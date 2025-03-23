The head coach of the Cheetahs of Benin, Gernot Rohr, has explained why the Super Eagles players will want his team to defeat South Africa in their next FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

"The group is very tight, with South Africa two points ahead of us and three points ahead of Rwanda. Then there's Nigeria, who got their first win and are also behind us."

"I truly believe we have to beat South Africa because every team in the group needs to defeat the others."

"Nigeria will definitely go all out to win against Zimbabwe. My former players will want me to beat South Africa, and that same intensity will be there for all the teams playing on Tuesday in the group."

Source: Briefly News