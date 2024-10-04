Antonio Brown's net worth: Salary, endorsements, and struggles

What is Antonio Brown's net worth? Once one of the NFL's top players, his fortunes have changed considerably. From record-breaking contracts and endorsements to legal issues and bankruptcy, the former wide receiver's financial journey has been as tumultuous as his playing.

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers on October 14, 2021, in Philadelphia (L). During his album release on April 28, 2022, in New York (R). Photos: Mitchell Leff, Shareif Ziyadat (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

This article will examine Antonio Brown's net worth in 2024, career earnings, largest contracts, and luxury assets such as his home and cars. We will also look at the financial difficulties that he has faced in recent years.

Profile summary

Names Antonio Tavaris Brown Sr. Place of birth Miami, Florida, USA Date of birth July 10, 1988 Age 36 (as of September 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Occupation Former NFL wide receiver, entrepreneur, musician Notable teams Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marital status Not married Children Seven NFL draft 2010: round 6, pick 195 Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Antonio Brown's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former NFL standout receiver has a net worth of $3 million. However, this is a minor sum in comparison to what he earned as a football player and through endorsements.

Career earnings

Antonio Brown was an NFL superstar who spent nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-2018). His exceptional athleticism made him one of the league's top wide receivers.

Brown received an estimated salary of $80-$88 million over his NFL career, the majority of which came from his tenure with the Steelers. His largest payday came from the Steelers, who signed him to a four-year, $68 million contract extension following the 2016 season.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019. Photo: David Santiago (modified by author)

Source: Original

According to Fox Sports, Brown's contract would keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season. It was his biggest contract, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL at the time.

The Raiders' controversy

However, Brown's career earnings were hampered by poor decisions and contentious situations that cost him millions of dollars. For example, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019 for a $50 million contract with a $30 million signing bonus.

However, after disagreements with Raiders management, he was released from the team and lost about $30 million. According to SI, the wide receiver also received almost $215,000 in fines.

New England Patriots stint

In 2019, he also spent less than a month (September 9-20) with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick. The contract was valued up to $15 million, with a $9 million signing bonus, but more allegations resulted in his removal.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers reunite and later dismissal

The wide receiver signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October 2020, for a base salary of $750,000 as ESPN stated. The following season, after winning the Super Bowl, he signed another one-year contract worth $6.25 million.

Things began to go wrong when he was accused of his actions, including previously breaking the league's COVID-19 protocols. He also removed his jersey, shoulder pads, glove, and shirt and walked off the field into the locker room during the third quarter of a game in week 17 of the 2021 season.

Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who previously coached the Steelers, said that he had never seen anything like it in his career. As revealed by Fox Sports, at the same press conference, Tom Brady stated:

“We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, he can’t be with our team, but we have a lot of friendships that will last.”

Antonio Brown's NFL career came to an official close in 2024. His last game appearance occurred on January 2, 2022, when he made headlines for abruptly leaving the field during the game.

Antonio Brown's endorsements

His talent and on-field performance made him a marketable player, and firms such as Nike and Pepsi wanted to connect their brands with him. According to Steelers Wire, Brown also worked for Facebook, where he was paid a six-figure amount.

Antonio Brown's house

According to the Realtor, the former Steelers wide receiver has three residences in Florida. His main home is a large 12-bedroom mansion in Fort Lauderdale. Brown bought the mansion in 2016 for $6.6 million, but according to the Daily Mail, it is now worth an estimated $8 million.

Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Rey Del Rio

Source: Getty Images

Brown also owns two more estates in Florida. In 2022, he purchased a modern farmhouse in Tampa for $1.8 million. He also has a 9,000-square-foot lakefront property in Odessa, just north of Tampa, which he bought for $2.9 million in 2021.

Antonio Brown's cars

According to Essentially Sports, his automotive collection includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Chevrolet Caprice, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Mercedes-AMG G63, 1985 Mercedes 380 SL, 1962 Cadillac Sedan Deville, and McLaren 720 S Spider, among other models.

Antonio Brown's bankruptcy: What happened?

Antonio Brown made news again in May 2024, although this time not for his sporting accomplishments. The former NFL player has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida.

Antonio Brown walks the field prior to the NFL game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Photo: Rich Graessle

Source: Getty Images

His bankruptcy filings show he owes over $3 million to eight different creditors. The greatest of these charges is $1.2 million payable to a truck driver injured by Brown in 2020.

According to Marca, Brown was also detained in Florida for failing to pay child support for his daughter, Antanayiah. He also owed a jeweller money, and the court ordered him to pay $1,095,000 to the artisan for the blings he had obtained.

He owes hundreds of thousands of dollars to credit card companies and others, including a $296 bill to a plumber. Brown's bankruptcy declaration also listed his total assets as less than $50,000, a startling amount for someone who had previously earned tens of millions of dollars over his career.

What does Antonio Brown do now?

He now runs a media company called CTESPN Network. Brown has also pursued a musical career. The former NFL standout receiver also made an ill-fated investment in the Albany Empire of the National Arena League (NAL), but as ESPN states, he was thrown out for failing to pay league dues and fines.

Antonio Brown's wife and children

The former NFL wide receiver has never married, but he has had several high-profile relationships. According to the Daily Mail, Brown has seven children, the most recent being a baby boy with model Cydney Moreau.

Antonio Brown performs with GloUpJake at the Summer Smash Festival at Douglass Park on June 19, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Despite significant setbacks later in his career, Brown is recognised as one of the top receivers of the 2010s. Here are some of the most often-asked questions about his financial situation and lifestyle.

Did Antonio Brown lose his contract? He lost his $50 million contract with the Oakland Raiders in 2019.

He lost his $50 million contract with the Oakland Raiders in 2019. Does Antonio Brown have a ring? He earned a Super Bowl ring after his victory in Super Bowl LV in 2021.

He earned a Super Bowl ring after his victory in Super Bowl LV in 2021. Is Antonio Brown still making money? He is still making money through his ventures in music and media.

Antonio Brown's net worth has varied drastically, reflecting his tremendous success on the field and the financial difficulties he has endured in recent years. While he no longer enjoys the high salaries of his NFL days, he continues pursuing other enterprises.

