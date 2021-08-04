Who is Joyce Meyer? She is an American Charismatic Christian author, speaker and president of Joyce Meyer Ministries. She has a very successful career as a preacher, and her wisdom in teaching and preaching has earned her massive followers locally and internationally. What is Joyce Meyer's net worth? This is a question many keep asking. Besides her net worth, followers would also love to know about her age, career, and family, among others. This article has it all!

How old is Joyce Meyer? She was born on June 4, 1943. She is 78 years as of 2021. Despite her old age, she is still articulate in her preaching and teachings. This article has more info about Joyce Meyer's net worth, age, children, books, ministries, husband, and much more. Keep reading to learn more.

Early Life and bio

Unknown to many people, Joyce was born Pauline Joyce Hutchison in South St.Louis in 1943. When she was young, she was left under her mother's care while the father served the army. But when her father returned home, he abused her not just sexually but also mentally, emotionally and verbally.

The whole experience left her shattered. She suffered a personality disorder, something that onlookers would not quickly tell. Despite attending school, she could not concentrate on her studies, and that affected her performance. She did not give up on life. She continued with her education and graduated from O'Fallon Technical High School in St. Louis.

Education

Is Joyce Meyer a real pastor? Yes, she is a real pastor. Joyce holds an earned PhD in theology from Life Christian University in Tampa, Florida, an honorary doctorate in Divinity from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Besides, she has an honorary doctorate in Sacred Theology from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

Joyce Meyer's husband

She married a part-time car salesman. However, the marriage faced a lot of challenges, and they divorced. After the divorce, she used to frequently visit local bars, and that is where she met Dave Meyer, an engineering draftsman. They started a relationship and finally married on January 7, 1967.

Joyce Meyer's career as a religious preacher

In 1976, while driving to work, she received a personal message from God. The message positively impacted her life and enabled her to discover her purpose and genuine love for God's words.

After accepting God's word, her first step was to join Our Savior's Lutheran Church in St. Louis, where she became a congregation member. Next, she would take over as a teacher for an early-morning class at a neighbourhood cafeteria.

Later on, she joined Life Christian Center, a charismatic church in Fenton, where she became a functional member. Later on, she was selected as the congregation's associate minister. Her leadership qualities and lessons of the Bible attracted many believers, making the church one of the leading in the region.

Joyce Meyer's ministries

In 1985, she established her ministry, Life in the Word. It was started on WGN in Chicago and Black Entertainment (BET). Joyce Meyer sermons teach on different topics with emphasis on mind, mood, attitude and mouth.

The programme is estimated to be serving more than 4.5 billion viewers across the globe. Also, it has an estimated workforce of about 1000 employees in its 12 satellite offices.

What Bible does Joyce Meyers use? The Everyday Life Bible is your tool for understanding and cherishing the Bible as deeply as Joyce does. Her well-researched knowledge of Scripture and her passion for weaving the Word of God into daily life are inspiring companions to the Amplified Version of the Bible.

To get Joyce Meyer daily devotional, visit Daily Devo or visit Joyce Meyer's YouTube channel.

Joyce Meyer's books

Over the years, she has written more than 100 books. These books have been translated into more than 1000 languages covering over 12 million readers. She is one of the New York Times bestselling authors of all time. Besides preaching and writing books, she also conducts various motivational conferences to motivate and encourage people to enjoy every aspect of life to the fullest. You can see the full list of her books here.

How much is Joyce Meyer worth?

Joyce is a blessed minister, and that is evident by the life she lives. She has a monthly salary of $114 444.44. Besides, she owns a private jet worth $10 million. She also owns houses and high-end vehicles. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is guesstimated to have a net worth of $8 million. She derives her wealth from her ministries. Besides, she sells her books.

Above is everything you would love to know about Joyce Meyer's net worth, career, books, family, and much more. She is rated among the most prominent evangelists across the globe. Her practical approach to the Bible is unique and groundbreaking.

