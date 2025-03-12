Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 2-0 victory over AmaZulu FC, extending their lead to 18 points, further solidifying their position as favorites to retain the Betway Premiership title

The Betway Premiership witnessed pivotal matches on March 11, 2025, that may have reshaped the title race.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a dominant win, while Orlando Pirates stumbled, sparking fresh debates on whether the league race is still open.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a dominant win, while Orlando Pirates stumbled, sparking fresh debates on whether the league race is still open.

Sundowns’ Dominant Performance

Mamelodi Sundowns continued their march towards another league title with a 2-0 victory over AmaZulu FC.

Their consistent performances and tactical brilliance have kept them ahead in the standings, reinforcing their position as favorites.

With an 18-point lead, they seem nearly unstoppable as they chase yet another league crown.

Pirates’ Setback Against Stellenbosch

In a surprising result, Orlando Pirates were held to a 0-0 draw against Stellenbosch FC.

This dropped points tally could prove crucial in the race, with Pirates now needing a near-perfect run to stay in contention.

Orlando Pirates stumbled, sparking fresh debates on whether the league race is still open.Image Credit/Orlando Pirates.

Many fans are questioning the team's tactics, especially after struggling to break down Stellenbosch despite playing against 10 men.

Fans React: Mixed Emotions on Social Media

The latest results have triggered a heated discussion among football fans:

Tumang

Mathematically all top 8 teams are still running for the Premier League." -

4mza

It’s just a six-point gap, let's see after Sunday’s big game.

Andries

Without Khoza's influence Orlando Pirates is Weak 🤣

Apostle Cryptoshi

The narrative is bad. You can’t say the league is gone whilst title holders are leading the table by 18 points. Say the league has been retained for 8 consecutive seasons!!

Khutso

Forget this one, next year's league title is already gone to Sundowns." -

Mr Swagger

Even with the matches in hand they have, they have no league pedigree. They won't obtain full 12 points in hand.

AMM

Yes, that title is for Sundowns to lose, Jose is finished maybe the players we have just don’t cut it. You can’t be defending whilst the other team is 10-Men. Playing with 1 striker and ineffective wingers but expecting to win. That Coach has run out of tactics or he really misses his family. It’s time to see his contract through we will try again next season.

Rethable

It has long been gone, there's no team that can challenge Sundowns for the League, Pirates gave people false hope, they must beef up their squad with quality players if they are serious about challenging Sundowns." -

