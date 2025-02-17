Former Sekhukhune United striker Elias Mokwana scored during the Tunisian Super Cup final to help Esperance to the title

Mokwana, a Bafana Bafana star, scored the first goal in the 2-0 victory over Stade Tunisien on Sunday, 16 February 2025

Local fans reacted on social media to praise Mokwana, saying he made the right decision to leave South Africa

Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana produced a stunning performance on Sunday, February 16, 2025, to help Esperance secure their seventh Supercoupe title.

The Bafana striker scored the opening goal in the 2-0 victory to earn his first piece of silverware since leaving PSL side Sekhukune United at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Bafana Bafana striker Elias Mokwana has won his first title at Tunisian giants Esperance. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Mokwana joined Esperance amid interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, while he has scored two league goals for the Tunisian giants.

Elias Mokwana is admired at Esperance

Mokwana celebrated his first title at Esperance, according to the tweet below:

Esperance head coach Laurentiu Reghecampf is an admirer of the 25-year-old, who has scored twice in 10 appearances for Bafana Bafana.

Mokwana has also scored in the CAF Champions League, helping the side qualify for the knockout stages of the continental competition.

The striker is hoping to continue his fine form and could win more titles at Esperance as the side is currently top of the Tunisian league with a four-point lead over Zarzis after 19 matches.

Esperance celebrated their success on Twitter (X):

Mokwana aims for success at club and international level

Mokwana’s fine form at Esperance could keep his place in the Bafana squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025.

Bafana is second in their group, only separated from log leaders Rwanda through goal difference with six games left to play.

Coach Hugo Broos could add Wydad striker Cassius Mailula to his squad to help Mokwana in Bafana’s attacking line-up.

Striker Elias Mokwana has become a regular for Bafana Bafana. Image: Billel Bensalem/APP.

Fans back Mokwana for more success

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Mokwana, saying the player made the right decision to join Esperance amid interest from PSL giants.

David Ralebala praised Mokwana:

“Congratulations young man well done’ keep on putting us on the map.”

Makhisi Zizwe Dube said Mokwana made the right decision:

“He was clever not to go to that certain team. He wasn't gonna taste the feeling of winning a cup.”

Baba Ka Kat prasied Mokwana for turning down Chiefs:

“He did a great thing by not joining Chiefs.”

Maluckzen Sgush was proud:

“South Africa is well represented.”

Azael Mawila backs Mokwana:

“Congratulations champ.”

Vusay Lubisi says Mokwana is living his dream:

“He went there to win trophies.”

Wael Mhaouek expects more from Mokwana:

“Most of Esperance fans are very impressed by his performance and he is one of our favoured players in the team. He is a fighter and very generous in the field. If he just continues this way he will be in Europe very soon. Thank South Africa for this great player and I hope we gonna recruit more in the future.”

Oscar Mars admired Mokwana:

“He and Mayo are doing the most.”

Jufta Jay Phahlamohlaka hopes Mokwana is happy:

“As long as he is well paid.”

Ayakha Makwaya predicts more silverware:

“Favourites to win the CAF Champions League.”

