Jonathan Owens' net worth: How rich is Simone Biles' husband?

Jonathan Owens, better known as Simone Biles' husband, is making progress in his NFL career and earning a reputation as a devoted player and rising star on the field. As a result, Jonathan Owens' net worth has become a topic of curiosity.

A photo collage of Jonathan Owens and his wife, Simone Biles. Photos: @jowens (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Owens' perseverance has earned him big contracts, a growing net worth, and public exposure. Take a look at his net worth, professional background, and earnings compared to those of his wife, Simone Biles, a gymnastics legend.

Profile summary

Name Jonathan Owens Date of birth July 22, 1995 Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri Age 29 (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Occupation Professional American football player (safety) Nationality American Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Ethnicity African American Current team Chicago Bears (NFL) Marital status Married Wife Simone Biles Net worth Between $2 million and $5 million (2024) Social media Instagram

How old is Jonathan Owens?

Jonathan was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 22, 1995, and he is 29 years old as of 2024. Prior to attending college, he played safety and linebacker at Christian Brothers College High School.

He attended Missouri Western State University, where he played defensive back. During his senior season in 2017, Owens was named MWSU Male Student-Athlete of the Year and second-team all-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA). He signed as a free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, which began his NFL career.

Jonathan Owens of the Chicago Bears prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on October 6, 2024, in Chicago. Photo: Todd Rosenberg (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jonathan Owens' net worth

According to Marca and Sporting News, Jonathan Owens' net worth is expected to be between $2 million and $5 million. This fortune is derived from his NFL paycheck, endorsement deals, and financial interests, including real estate.

Owens, who plays safety for the Chicago Bears, has worked hard to reach this career stage. According to Spotrac, his current two-year, $4,750,000 contract with the Chicago Bears is the most lucrative of his career.

Jonathan Owens' contracts and NFL salary

Jonathan Owens' career earnings have grown due to contracts, bonuses, and incentives since his NFL debut in 2018. His first contract was with the Arizona Cardinals when he signed a three-year rookie deal worth $1,722,000.

Jonathan Owens of the Houston Texans prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

An injury kept him from playing, and he spent the entire season on injured reserve. On August 31, 2019, the Cardinals waived him.

Houston Texans (2019-2022)

Owens signed with the Houston Texans, a team that has yet to appear in a Super Bowl. He found stability with the team and spent four seasons there, although injuries plagued him. NBC Sports said his last contract with the Texans was a two-year, $1.175 million agreement that stretched until the 2022 season.

Green Bay Packers (2023)

Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers on May 12, 2023. The one-year option was worth $1.01 million.

Chicago Bears (2024)

Owens signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears in March 2024. The Daily Express reports that the deal could be valued up to $4.75 million, with $1.5 million guaranteed.

Owens' base salary is about $1,310,000, with a cap hit of $2,225,000. He also has a dead cap of $1,500,000.

While Owens is not yet among the richest NFL players, his salary with the Bears is significantly higher than in previous years. This contract also enables him to expand his financial portfolio.

Does Jonathan Owens have endorsements?

His growing popularity in the sports community, as seen by his inclusion in People Magazine's as the most attractive man in sports. He also received the NFL's Best Dressed endorsement from Olympian.

Jonathan Owens of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Cooper Neil

Source: Getty Images

Simone Biles' net worth: A comparison

Owens' wife, Simone Biles, is expected to have a net worth of $25 million in 2024. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the gymnast was the ninth-highest-paid female athlete in the world in 2023. She earned approximately $8.5 million before taxes and any agent fees.

While Simone Biles is best recognised for her gymnastics accomplishments, her money comes primarily from endorsement deals and business enterprises. Biles collaborates with prominent brands like Athleta, United Airlines, Visa, Coca-Cola, Uber Eats, and MasterClass.

How much are Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens worth?

The couple married in April 2023, and their connection has helped raise his status in the sports world and media. As a pair, they have a net worth of at least $27 million.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on January 29, 2024, in Houston, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

Real estate and investments

Investing in real estate allows the couple to secure their financial future. They are currently building a beachfront mansion in Texas, which Essentially Sports reports will cost $3 million. On August 22, Simone posted on her Instagram:

"So excited to make this house a HOME … a couple more months."

Frequently asked questions

As Jonathan Owens' career with the Bears progresses, he has the ability to enhance his wages and establish his reputation in the NFL. Here's what their admirers would like to know:

What is Jonathan Owens's salary? The Chicago Bears pay him a base salary of approximately $1,310,000, and his contract includes a cap hit of $2,225,000.

The Chicago Bears pay him a base salary of approximately $1,310,000, and his contract includes a cap hit of $2,225,000. How much will Jonathan Owens make with the Bears? He is expected to earn about $4.75 million during his two-year contract with the Chicago Bears.

He is expected to earn about $4.75 million during his two-year contract with the Chicago Bears. Did Jonathan graduate from college? The safety graduated from Missouri Western State University, where he played as a defensive back.

Jonathan Owens' net worth reflects his progression from undrafted college athlete to NFL professional. His contracts and his marriage to Simone Biles have catapulted him into the spotlight.

READ ALSO: C.J. Stroud's contract details and salary: Key facts about his NFL deal

Briefly published an article about C.J. Stroud's contract details and salary. The NFL has introduced many new and interesting players in recent years, but few have been as interesting as this Houston Texans quarterback.

C. J was voted the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year and he led the Texans to a division title and playoff victory. Discover intriguing facts about C.J. Stroud, his worth and NFL deals.

Source: Briefly News