Flavius Mareka TVET College: Application, fees, courses, and campus locations
Located in Mzansi's Free State Province, Flavius Mareka TVET College is a top learning institution offering various NCV and NATED (Report 191) courses. Qualified learners can apply for engineering, office administration, computer science, and business programmes.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Complete list of courses offered at Flavius Mareka TVET College
- Flavius Mareka TVET College application process
- Where is Flavius Mareka TVET College located?
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Flavius Mareka TVET College has three campuses: the main Sasolburg campus (with separate sites for Engineering and Business Studies), Mphohadi campus and Kroonstad campus.
- The school was founded in 2000 and named after the late Mr Flavius Mareka, a prominent figure in educational, political and cultural circles.
- On-campus registration for new students in the NCV programme begins on 20 October and ends on 28 November 2025.
- Classes commence on 14 January 2026.
Complete list of courses offered at Flavius Mareka TVET College
Flavius Mareka TVET College offers NCV and NATED courses in Business, Engineering, Information Technology and Office Administration. Additionally, the institution provides Occupational Programmes, and Learnship and Skill Training.
National Certificate Vocational courses
NCV programmes focus on equipping learners with market-ready skills. The national certificate is offered at NQF Levels 2,3, and 4.
Visit the school's official website for specific entry requirements and course duration for each course. Below are the NCV subjects available for 2026 and the respective fees per programme.
Level 2
Level 3
Level 4
Generic Management (Sasolburg Campus)
Generic Management (Sasolburg Campus)
Generic Management (Sasolburg Campus)
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematic Literacy
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Management Practices
- Operations Management
- Financial Management
- Entrepreneurship
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematic Literacy
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Management Practices
- Operations Management
- Financial Management
- Project Management
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematic Literacy
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Management Practices
- Operations Management
- Financial Management
- Project Management
R13,060
R13,060
R13,060
Level 2
Level 3
Level 4
Office Administration (Sasolburg & Kroonstad)
Office Administration (Sasolburg & Kroonstad)
Office Administration (Sasolburg & Kroonstad)
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematic Literacy
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Business Practice
- Office Practice
- Office Data Processing
New Venture Creation (Sasolburg Campus)
- Entrepreneurship (Kroonstad Campus)
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematic Literacy
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Business Practice
- Office Practice
- Office Data Processing
- New Venture Creation (Sasolburg Campus)
- Project Management (Kroonstad Campus)
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematic Literacy
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Business Practice
- Office Practice
- Office Data Processing
- New Venture Creation (Sasolburg Campus)
- Personal Assistant (Kroonstad Campus)
R11,780
R11,780
R11,780
Level 2
Level 3
Level 4
Civil & Engineering Construction (Kroonstad campus)
Civil & Engineering Construction (Kroonstad campus)
Civil & Engineering Construction (Kroonstad campus)
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematics
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Construction Planning
- Plant & Equipment
- Materials
- Plumbing
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematics
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Construction Planning
- Plant & Equipment
- Materials
- Plumbing
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematics
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Construction Planning
- Construction Supervision
- Materials
- Plumbing
R17,220
R17,220
R17,220
Level 2
Level 3
Level 4
Education and development (Sasolburg & Mphohadi)
(Sasolburg & Mphohadi)
(Sasolburg & Mphohadi - 2027)
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematic Literacy (Sasolburg)
- Mathematics (Mphohadi)
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Early Childhood Development
- Art & Science of Teaching
- Human & Social Development
- Learning Psychology
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematic Literacy (Sasolburg)
- Mathematics (Mphohadi)
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Early Childhood Development
- Art & Science of Teaching
-Human & Social Development
- Learning Psychology
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematic Literacy (Sasolburg)
- Mathematics (Mphohadi)
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Early Childhood Development
- Art & Science of Teaching
- Human & Social Development
- Learning Psychology
R12,100
R12,100
R12,100
Level 2
Level 3
Level 4
Transport & Logistics (Kroonstad Campus)
Transport & Logistics (Kroonstad Campus)
Transport & Logistics (Kroonstad Campus)
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematic Literacy
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Freight Logistics
- Transport Economics
- Transport Operations
- Entrepreneurship
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematic Literacy
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Freight Logistics
- Transport Economics
- Transport Operations
- Project Management
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematic Literacy
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Freight Logistics
- Transport Economics
- Transport Operations
- Project Management
R11,780
R11,780
R11,780
Level 2
Level 3
Level 4
