe, Lichtenburg and Mafikeng Generic Management English First Additional Language, Life Skills & Computer Literacy, Mathematical Literacy, Project Management, Financial Management, Management Practice, Operations Management Lehurutshe, Lichtenburg and Mafikeng

Social Sciences

The Social Sciences programmes focus on community development and health training. Photo: @taletsotvetcollege on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Social Sciences programmes focus on community development, education, and health training to prepare students for service-oriented careers.

Programme Modules Campus offered Primary Health (NC-V) Fundamental Subjects:

English 1st Additional

Language

Mathematical Literacy

Life Orientation Mahikeng Campus

Taletso TVET College admission requirements

To enrol at Taletso TVET College, specific requirements vary depending on the program (NCV or Report 190) and the academic level. Additionally, all applicants must submit certain general documents.

General admission requirements

All applicants must have certified digital copies of the following documents to complete their application:

A valid ID document.

Your latest statement of results.

Proof of residence.

Next of kin's ID document.

National Certificate (Vocational) (NCV) programmes

For entry into an NCV program, you must have:

A Grade 9 certificate or an equivalent qualification.

NCV programs are offered from Level 2 through Level 4. Successful completion of each level allows progression to the next.

Report 190 (NATED) programmes

Admission requirements for Report 190 programs depend on the specific level you are applying for. For instance, the entry requirements to N4 Engineering studies include:

A National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) with a pass in Mathematics and English.

A National Certificate (NCV) Level 4 in Engineering Studies.

A pass in N3 Engineering Studies.

Taletso TVET College online application procedure

The application procedure for Taletso TVET College is conducted online through their official website. Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to apply to Taletso TVET College successfully, as per the college's website.

Taletso TVET College application portal page. Photo: taletso.edu.za (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Visit the college's official website and navigate to the application section. You will need to create an account on the college's portal and then log in. Fill out the online application forms with all the required information. Upload clear copies of all required documents to the portal, such as a certified copy of your ID, a certified copy of your latest statement of results, proof of residence and a certified copy of your next of kin's ID. Submit your completed application. Log in to your student portal regularly to check the status of your application. You will be notified via email or SMS. Once your status changes to "ADMITTED," you can proceed with physical registration on campus.

Taletso TVET College campuses

Taletso TVET College operates three main campuses, all located in the North West province of South Africa:

Mahikeng Campus

Address : Dr Albert Luthuli Drive, Unit 3, Mmabatho

: Dr Albert Luthuli Drive, Unit 3, Mmabatho Phone: 018 384 0555

Lehurutshe Campus

Address : Lehurutshe Unit 3, Lehurutshe, 2880

: Lehurutshe Unit 3, Lehurutshe, 2880 Phone: 018 363 3411

Lichtenburg Technical College

Address : Carroll St, Retiefs Park, Lichtenburg, 2740

: Carroll St, Retiefs Park, Lichtenburg, 2740 Phone: 018 632 4317

Taletso TVET College operates three main campuses, all located in the North West province of South Africa. Photo: @taletsotvetcollege on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Frequently asked questions

Is Taletso open for 2026 applications?

Taletso TVET College application deadlines have passed. The college opened its applications for 2026 NCV programs on 1 September 2025 and closed on 30 September 2025.

Where is Taletso TVET College located?

Taletso TVET College is based in the North West Province, South Africa.

Does NSFAS fund Taletso?

NSFAS funds eligible students at Taletso TVET College as it is eligible for funding from the scheme. NSFAS provides financial aid for tuition fees, registration, and other costs.

What courses are offered at TVET colleges?

TVET colleges offer practical courses in various fields, such as civil engineering, ICT, business, agriculture, and hospitality, leading to Artisan, Certificate, and Diploma qualifications.

Conclusion

Taletso TVET College is a public institution in South Africa with campuses in Mafikeng, Lichtenburg, and Lehurutshe. It offers accredited courses in fields such as Engineering, Business, Agriculture, and Information Technology. Students can apply online through the official Taletso website.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ MORE: Sekhukhune TVET College online application, courses, fees, contacts, vacancies

Briefly.co.za published a post about how students can gain admission to Sekhukhune TVET College. The Limpopo-based vocational college offers engineering, business, IT, and utility programmes.

Sekhukhune College focuses on an industry-aligned curriculum like most TVET colleges in South Africa. It has three campuses and a central office, including CS Barlow Campus, CN Phatudi Campus, and Apel Campus.

Source: Briefly News