Flavius Mareka TVET College: Application, fees, courses, and campus locations

Located in Mzansi's Free State Province, Flavius Mareka TVET College is a top learning institution offering various NCV and NATED (Report 191) courses. Qualified learners can apply for engineering, office administration, computer science, and business programmes.

Graduating students (L). Flavius Mareka TVET College logo (C).A learner in a library (R). Photo: Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez, Ljubaphoto via Getty Images, @fmtvet on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Flavius Mareka TVET College has three campuses: the main Sasolburg campus (with separate sites for Engineering and Business Studies), Mphohadi campus and Kroonstad campus .

(with separate sites for Engineering and Business Studies), and . The school was founded in 2000 and named after the late Mr Flavius Mareka , a prominent figure in educational, political and cultural circles.

, a prominent figure in educational, political and cultural circles. On-campus registration for new students in the NCV programme begins on 20 October and ends on 28 November 2025 .

. Classes commence on 14 January 2026.

Complete list of courses offered at Flavius Mareka TVET College

Flavius Mareka TVET College offers NCV and NATED courses in Business, Engineering, Information Technology and Office Administration. Additionally, the institution provides Occupational Programmes, and Learnship and Skill Training.

National Certificate Vocational courses

NCV programmes focus on equipping learners with market-ready skills. The national certificate is offered at NQF Levels 2,3, and 4.

Books in a library. Photo: Dougal Waters

Source: Getty Images

Visit the school's official website for specific entry requirements and course duration for each course. Below are the NCV subjects available for 2026 and the respective fees per programme.

Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Generic Management (Sasolburg Campus) Generic Management (Sasolburg Campus) Generic Management (Sasolburg Campus) - English First Additional Language - Mathematic Literacy - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Management Practices - Operations Management - Financial Management - Entrepreneurship - English First Additional Language - Mathematic Literacy - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Management Practices - Operations Management - Financial Management - Project Management - English First Additional Language - Mathematic Literacy - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Management Practices - Operations Management - Financial Management - Project Management R13,060 R13,060 R13,060

Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Office Administration (Sasolburg & Kroonstad) Office Administration (Sasolburg & Kroonstad) Office Administration (Sasolburg & Kroonstad) - English First Additional Language - Mathematic Literacy - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Business Practice - Office Practice - Office Data Processing New Venture Creation (Sasolburg Campus) - Entrepreneurship (Kroonstad Campus) - English First Additional Language - Mathematic Literacy - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Business Practice - Office Practice - Office Data Processing - New Venture Creation (Sasolburg Campus) - Project Management (Kroonstad Campus) - English First Additional Language - Mathematic Literacy - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Business Practice - Office Practice - Office Data Processing - New Venture Creation (Sasolburg Campus) - Personal Assistant (Kroonstad Campus) R11,780 R11,780 R11,780

Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Civil & Engineering Construction (Kroonstad campus) Civil & Engineering Construction (Kroonstad campus) Civil & Engineering Construction (Kroonstad campus) - English First Additional Language - Mathematics - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Construction Planning - Plant & Equipment - Materials - Plumbing - English First Additional Language - Mathematics - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Construction Planning - Plant & Equipment - Materials - Plumbing - English First Additional Language - Mathematics - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Construction Planning - Construction Supervision - Materials - Plumbing R17,220 R17,220 R17,220

Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Education and development (Sasolburg & Mphohadi) (Sasolburg & Mphohadi) (Sasolburg & Mphohadi - 2027) - English First Additional Language - Mathematic Literacy (Sasolburg) - Mathematics (Mphohadi) - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Early Childhood Development - Art & Science of Teaching - Human & Social Development - Learning Psychology - English First Additional Language - Mathematic Literacy (Sasolburg) - Mathematics (Mphohadi) - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Early Childhood Development - Art & Science of Teaching -Human & Social Development - Learning Psychology - English First Additional Language - Mathematic Literacy (Sasolburg) - Mathematics (Mphohadi) - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Early Childhood Development - Art & Science of Teaching - Human & Social Development - Learning Psychology R12,100 R12,100 R12,100

Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Transport & Logistics (Kroonstad Campus) Transport & Logistics (Kroonstad Campus) Transport & Logistics (Kroonstad Campus) - English First Additional Language - Mathematic Literacy - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Freight Logistics - Transport Economics - Transport Operations - Entrepreneurship - English First Additional Language - Mathematic Literacy - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Freight Logistics - Transport Economics - Transport Operations - Project Management - English First Additional Language - Mathematic Literacy - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Freight Logistics - Transport Economics - Transport Operations - Project Management R11,780 R11,780 R11,780

Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Engineering & Related Design (Sasolburg Campus) Engineering & Related Design (Sasolburg Campus) Engineering & Related Design (Sasolburg Campus) - English First Additional Language - Mathematics - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Engineering Fundamentals - Engineering Technology - Engineering Systems - Fitting and Turning OR Welding - English First Additional Language - Mathematics Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Engineering Practice and Maintenance - Material Technology - Engineering Graphics and Design - Fitting and Turning OR Welding - English First Additional Language - Mathematics - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Professional Engineering Practices - Applied Technology - Engineering Processes - Fitting and Turning OR Welding R21,940 R21,940 R21,940

Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Electrical Infrastructure & Construction (Sasolburg Campus) Electrical Infrastructure & Construction (Sasolburg Campus) - Electrical Infrastructure & Construction (Sasolburg Campus) - English First Additional Language - Mathematics - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Electrical Principles and Practice - Electrical Systems and Construction - Workshop Practice - Electrical Control and Digital Construction - English First Additional Language - Mathematics - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Electrical Principles and Practice - Electrical Systems and Construction - Workshop Practice - Electrical Control and Digital Construction - English First Additional Language - Mathematics - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Electrical Principles and Practice - Electrical Systems and Construction - Workshop Practice - Electrical Control and Digital Construction R17,020 R17,020 R17,020

Level 2 Information Technology and Computer Science (Programming & Robotics) (Sasolburg Campus) - English First Additional Language - Mathematics - Life Sciences and Computer Skills - Electronics and Digital Concepts for Robotics - Robotics Fundamental - Basic Principles of Computer Programming and Computer Literacy - Electrotechnology R17,060

Report 191 (NATED) courses

Flavius Mareka TVET College offers NATED courses in engineering and business studies. The general entry requirement is a Grade 12 certificate (matric).

A male university student. Photo: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

However, the school is progressively phasing out these programmes to create new occupational ones per the national change implemented by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET). Here are the courses available for continuing students:

Course Sub-category Business studies Business management (Kroonstad and Sasolburg) Educare (Sasolburg and Kroonstad) Marketing Management (Sasolburg) Management Assistant (Kroonstad) Farming management & Mechanisation

NOTE: Engineering courses are only offered at the Sasolburg and Mphohadi campuses.

Learnship and Skill Programmes

These courses involve both classroom-based learning and on-the-job experience. They include:

Crop farming

Cyber security analyst

Plumber hand

Shielded metal welding

A graduand. Photo: Courtney Hale

Source: Getty Images

Occupational Programmes

Flavius Mareka TVET College offers occupational courses designed to equip learners with specific skills for a particular trade or profession. The fields involved are:

Boiler making

Hair dressing

Plumbing

Welding

Chemical plant operation

Electricals

Flavius Mareka TVET College application process

Eligible students can apply for a course at Flavius Mareka TVET College via the school's online application system in the comfort of their homes. Follow the step-by-step guide for a seamless process:

Step 1: Documentation

For South African learners, ensure you have a copy of your ID, latest results and proof of residence. International students must submit a copy of their passport, proof of residence, a valid study permit, and proof of medical cover. NSFAS funding applications must have proof of income and parent/guardian IDS.

Step 2: Career guidance exploration

This mandatory step helps you choose the course that suits your qualifications. Below is how you go about the test:

1. Log in to Flavius Mareka TVET College's official website and navigate to the Student Portal to register.

2. Click on Create Account under New Student.

Flavius Mareka TVET College registration page. Photo: @flaviusmareka.net (modified by author)

Source: UGC

3. Next, truthfully answer the career assessment screening questionnaire to see which career is suited for you.

Step 3: Online application

To complete your submission, fill out the application form and upload all the required documentation.

Flavius Mareka TVET College online status check

Flavius Mareka TVET College will send you an SMS regarding the outcome of your application after the application window closes.

Applicants can track the progress on the student portal. To avoid unsuccessful outcomes, ensure you complete the application process correctly and upload all the required documents.

Is Flavius Mareka TVET College open for 2026 applications?

Online application for new students for the year 2026 (NCV only) closed on 10 October 2025. However, according to a Facebook post by the institution, on-campus applications are currently ongoing.

Where is Flavius Mareka TVET College located?

A female student. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Flavius Mareka TVET College's central office is located at C/O Fichardt & Bell Street, Private Bag 2009, Sasolburg 1947. The contact number is 016 976 0829. Below are the locations of the institution's three campuses and their contact details:

Campus Physical address Tel No Sasolburg Private Bag X2009, Cnr Hertzog Road and Fraser Street, Sasolburg, Free State, 1947, South Africa 016 976 0829/0815 Kroonstad Private Bag X22, Cnr Bukes and Reitz Street, Kroonstad, Free State, 9500, South Africa 056 212 5157/8 Mphohadi Private Bag X66, Tang Street, Mphohadi / Kroonstad, Free State, 9500, South Africa 056 214 1111/1341

Conclusion

Flavius Mareka TVET College offers quality-approved and accredited programmes such as NCV and NATED courses. The school aims to equip learners with the skills needed for national development.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ MORE: King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College guide: application, courses, fees, and campus life

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about the King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College. It is located within the O.R. Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape Province.

King Sabata has seven campuses, including Mthatha, Libode, Mapuzi, Mngazi, Ngcobo, Ntabozuko, and Zimbane. Students can choose courses in business, engineering, or utility fields.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News