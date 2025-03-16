A former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Mokoena has pointed out the different positions Orlando Pirates need to reinforce in the summer transfer window.

The Soweto giants failed to add any new players to their squad in the January transfer window but allowed some of their players to join new clubs without replacement.

“I believe we need to strengthen the squad by adding a winger, a solid centre-back, a top striker, and another creative midfielder to provide more options,” Mokoena told iDiskiTimes.

“It’s important to have depth in each position. For example, if Relebohile Mofokeng is playing on the left, I should have another player who can step in and provide the same level of impact if Rele is unavailable or needs to be rotated.”

“They need to ensure that each position is covered with equal quality,” he added.

Source: Briefly News