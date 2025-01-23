Is Caleb Williams gay? The truth about the NFL star's sexuality

Caleb Williams is a talented American football quarterback who has gained widespread recognition for his impressive skills on the field. However, rumours and questions have emerged about his sexual orientation. "Is Caleb Williams gay?" This is a question many fans have asked.

Quarterback Caleb Williams and his girlfriend Alina Thyregod at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show. Photo: Brooke Sutton, Julien M. Hekimian (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Caleb Williams's sexual orientation has been a topic of speculation among some fans. While some question whether the athlete is gay, everything you need to know about his sexuality is discussed in the following paragraphs.

Profile summary

Full name Caleb Sequan Williams Gender Male Date of birth 18 November 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Washington, DC, United States of America Current residence Lake Forest, Chicago, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 215 lbs (98 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Carl Williams and Dayne Price Marital status In a relationship Partner Alina Thyregod Education Gonzaga College High School, University of Oklahoma, University of Southern California Profession American football quarterback Club Chicago Bears Jersey number 18 NFL draft 2024 Net worth $3.5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Is Caleb Williams gay?

As of 15 January 2025, Caleb Williams has not publicly disclosed his sexual orientation. He is known to be dating a woman named Alina Thyregod. Consistent rumour-mongering about Caleb Williams' sexual orientation has become a common topic of speculation in NFL circles. He prefers to stand out, as he explained in an interview for GQ magazine where he stated:

I like to do things in those ways, where it's exclusive, it's nice, it's classy, it's unique.

Facts about Caleb Williams. Photo: Cooper Neill on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Caleb Williams' dating history

Although Williams has been rumoured to be gay, he has only dated women. Sportskeeda wrote that the athlete allegedly had a relationship with Valery Orellana. The relationship began in October 2020 and was documented on Instagram.

Who is Caleb Williams' girlfriend?

According to Nicki Swift, the Chicago Bears' newly drafted quarterback appears to be in a romantic relationship with Alina Thyregod. They briefly dated in high school and then separated because Alina had to move back to Denmark. They stayed in contact and started seeing each other again towards the end of 2023.

On 25 January 2024, Alina posted a video on her TikTok, seemingly hinting at her relationship with Caleb.

Alina, whose ethnicity is Danish according to The Athlete Lifestyle, has also appeared in some of Caleb's social media posts, confirming their relationship status.

Caleb Williams' dress and fashion choices

Williams has faced backlash for his dress choice on a few occasions. A notable example was after he was photographed in a dress for a feature with GQ Magazine sometime in September 2023.

His appearance in the dress, alongside his obsession with nail painting, has kept the rumours about his sexual orientation rolling in the media mills.

While talking to USC's director of player relations and assistant athletic director, Gavin Morris, he taunted some fans for reacting negatively to his choice of nail polish and phone case. In the post shared on X (Twitter), Caleb responded to the criticism by saying:

The wallet's white, the phone is pink, the case is clear.

Caleb Williams during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field in December 2024. Photo: Quinn Harris

Source: Getty Images

Caleb Williams' painted nails

An article by Essentially Sports credited Williams' decision always to have his nails painted before each game as the major reason for the assumption about his sexual orientation.

Several NFL fans view this personal lifestyle choice as effeminate, though the quarterback said it is his way of paying homage to his nail technician mother. According to Sporting News, Caleb explained:

It started, I would say, three years ago. It was my last year of high school. My mom does nails. Let's just start it off there. She's done it my whole life. It's just kind of always been around me. Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things.

Caleb Williams' painted nails. Photos: Chicago Bears on CBS Sports (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Frequently asked questions

Who are Caleb Williams' parents? His father is Carl Williams, and his mother is Dayne Price.

His father is Carl Williams, and his mother is Dayne Price. Where is Caleb Williams from originally? He was born in Washington, D.C., and spent some time growing up in Bowie and Upper Marlboro, Maryland, USA.

Is Caleb Williams gay? Considering his past and current relationship status and the sexuality and gender of his partner, Alina, there is no evidence to suggest that he is gay. As can be seen from the couples' social media posts, they appear happy in love.

READ ALSO: Who is Tyler Perry, and is he gay? A look into his dating history

As published on Briefly.co.za, Tyler Perry's former friend, Walter Lee Hampton II, fueled the speculation by claiming the filmmaker was gay back in the 90s.

Rumours about Tyler's sexuality emerged first in 2006 when he released Madea. Many believed his mannerisms on screen suggested he was gay but had no substantial evidence to support the claim. Discover more about his sexual orientation.

Source: Briefly News