Get to know Luyanda Zwane: Star of Sibongile & The Dlaminis and Shaka iLembe
After graduating high school, Luyanda Zwane did not proceed to the university because her scholarship was disapproved. Instead, she relocated from her native Durban to Johannesburg to pursue her dream of becoming an actress. Did her leap of faith ultimately pay off?
My life drastically changed after I moved to the City of Gold. I am rubbing shoulders with accomplished artists, and my horizon has broadened. Joburg is the place to be if you are a go-getter!
Luyanda Zwane's profile summary
|Full name
|Luyanda Nomasabatha Zwane
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|7 February 2004
|Age
|25 years old (2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Birthplace
|Durban, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5'5" (165 cm)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Profession
|Actress, social media personality, activist
|Social media
Luyanda Zwane's age: Insights into her early life and family background
The on-screen star was born on 7 February 2004 in Durban, South Africa. In 2025, she took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday via a post that read:
Chapter 21! Bloom.
The Shaka iLembe star has a fraternal twin
On 3 November 2024, Luyanda posted pictures on Instagram rocking matching outfits with her twin sister, Lusanda Zwane. Her caption read:
Sistercation.
The actress also has a brother who goes by Zolile Eddie on Instagram. On 30 September 2024, he penned a heartfelt message to her on the platform, saying:
It is such a pleasure to do this thing called life with you, my baby sister. We are slowly breaking some generational curses.
Zwane also posted:
I am thrilled I got to see my brother today. Love.
Luyanda Zwane has lost two close family members
Although little is known about Luyanda's parents, according to Lusanda's Instagram highlights, their dad died in 2023. The same year, the actress announced the death of her grandmother after a battle with cancer on Instagram, stating:
The Lord has called one of her angels back home. While my heart bleeds, I know you are in a better place now. I will always love you, Gogo.
Transition from school musicals to the big screens: How Luyanda found her love for acting
During a September 2023 interview with TimesLIVE, Zwane narrated how she launched her acting career, saying:
In high school, I took drama as a subject and participated in multiple competitions. I have always wanted to be in the film industry because acting makes me feel alive. I enjoy putting myself in other people's shoes and seeing life through their lenses.
Luyanda professionally began acting at 19. Below is a summary of the TV series she has starred in, per her IMDb profile:
- Sibongile & The Dlaminis (2023)
- Miseducation (2023)
- Outlaws (2023)
- Classified (2023-2024)
Why did Luyanda Zwane leave Sibongile & The Dlaminis?
In the show, Zwane is a young and naïve girl who is forced to leave her dreams and family behind to become a maid at the lavish mansion of the affluent Dlamini family. Speaking to ZiMoja in May 2024, she put the speculations to rest and confirmed her exit from the series, saying:
I decided not to renew my contract for Season 2 after completing my Season 1 obligations.
Although Luyanda never disclosed the reason behind this move, she went on to clarify that she was not leaving the show because of having a bad attitude:
People will always have different opinions about you because we do not always relate the same way. However, I have never heard anyone from my previous sets complain about me being dramatic. Those who know me well know I do not focus on negativity.
Exploring Luyanda Zwane's controversial age-gap romance with a fellow actor
Although the Outlaws star rarely talks about the affairs of her heart, during her interview with ZiMoja, she confirmed her break-up with Sparky Xulu.
Unfortunately, we are no longer together. Nonetheless, I still believe in love and remain hopeful that someday I will meet my Mr. Right. I cannot disclose further information about what transpired between us.
Sparky, 35, is about 14 years older than Zwane. He is widely recognized for starring in Empini, Headspace, Ring of Lies and The Estate.
Partnering with The Skin Doctor
On 4 February 2025, Luyanda shared some career wins with her Instagram followers in a post that read:
I was announced as the head influencer for Ingram's in South Africa last week, and I am still in awe!
FAQs
Zwane previously starred in Sibongile & The Dlaminis alongside names like Slindile Nodangala and Vuyo Biyela. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:
Is Luyanda Zwane religious?
The Durban native credits God for her successful acting career. She often posts bible verses on Instagram.
Who replaced Luyanda Zwane?
Luyanda's role in Sibongile & The Dlaminis was given to actress Nsikelelo Mthiyane after she exited the television series.
What is the real name of Luyanda in Redemption?
The on-screen star played the beautiful teenage girl Nomonde Gumede in the BET Africa drama series.
At 21, Luyanda Zwane is making waves in the South African film industry with her acting prowess. She inspires many young girls who may feel intimidated to join this competitive and ever-evolving field.
