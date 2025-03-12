Sundowns Extend Lead as Pirates Stumble: Is the Title Race Over?
- Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 2-0 victory over AmaZulu FC, extending their lead to 18 points, further solidifying their position as favorites to retain the Betway Premiership title
- Orlando Pirates were held to a 0-0 draw by Stellenbosch FC, dropping crucial points in the race, and raising concerns over their tactics and ability to challenge Sundowns for the title
- Fans are divided, with some believing the title race is still mathematically open, while others concede that Sundowns’ form makes the race all but decided
The Betway Premiership witnessed pivotal matches on March 11, 2025, that may have reshaped the title race.
Mamelodi Sundowns secured a dominant win, while Orlando Pirates stumbled, sparking fresh debates on whether the league race is still open.
Sundowns’ Dominant Performance
Mamelodi Sundowns continued their march towards another league title with a 2-0 victory over AmaZulu FC.
Their consistent performances and tactical brilliance have kept them ahead in the standings, reinforcing their position as favorites.
With an 18-point lead, they seem nearly unstoppable as they chase yet another league crown.
Pirates’ Setback Against Stellenbosch
In a surprising result, Orlando Pirates were held to a 0-0 draw against Stellenbosch FC.
This dropped points tally could prove crucial in the race, with Pirates now needing a near-perfect run to stay in contention.
Many fans are questioning the team's tactics, especially after struggling to break down Stellenbosch despite playing against 10 men.
Fans React: Mixed Emotions on Social Media
The latest results have triggered a heated discussion among football fans:
Tumang
Mathematically all top 8 teams are still running for the Premier League." -
4mza
It’s just a six-point gap, let's see after Sunday’s big game.
Andries
Without Khoza's influence Orlando Pirates is Weak 🤣
Apostle Cryptoshi
The narrative is bad. You can’t say the league is gone whilst title holders are leading the table by 18 points. Say the league has been retained for 8 consecutive seasons!!
Khutso
Forget this one, next year's league title is already gone to Sundowns." -
Mr Swagger
Even with the matches in hand they have, they have no league pedigree. They won't obtain full 12 points in hand.
AMM
Yes, that title is for Sundowns to lose, Jose is finished maybe the players we have just don’t cut it. You can’t be defending whilst the other team is 10-Men. Playing with 1 striker and ineffective wingers but expecting to win. That Coach has run out of tactics or he really misses his family. It’s time to see his contract through we will try again next season.
Rethable
It has long been gone, there's no team that can challenge Sundowns for the League, Pirates gave people false hope, they must beef up their squad with quality players if they are serious about challenging Sundowns." -
Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana Deal Blow
Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs are set to be without one of their key players, Rushwin Dortley, for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.
