All about Monnapule Saleng: Current team, transfer news and home town

Monnapule Saleng is a South African soccer player making waves in the sport, especially for his respective teams. Who is Monnapule Saleng, and who does he play for as of 2024? Read on for everything we know of his private and professional life!

Monnapule Kenneth Saleng is a talented South African national team soccer player. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Only in his mid-20s, Monnapule Saleng is already a well-known figure in local soccer. He was named the MTN last man standing and player of the 2022-2023 season. Here is Monnapule Saleng’s biography summarised before we go into aspects of his personal life and career.

Monnapule Saleng's profile summary and bio

Full name Monnapule Kenneth Saleng Date of birth March 23, 1998 Age 25 years old at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Bloemhof, Boitumelong, North West, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Male Height 177 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Soccer player Education Orbit College Native language Tswana Social media profiles Instagram

Monnapule Saleng’s car was included in an article from SNL24 in September 2023, with the article's focus on Orlando Pirates players proudly displaying their rides. Monnapule poses proudly with his 2018 Volkswagen Polo, a sign of his growing success in soccer.

Monnapule Saleng's career

Cape Town Today reported that Monnapule showed star quality after he scored 13 goals in 29 league matches in the Motsepe Foundation Championship while playing for the Free State Stars. This impressive feat caught the attention of bigger teams, which quickly jumped at the opportunity to sign him.

Monnapule scored 13 goals in 29 league matches while playing for the Free State Stars in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. Photo: @saleng_monnapule_10 on Instagram (modified by author)

Monnapule Kenneth Saleng’s current teams

The star athlete plays for the South African national football team and Orlando Pirates FC. Monnapule Saleng’s stats show a rising talent who has become a valuable player for his respective teams.

Monnapule Saleng’s transfer news shows that his talent not only caught the attention of major South African teams, but global interest from international teams made waves.

In 2023, United Arab Emirates team Al Nasr FC were keen to sign Monnapule despite the significant R75 million fee that Orlando Pirates placed for the valuable player. However, the move did not come to fruition, as the team had already filled the space for foreign players.

In which position is Saleng playing?

Monnapule plays as a midfielder for both his club and national team. However, he is also praised as a versatile winger on Orlando Pirates' website.

What is the player's market value of Monnapule Saleng?

In 2023, Monnapule's market value was reported to be R25 million by various sources. But, Orlando Pirates have since said they would expect a R75 million fee for the sought-after player.

The talented soccer player was born in Bloemhof, Boitumelong. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Monnapule Saleng’s salary

The star player is reported to earn a monthly salary of R70,000. His income is lower than that of other players on the team, but it may be because he only joined the team in 2021 and is in the infancy of his career with the club.

Monnapule Saleng's personal life

Monnapule Saleng's career milestones have been widely reported, with a fast-growing reputation as a standout soccer player with a bright future. Who is the man behind the success?

Where is Monnapule Saleng from?

The talented soccer player was born and bred in South Africa. Monnapule Saleng’s home town is Bloemhof, Boitumelong, in the North West province of South Africa. He currently lives in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Monnapule Saleng’s home language

According to Sports Brief, Monnapule Saleng's home language is Tswana. However, he is believed to speak other languages, including English and other South African languages,

Monnapule Saleng’s family

There is online buzz regarding Monnapule Saleng’s wife, but the athlete seems single as of 2024. There have been online rumours of who his girlfriend may be, but these remain unconfirmed.

Monnapule Saleng’s school

Monnapule attended Orbit TVET College, where he was a part of the SAFA Second Division before joining the Free State Stars in 2019. It has also been reported that the soccer star was incredibly active in school, frequently participating in 100, 200, and 400m athletic events.

Monnapule Saleng may be one of Orlando Pirates' newer players, but he has already shown great promise and impressive stats in the early stages of his career. The star athlete's career is just starting, with no signs of slowing down in the future.

