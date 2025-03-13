Nasreddine Nabi has explained why he is not happy with Kaizer Chiefs players after their goalless draw against Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership

The Tunisian coach also opened up on the reason the Glamour Boys drew their match against the Cityzens at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday

Kaizer Chiefs are now at the risk of missing out on the MTN8 competition next season and their quest to qualify for continental competition remain thing

Nasreddine Nabi has slammed Kaizer Chiefs players after their goalless draw against Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Glamour Boys needed a win to climb up the Betway Premiership table, but they were unable to achieve that as the Cityzens were too strong to break down.

The Cityzens won the first leg of the tie 1-0, but Amakhosi couldn't get their deserving revenge in the second leg.

Nasreddine Nabi slams Kaizer Chiefs players after their goalless draw against Cape Town City. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Nabi slams Kaizer Chiefs players

In an interview with SuperSport TV, as per iDiskiTimes, Nabi criticised his players for not doing enough to get the desired results against Cape Town City despite being the better side.

The Tunisian tactician was not happy with his players for failing to convert their chances, which led to the goalless draw.

"The match is over, and it's clear that we need more accountability from both our players and staff—Kaizer Chiefs deserves better," he shared with SuperSport TV, as reported by iDiski Times.

"We find ourselves in this situation because we drop too many points like this. We dominate the game, and create opportunities, but fail to convert.

"In those crucial moments, we need to be ruthless. This is Kaizer Chiefs, missing chances like that isn’t acceptable.

"Today, we lost the points, but we have a game coming up this weekend. We need those three points, but we know it won't be easy. Every game is tough, and every team is playing hard.

"Perhaps another team with more quality in attack would have capitalised on those moments. But we need to do better. Every player must understand the weight of wearing the Kaizer Chiefs shirt.

"If we give him five minutes, or even just ten, he needs to give everything on that pitch…"