Engineering & Related Design (Sasolburg Campus)
Engineering & Related Design (Sasolburg Campus)
Engineering & Related Design (Sasolburg Campus)
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematics
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Engineering Fundamentals
- Engineering Technology
- Engineering Systems
- Fitting and Turning OR Welding
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematics
Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Engineering Practice and Maintenance
- Material Technology
- Engineering Graphics and Design
- Fitting and Turning OR Welding
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematics
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Professional Engineering Practices
- Applied Technology
- Engineering Processes
- Fitting and Turning OR Welding
R21,940
R21,940
R21,940
Level 2
Level 3
Level 4
Electrical Infrastructure & Construction (Sasolburg Campus)
Electrical Infrastructure & Construction (Sasolburg Campus)
- Electrical Infrastructure & Construction (Sasolburg Campus)
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematics
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Electrical Principles and Practice
- Electrical Systems and Construction
- Workshop Practice
- Electrical Control and Digital Construction
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematics
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Electrical Principles and Practice
- Electrical Systems and Construction
- Workshop Practice
- Electrical Control and Digital Construction
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematics
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Electrical Principles and Practice
- Electrical Systems and Construction
- Workshop Practice
- Electrical Control and Digital Construction
R17,020
R17,020
R17,020
Level 2
Information Technology and Computer Science (Programming & Robotics) (Sasolburg Campus)
- English First Additional Language
- Mathematics
- Life Sciences and Computer Skills
- Electronics and Digital Concepts for Robotics
- Robotics Fundamental
- Basic Principles of Computer Programming and Computer Literacy
- Electrotechnology
R17,060
Report 191 (NATED) courses
Flavius Mareka TVET College offers NATED courses in engineering and business studies. The general entry requirement is a Grade 12 certificate (matric).
However, the school is progressively phasing out these programmes to create new occupational ones per the national change implemented by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET). Here are the courses available for continuing students:
Course
Sub-category
Business studies
Business management (Kroonstad and Sasolburg)
Educare (Sasolburg and Kroonstad)
Marketing Management (Sasolburg)
Management Assistant (Kroonstad)
Farming management & Mechanisation
NOTE: Engineering courses are only offered at the Sasolburg and Mphohadi campuses.
Learnship and Skill Programmes
These courses involve both classroom-based learning and on-the-job experience. They include:
- Crop farming
- Cyber security analyst
- Plumber hand
- Shielded metal welding
Occupational Programmes
Flavius Mareka TVET College offers occupational courses designed to equip learners with specific skills for a particular trade or profession. The fields involved are:
- Boiler making
- Hair dressing
- Plumbing
- Welding
- Chemical plant operation
- Electricals
Flavius Mareka TVET College application process
Eligible students can apply for a course at Flavius Mareka TVET College via the school's online application system in the comfort of their homes. Follow the step-by-step guide for a seamless process:
- Step 1: Documentation
For South African learners, ensure you have a copy of your ID, latest results and proof of residence. International students must submit a copy of their passport, proof of residence, a valid study permit, and proof of medical cover. NSFAS funding applications must have proof of income and parent/guardian IDS.
- Step 2: Career guidance exploration
This mandatory step helps you choose the course that suits your qualifications. Below is how you go about the test:
1. Log in to Flavius Mareka TVET College's official website and navigate to the Student Portal to register.
2. Click on Create Account under New Student.
3. Next, truthfully answer the career assessment screening questionnaire to see which career is suited for you.
- Step 3: Online application
To complete your submission, fill out the application form and upload all the required documentation.
Flavius Mareka TVET College online status check
Flavius Mareka TVET College will send you an SMS regarding the outcome of your application after the application window closes.
Applicants can track the progress on the student portal. To avoid unsuccessful outcomes, ensure you complete the application process correctly and upload all the required documents.
Is Flavius Mareka TVET College open for 2026 applications?
Online application for new students for the year 2026 (NCV only) closed on 10 October 2025. However, according to a Facebook post by the institution, on-campus applications are currently ongoing.
Where is Flavius Mareka TVET College located?
Flavius Mareka TVET College's central office is located at C/O Fichardt & Bell Street, Private Bag 2009, Sasolburg 1947. The contact number is 016 976 0829. Below are the locations of the institution's three campuses and their contact details:
Campus
Physical address
Tel No
Sasolburg
Private Bag X2009, Cnr Hertzog Road and Fraser Street, Sasolburg, Free State, 1947, South Africa
016 976 0829/0815
Kroonstad
Private Bag X22, Cnr Bukes and Reitz Street, Kroonstad, Free State, 9500, South Africa
056 212 5157/8
Mphohadi
Private Bag X66, Tang Street, Mphohadi / Kroonstad, Free State, 9500, South Africa
056 214 1111/1341
Conclusion
Flavius Mareka TVET College offers quality-approved and accredited programmes such as NCV and NATED courses. The school aims to equip learners with the skills needed for national development.
