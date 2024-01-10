Where is Toby Keith's daughter, Shelley Covel Rowland, now?

Toby Keith is best recognised as a country music legend who released his eponymous debut album in 1993. His career in the entertainment industry also cuts across TV productions and transcends the awards and accolades he has been showered with. Besides his glorious career, Keith is also a doting father and grandfather, and his relationship with Shelley Covel Rowland provides snippets of that side of his life.

Shelley Covel at the debut of SWINGDISH women's golf apparel 2017 spring/summer collection during the PGA show at Topgolf Las Vegas on 16 August 2016 in Las Vegas. Photo: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

Shelley Covel Rowland, one of Toby Keith's daughters, prefers living away from the limelight. Go through her biography as it answers the question, who is Toby Keith's daughter?

Full name Shelley Covel Rowland Famous as Toby Keith's daughter Age 42 years old as of 2023 Date of birth 21 October 1980 Birthday 21 October Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Oklahoma City, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Blondish-brown Eye colour Dark brown Alma mater University of Oklahoma Educational background Bachelor's degree in elementary education Profession Businesswoman Marital status Married Spouse Brian Skaggs Children 2 Siblings Stelen Keith Covel and Krystal Keith Father Toby Keith Mother Tricia Lucus Social media Instagram Facebook

How old is Shelley Covel Rowland?

Shelley Covel Rowland was born on 21 October 1980 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA. She turned 43 years old in 2023. Her father, Toby Keith Covel, was born on 8 July 1961 in Clinton, Oklahoma, United States and turned 62 in 2023.

Shelley Covel Rowland's parents

Shelley is Tricia Lucus' biological daughter and Toby Keith's adopted daughter. Her biological father's identity remains a mystery.

Toby Keith at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at The Grand Ole Opry House on 28 September 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tammie Arroyo

Source: Getty Images

Toby Keith

Toby Keith Covel, famously known as Toby Keith, is an American country music singer, songwriter, record producer and actor. His music career spans over three decades; he has released 19 studio albums as of 2023. His best albums include:

1993's Toby Keith

1994's Boomtown

1996's Blue Moon

1997's Dream Walkin'

These albums earned Gold or higher certification and had singles which topped the charts and were the most-played country songs in the 1990s. Toby also dipped his toes in the TV production industry by being part of the following productions:

Broken Bridges

Beers for My Horses

Huckabee

Toby Keith at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at The Grand Ole Opry House on 28 September 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tammie Arroyo

Source: Getty Images

Tricia Lucus

Toby Keith married Tricia Lucus on 24 March 1984 after meeting at a nightclub in Oklahoma and dating for three years. They have enjoyed marital bliss for the past 39 years, and Tricia has carefully avoided the glare of the limelight and the attention her husband receives. Nonetheless, they still have a solid union, as insinuated by Toby's post on his Instagram account on 24 March 2023, celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary.

Shelley was already three years old when Tricia married Toby Keith. Toby adopted her immediately and raised her alongside the kids sired in his marriage.

Shelley Covel Rowland's siblings

Keith's family comprises his wife, two biological children and his adopted daughter. Highlighted below are details about his kids:

Krystal Keith

Krystal is Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus' second daughter and Keith's eldest biological daughter. She was born in 1985, a year after her parents' marriage. Krystal has been in the public eye as a singer. She had her first significant attention in 2004 after singing Mockingbird, a single from her father's albums.

Krystal Keith graduated from the University of Oklahoma and later signed a deal with Show Dog-Universal Music. She later released several EPs and an album, Whiskey & Lace. She later released her hit song, Daddy Dance with Me, which she performed on her wedding day.

Krystal married Andrew Robert Sandubrae in 2010 and welcomed two daughters. She often shares memorable memories with her family on her social media platforms.

Krystal Keith, Tricia Covel and Shelley Rowland (in red) attend the SwingDish Launch Event at The Country Club at Wynn Las Vegas on 18 August 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Isaac Brekken

Source: Getty Images

Stelen Keith Covel

Stelen Keith Covel is Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus' youngest child and only son. He was born in 1997 and is 26 years old in 2023.

As highlighted on his Instagram account, Stelen works as an investor in venture management. Stelen married Haley in 2021 in Boulder City. He often shares snippets of their marriage on social media.

Is Shelley Covel Rowland married?

According to a Facebook account purported to be Shelley's, she married Brian Skaggs in March 2018. She seemingly got into a relationship with Brian in 2016 and updated her relationship status to "In a Relationship". Not much information is publicly available about Shelley Covel Rowland's husband.

Shelley Covel Rowland's children

Shelley is a mother to two kids, a boy and a girl. She shared a photo of her growing family on her Facebook account on 9 November 2021.

Education

Shelley is an alumnus of the University of Oklahoma, where she obtained her degree in elementary education in 2003. She worked as an elementary school teacher for several years before leaving the teaching career field to focus on raising her family.

Shelley Covel Rowland's career

Shelley, Krystal and Tricia have been in the fashion business for over a decade. They co-own SwingDish, a luxury women's golf apparel brand. The brand focuses on femininity, functionality and inclusivity. According to her Facebook profile, Shelley is the creative director and designer at SwingDish. Shelley and her family also created a brand that offers accessories and gold wear.

Frequently asked questions

Go through the answers to these questions to familiarise yourself with Toby Keith's family.

How old is Toby Keith? Toby Keith Covel was born on 8 July 1961. He turned 62 in 2023. Who is Shelley Covel Rowland's biological father? Shelley is Toby Keith's adopted daughter. Her biological father's identity is not publicly known. How many biological children does Toby Keith have? Keith has two biological children and an adopted daughter. Who is Toby Keith's son? Stelen Keith Covel is Toby Keith's only son. What does Toby Keith's son do? Stelen works in venture management. How many grandchildren does Toby Keith have? Keith has four grandchildren.

Despite being a celebrity child, Shelley Covel Rowland prefers living away from the limelight. She is not his biological daughter, although they share a special bond, and she has appeared in several public events to support him.

