An American man nearly choked when he tested out Grandpa powder for the first time

The man who now lives in Cape Town filmed himself taking the powder for a headache and shared it on TikTok

Online users couldn't stop laughing at his facial expression after taking the painkiller and warned him about Grandpa being addicted

A man originally from the US, tried out Grandpa powder for the first time and wasn't impressed: Image: @usbari.addi

Source: TikTok

One American man married to a Xhosa woman learned the hard way when he popped open a sachet of Grandpa powder.

The playful man, TikTok user @usbari.addi, shared his clip on the platform, which gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who found his reaction hilarious.

The US man tries Grandpa for the first time

The video starts with @usbari.addi sitting calmly with a glass of water next to him, and a packet of Grandpa in his hand. He confidently pours the powder straight into his mouth, but as soon as it hits his tongue, chaos breaks loose. He instantly chokes, coughs loudly, and ends up releasing some of the powder out in a big puff, looking completely shocked by the taste.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His face says it all: pure confusion and regret. He quickly grabs the water and gulps it down, while asking what stuff a Grandpa even made of. He calls it the worst medication he's ever had and, without thinking twice, gave it a brutal zero out of 10.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the bitter experience

Mzansi peeps were crying from laughter, saying they felt his pain because Grandpa tastes nasty but works like magic. Many told him not to try it again, advising Panado as an option. Some gave him tips, saying Grandpa tablets were better, while others swore milk makes it easier to drink.

Mzansi advised the American man to try Granpa tablets instead of the powder. Image: Addi Logan

Source: Facebook

User @Elvis said:

"That grandpa is not for the weak😂😂."

User @Onodwa

"Why are you drinking it with ice-cold water? And, why would you pour it straight into your throat? We need a 10 minutes later video 😂."

User @Velani joked:

"America is so behind, they don't even have grandpa 🤣."

User @JacquinCarolus advised:

"Technique, my brother. Learn the technique."

User @Lourene warned:

"Stop drinking that stuff. It forms crystals in your stomach and does not dissolve. It's poison. Try to burn that powder, it becomes a glue. For a headache, put your feet in warm salt water. That helps with my son's migraines."

User @Nurah88 advised and asked:

"It's better with milk and a bit of sugar 🙈but I want to know, did your headache go away?"

3 Briefly News articles about Americans

An American man living in Johannesburg was standing next to The Leonardo Hotel in Sandton when a man grabbed his cellphone and ran to a Mercedes-Benz and sped off.

A US sangoma shared that her ancestors were showing her that little Cwecwe was not robbed of her innocence at school, instead, that it happened the day before school, and was done by an uncle.

An American woman had online users discussing a toxic work environment after showing how her health deteriorated after joining a company, sparking a discussion among social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News