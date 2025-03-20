Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles extend beyond their 2-0 loss to Richards Bay, with just 8 wins in 22 league games

Chiefs' biggest issues lie in poor finishing and defensive frailties. Bafana suggests that improving squad depth

If Nabi can’t turn things around soon, management may have no choice but to make a change to salvage the season

With Chiefs struggling in eighth place and plagued by inconsistency, management faces tough decisions.

Should the club continue backing Nabi or seek a change?

The loss to Richards Bay has intensified questions about Nabi's tactics, with Chiefs securing just eight wins from 22 league games.

Briefly News spoke to sports journalist Brighton Bafana, who has closely monitored Chiefs' performance this season.

Nabi’s Struggles

The loss to Richards Bay has intensified questions about Nabi's tactics, with Chiefs securing just eight wins from 22 league games.

Bafana believes this loss highlights a wider issue: Chiefs are caught in an inconsistency cycle threatening their season.

Kaizer Chiefs need serious decisions going forward.

Says Bafana.

Nabi is capable, but the team lacks a spark. His ability to turn things around is still in question, and while he's shown tactical promise, Chiefs need consistency.

Should Chiefs Stick with Nabi?

According to Bafana, the decision hinges on the club’s long-term vision.

The club must decide if they want to give Nabi time to build his system or make a change to salvage the season," he says. With just eight games left in the league and the Nedbank Cup as a vital opportunity for silverware, there’s little room for error.

Bafana adds,

Kaizer Chiefs are a big club with high expectations. Nabi’s window to prove he can take the team forward is shrinking.

Addressing the Issues

For Bafana, the key issue lies in the finer details.

Following Kaizer Chiefs' disappointing 2-0 loss to Richards Bay FC, uncertainty looms over coach Nasreddine Nabi's future at the club.

Despite playing good football, Chiefs have struggled with finishing and defensive lapses.

Nabi’s biggest challenge is finding clinical players who can consistently convert chances.

Bafana states.

The defense also needs strengthening.

Bafana doesn’t believe firing Nabi is the solution, but rather addressing these key areas.

The team could benefit from an experienced assistant coach and better signings to improve both attack and defense,"

He suggests.

The Final Verdict

Bafana believes that patience is essential.

Nabi should be given time to fix the issues. However, if results don’t improve soon, justifying his stay will be difficult.

In conclusion, whether Kaizer Chiefs should keep Nabi depends on the club’s leadership and their long-term goals, but time is running out for Nabi to turn things around.

