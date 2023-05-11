Meet Annah Gore, Tua Tagovailoa's wife: what does she do?

Tua Tagovailoa is an American professional football player currently in the quarterback position for the Miami Dolphins. He started playing football during college, winning the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards for his talent. It is no secret that he has had successful seasons since he started playing football professionally. During these times his partner was by his side, and in this report, we bring you more about Tua Tagovailoa's wife.

Annah and her husband have a song named Ace. Photo: @tuman, @annatagovailoa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

All eyes are on Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback is the talk of the town following an impressive (and dangerous) tenure during the 2022/23 season. With more good games and more eyes on you, there will naturally be increased curiosity in your personal life. As a result, fans have begun looking a little deeper into what the NFL quarterback does in his spare time, including his romance with his wife, Annah Tagovailoa (née Gore).

Annah's profile summary and bio

Full name Annah Concetta Gore Gender Female Date of birth 11 June 1999 Age 24 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth High Point, North Carolina, USA Current residence Richmond, West Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5 feet 6 inches Weight in kilograms 58 kg Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Married Education University of Alabama Occupation Entrepreneur Net worth $300,000 - $500,000 Social media Instagram

How old is Annah Gore?

Annah Gore was born on the 11th of June 1999. As per her date of birth, she is 23 years old as of May 2023. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Annah Gore's height

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 58 kilograms. Annah has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Where did Annah Gore attend college?

As per reports, Gore attended the University of Alabama where she met her husband, Tua Tagovailoa.

Annah Gore's occupation

Her exact occupation is not unknown, but reports suggest she owns a few businesses and works in the corporate industry.

Who is Tua Tagovailoa's wife?

Annah Gore and Tua married on the 18h of July 2022. Allegedly Tua and his wife are high school sweethearts. They prefer keeping their personal life private. According to Sportskeeda, Tua was upset after learning about the leaked news of their marriage.

Tua's wife and their one-year-old son. Photo: @annahtagovailoa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Does Tua have a baby?

Tua has a child named Ace Tagovailoa. He was born on the 9th of February 2022 and is one year old as of May 2023. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Tua's salary?

Tua has an average annual salary of $7,586,860 from his four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. The contract also includes a signing bonus of $19,578,500.

Is Tua retiring from football?

He has told the media that he is considering retiring from football after suffering multiple concussions during his previous season. His injuries made him miss five games, including playoffs. He said,

"I considered it for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife, and having those kinds of conversations, but it will be hard to walk away from this game with how old I am."

Who is Tua Tagovailoa's mysterious wife? It seems Annah Tagovailoa (née Gore) certainly shares Tua's views on privacy. We do know they are raising their one year old son. Annah does not give many details about her life on her Facebook page, either.

