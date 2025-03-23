Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has explained why he is worried ahead of the Cheetahs clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Benin are currently struggling in their past four games, with their last match ending in a 2-2 draw against Zimbabwe in South Africa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Les Guepards are now second on the log in Group C, with Bafana Bafana reclaiming the top spot from Rwanda after their victory over Lesotho.

Rohr explains why he's worried about Bafana Bafana's clash

In a recent interview according to FARPost as per Afrik-Foot, Rohr claimed he's worried about home support as they would playing their home match against South Africa at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

"The most important game for us right now is against South Africa because we have eight points," said Rohr, as quoted by FARPost.

"If we win next Tuesday, we’ll move ahead of them in the standings. Currently, we’re leading, but that was before Bafana’s victory over Lesotho.

"The match next Tuesday will be in Abidjan, not Benin as you might know. Unfortunately, just like against Zimbabwe, we have to play away from home.

"However, Zimbabwe is much closer to South Africa, and they have a lot of fans here, which created a great atmosphere for their team. We don’t have the same kind of support in Abidjan.

"Unlike here, where the Zimbabwean fans were really backing their team, I’m still happy with the match we played, and we managed to secure one point. My team can handle this kind of situation, and I’m hopeful that next Tuesday will be just as positive."

