Defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways after Peter Shalulile and Arthur Sales scored in a 2-0 victory over AmaZulu FC

Shalulile scored his 100th goal for Sundowns on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, as he edges closer to the PSL's all-time goalscoring record

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to praise Shalulile, while they also criticised certain Sundowns players

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways after beating AmaZulu 2-0 on Tuesday, 11 March 2025.

Striker Peter Shalulile scored in the 51st minute to rack up 100 goals for Masandawana, while Brazilian Arthur Sales added a late second.

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns celebrated a hard-fought victory over AmaZulu FC. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Namibian striker Shalulile's strike also edged him closer to Bafana Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvethe's record PSL goal tally of 127 goals.

Mamelodi Sundowns bounced back from Lamontville Golden Arrows draw

Watch Shalulile celebrate his goal in the video below:

Sundowns' victory over AmaZulu placed the log leaders on 58 points with eight matches left before the end of the season, while close rivals Orlando Pirates remain 18 points adrift.

Coach Miguel Cardoso would have been pleased that his team earned the valuable three points after they drew 1-1 against Lamontville Golden Arrows in their last match.

The match against AmaZulu proved to be a cagey affair as both teams battled in the midfield while there were few chances to speak of.

Sundowns midfielders Jayden Adams and Tebogo Mokoena proved to be a formidable partnership in the middle as the pair dictated the pace of the match and limited AmaZulu's control.

Sundowns confirmed their victory on Twitter (X):

Shalulile gets closer to PSL history

During the first half, both teams cancelled each other out as Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and AmaZulu shot-stopper Veli Mothwa was not called into action.

Shalulile was on hand though to coolly finish off a flowing move in the 51st minute for his landmark goal for the PSL champions.

Heading into the final minutes of the match, Sundowns made attacking changes and it paid off as more chances were created before Sales finished brilliantly in the 87th minute.

AmaZulu FC coach Arthur Zwane was left frustrated at the end of the match as his side failed to register a shot on target while despite starting Chiefs target Tshepeng Moremi.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile scored his 100th goal for the PSL champions against AmaZulu FC. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Fans praise Shalulile

Masandawana fans praised Shaluile on social media, while they had some choice words for his teammates who they felt failed to impress aaginst AmaZulu.

Cebo_mcn criticised a certain player:

"Modiba lacks creativity."

Zolani18047771 wants a player to leave:

"Lunga must go."

Ruf_Meister backed Shalulile:

"Getting closer to breaking the record."

MoketeKamohelo praised the Namibian striker:

"Sha Sha!"

Rabelisanii is a Downs fan:

"The strongest team in Africa."

Kaizer Chiefs show interest in Mamelodi Sundowns star

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have shown an interest in Mamelodi Sundowns star Neo Maema ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

Maema could be offloaded by Sundowns as coach Miguel Cardoso looks to trim his squad ahead to a more manageable size ahead of the new season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News