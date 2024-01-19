Kirk Franklin's daughter, Carrington Franklin: 7 Untold facts

Carrington Franklin is best known as Kirk Franklin's daughter. She is an American citizen from an African-American ethical background. She is also the CEO and Creative Director, Liz Kennedy Brand Management.

Kirk Franklin and his daughter, Carrington. Photo: @love.carrington and @kirkfranklin on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

As a celebrity child, fans are curious to know more about Carrington Franklin's relationship with her father. These facts unravel that and more. Who is Carrington Franklin?

Carrington Franklin's profile summary

Full name Carrington Franklin Nakwaasah Gender Female Date of birth 13 May 1990 Age 33 years ( as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth USA Current residence Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Famous as Kirk Franklin's daughter Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Height 165 cm or 5'5" Weight 63 kg or 168 lbs Profession Businessperson and media personality Alma mater Dallas Baptist University Marital status Married Spouse Max Nakwaasah Children 2 (Shiloh Mekhi and Levi Noelle) Mother Tammy Collins Father Kirk Franklin (adoptive father) Siblings Kennedy, Kerrion and Caziah Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Top 7 facts about Carrington Franklin

These facts unravel the lesser-known details about Kirk Franklin's eldest daughter.

Carrington, her husband and son. Photo: @love.carrington on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

1. She is Kirk Franklin's adoptive daughter

She was born on 13 May 1990 in the USA; therefore, Carrington Franklin's age is 33 years as of January 2024. She was born to Tammy Collins.

Carrington Franklin's biological mother is Kirk Franklin's wife. She had her from a previous relationship before marrying the gospel singer. Details about Carrington Franklin's biological father remain out of the grasp.

Tammy Collins and Kirk Franklin tied the knot on 20 January 1996. Kirk Franklin legally adopted Carrington and raised her.

2. She is not her parents' only child

Kirk Franklin's daughter has three siblings:

Kerrion Franklin

Kerrion Franklin was born on 7 May 1988 and is 35 years old as of January 2024. He is an author, producer and cinematographer.

In 2021, Kerrion was embroiled in a brawl with Kirk Franklin, which attracted public attention after he shared a video of the argument on his Instagram account. In the now-deleted video, Kirk could be heard using disturbing language while addressing him.

In light of the public family feud, Shawn Ewing, Kerrion Franklin's biological mother, addressed Kirk's profanity-laced tirade and the context of what could have triggered it. She highlighted the challenges they faced raising Kerrion as teen parents, admitting that Kerrion was a bit rebellious.

Kennedy Franklin

Kennedy is Kirk Franklin and Tammy Collins' eldest biological daughter. She was born on 4 May 1997 and is 26 years as of January 2024. She is a member of the Baylor University co-ed cheerleading team. She also enjoys a significant following on social media, especially on Instagram, where she shares snippets of her daily life.

Caziah Rashad Franklin

Caziah is the youngest of Kirk Franklin's sons and his parents' second biological child. He was born on 5 September 2000 and is 23 years old as of January 2024. He is passionate about music; he plays the guitar and drums.

From left, Caziah, Kennedy, Kirk, Tammy Collins, Carrington and Maxx Nakwaasah at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on 26 January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

3. She is well-learned

Kirk Franklin's daughter is well-educated, and tabulated below are her top academic achievements:

Year Academic qualification Institution Certificate 2012 to 2014 Masters degree Dallas Baptist University Master of Arts in Organizational Communication Management 2007 to 2011 Bachelor's degree Baylor University Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, Public Relations and Management

4. Carrington has a rich career history

According to her LinkedIn profile, Carrington has a rich career history. Outlined below is a summary of her career background:

Year Organisation Position 2017 to date Liz Kennedy Brand Management CEO and Creative Director April 2014 to November 2015 The University of Texas at Arlington Event Coordinator August 2013 - May 2014 Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities and Treasure You Executive Assistant March 2012 to August 2013 UT Arlington Continuing Education Social Media/Marketing Manager August 2011 to November 2011 Girl Scouts of Central Texas Intern May 2009 to August 2010 Karmen Johnson & Associates Intern June 2008 to August 2008 KLTY Christian Radio Intern

5. She is happily married

Carrington Franklin met Maxx Nakwaasah, her husband, in 2009. Maxx proposed in 2015, and they had their wedding on 1 October 2016 in Dallas. The couple currently lives in Dallas, Texas.

6. Carrington Franklin is a doting mother to two kids

Carrington and Maxx have a son named Shiloh Mekhi, who was born on 13 April 2020. Their daughter, Levi Noelle, was born on 17 January 2023 and will turn one in January 2024.

Carrington, her husband and their two kids. Photo: @love.carrington on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

7. She has a significant following on social media

Kirk Franklin's daughter is not shy about sharing bits of her life on her social media platforms, especially Instagram, where she has over 1000 posts and over 79,000 followers. Most of her posts are about how much she enjoys marital bliss and mothering her two babies.

On Twitter, She has an audience of over 7,600 followers. She shares her opinions and the humorous parts of her life.

Frequently asked questions

Peruse the answers to these questions as they sum up Carrington Franklin's biography.

Does Kirk Franklin have children? The singer has four kids: Kerrion, Carrington, Kennedy and Caziah. Is Carrington Kirk Franklin's daughter? She is the singer's adoptive daughter. How old is Carrington Franklin? Born in 1990, she is 33 years old as of January 2024. Who is Carrington Franklin's biological father? Her biological father's identity remains under wraps. Her adoptive father, Kirk Franklin, is a gospel singer. Who is Carrington Franklin's mother? Her biological mother is Tammy Collins. Who is Kirk Franklin's daughter? The gospel musician has two daughters, Carrington and Kennedy. Is Carrington Franklin married? She has been married to Maxx Nakwaasah since 2016 and has two kids. Is Kirk Franklin's daughter also a musician? She also co-hosts In Real Life, Kirk Franklin's praise show. What is Carrington Franklin's Instagram handle? Her Instagram handle is @love.carrington.

Besides being Kirk Franklin's daughter, Carrington Franklin is a proud wife and mother. She also enjoys a significant following on social media.

READ ALSO: Where is Toby Keith's daughter, Shelley Covel Rowland, now?

Briefly.co.za published Shelley Covel Rowland's biography. Shelley is well known for being Toby Keith's daughter. Toby Keith is an award-winning country music legend.

Shelley Covel Rowland is Toby Keith's eldest child and adoptive daughter. Unlike her father, she prefers living away from the public eye; hence, her biography details her life's lesser-known facts.

Source: Briefly News