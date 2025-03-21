Kaizer Chiefs executive Jessica Motaung opened up about the club’s feelings over coach Nasreddine Nabi after their indifferent season

Under the Tunisian coach, Chiefs have suffered nine PSL losses yet have qualified for the late stages of the Nedbank Cup

Local football fans pleaded on social media for Chiefs to give Nabi more time and to support the coach by bringing in quality reinforcements

Amakhosi marketing director Jessica Motaung gave insight into the board’s view about Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi after the club suffered nine defeats in the PSL this season.

During his debut campaign at Chiefs, Nabi has brought in several new faces yet the club are eighth on the PSL log, 29 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kaizer Chiefs executive Jessica Motaung and FIFA president Gianni Infantino shared a moment in front of local fans in 2023. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Motaung said the club has discussed Nabi’s situation in length and management held a meeting with the Tunisian coach to discuss a way forward.

Kaizer Chiefs back Nasreddine Nabi to succeed

Motaung spoke about Nabi in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to FARPost, Motaung said the club are determined to improve performances on the field amid questions over Nabi’s future at the Soweto giants.

Motaung said:

“We know that this is a long game, we didn’t get into this thinking we’d have quick results. But, I think the lessons are there. The football team is working well with the coaches to ensure that things that must be addressed are addressed. My encouragement to the supporters is to support the team and ensure we make it to the finish line for the season. They must know there’s work behind the scenes to ensure that it is done.”

Chiefs confirmed their loss to Richards Bay on Twitter(X):

Chiefs aim to improve their results

The questions over Nabi’s future arose after the side suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Richards Bay on Sunday, 16 March, while they also failed to maintain consistency this season.

Despite heavy investment in their squad, the club has also conceded 26 goals while only scoring 22 in their PSL matches this season.

Chiefs though could end their decade-long drought this season by winning the Nedbank Cup but must first overcome Sekhukhune United to book a place against Sundowns in the semi-finals.

Kaizer Chiefs management said they would support coach Nasreddine Nabi amid questions over his future. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans want Chiefs to give Nabi the tools to succeed

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to say the Motaungs need to follow up their backing for Nabi by bringing in quality reinforcements for the Tunisian coach.

Bangilizwe Soga wants fans to be patient:

“Guys please give Nabi a chance, this team will a different machine next season mark my words. We must support him with the boys that will give them strength and courage.”

Bongumusa Mnguni can see positive signs:

“The team is creating good chances every game but they need quality players up front who can score goals.”

Mpho A Hlongwane said Nabi needs support:

“Just give Nabi all the resources and players he wants. Stop doing shortcuts, even Mr Pitso Mosimane didn't do well in his first season at Sundowns but the management backed him with all the resources he needed. Just give Nabi another season then we'll talk about a possible exit after that.”

Xihlovo XA Abraham said nabi needs time:

“Give him at least one season with good quality players.”

Sabelo KingSabza Mthethwa made a suggestion:

“Maybe It's time Chiefs changes the management."

Kaizer Chiefs prepare improved bid for top transfer target

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs are considering making an improved bid for top-rated Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien.

Stellenbosch has reportedly rejected several bids from the Soweto giants for the Bafana Bafana star, however, the club might take advantage of his 30% sell-on clause expiring after June 2025.

Source: Briefly News