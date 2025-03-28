Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana opens up on a potential move to a PSL giants despite shining for Tunisian side Esperance

The striker said he is a boyhood Kaizer Chiefs fan and nearly joined the side before leaving Sekhukhune United for Tunisia at the start of the season

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mokwana made the right move to play for Tunisia as they believe he would regret playing for Chiefs

Esperance striker Elias Mokwana said he could one day play for a PSL giant despite making waves in Tunisia.

The Bafana Bafana striker joined the Tunisian giants after leaving Sekhukhune United at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

Bafana striker Elias Mokwana is a star at Tunisian side Esperance.

Source: Twitter

Despite impressive displays for Esperance, the 25-year-old Bafana Bafana striker said he would one day like to play for Kaizer Chiefs, a club he supported when he was younger.

Elais Mokwana admits to being a Kaizer Chiefs fan

Mokwana speaks about his dreams in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Mokwana admits that he would like to play for Chiefs, while he was linked to Amakhosi before he joined Esperance.

Mokwana said:

“To tell you the truth, my father was an Orlando Pirates fan and I was a Chiefs fan, so when they wanted me, I was happy. Unfortunately, it never happened, but the dream is still there. In the future, I might go.”

Mokwana returned to training at Esperance after playing for Bafana, according to Twitter (X):

Mokwana helped Bafana Bafana edge closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 25-year-old Mokwana played a role in Bafana's recent victories against Lesotho and Benin which put them one step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mokwana might not have scored in the matches but still joined in on the celebrations after they opened a five points on top of their qualifying group with four matches left.

Following Bafana duty, Mokwana has returned to Esperance and begun preparations to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday, 1 April 2025.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has a list of players he wants at the club.

Source: Twitter

Fans say Mokawana made the right choice

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mokwana made the right choice by not joining Chiefs, saying the Soweto giants would have damaged his career.

L.J. Mamashila said Mokwana made the right choice:

“But I'm sure he's happy because Esperance gave him a chance to play in the CAF Champions League.”

Khanyisela Seko was not impressed with Mokwana’s recent performance:

“Played almost the whole game against Lesotho but no dangerous crosses in the box.”

Given Chepape said Mokwana would have regretted moving to Chiefs:

“He would have lost his place in the national team if he joined them. Can ask Maart, Du Preez, Mmodi, Mthethwa and many others who were internationals before joining that camp.”

Thapelo Mthandazo Diniso said Chiefs need to step up:

“Chiefs is a big team, but unfortunately the team is not doing things as the fans expected.”

Khoa Rah Ih backs the move:

“Chiefs should sign him. They need more quality players.”

