Homeless Man Rescues Newborn Baby From a Dustbin, SA Celebrates the Hero

A KZN man got the surprise of his life when he recently went dumpster diving, finding an abandoned newborn between the rubbish

Without a moment to hesitate the local man quickly alerted authorities and ultimately saved the little girls life

Naturally, social media users were in absolute awe of the touching story and headed to the comments section to share their well-wishes for the little girl

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A local man is being celebrated after rescuing an innocent child from a dustbin. The homeless man had been rummaging through a dustbin when he stumbled upon the crying newborn, still attached to the umbilical cord.

This little girl was rescued from a dustbin. Images: @EmerGmedZN/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The nameless homeless man has since been celebrated as a hero with local Facebook page, @EmerGmedZN heading online to share the touching story.

"In the early hours of Sunday morning, Emer-G-Med paramedics were called to assist Durban Metro Police Services, after a homeless man made a shocking discovery whilst dumpster diving on Boscombe Place in the South Beach area."

"Paramedics responded to the scene and found a newborn baby girl in the dustbin, still attached to her umbilical cord and placenta."

They went on to share that the baby seems to be in good spirits after receiving care. KZN authorities have also thanked the man for his good work.

"She was treated and stabilized on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care," the paramedics wrote.

Social media users headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the touching post. Check out some of the comments below:

Carol Brijmohun said:

"God bless this man and all the medics for acting fast and saving this child's life a special blessing for each one of you."

Krishnie Sewdath said:

"Hats off to the homeless samaritan for his good deed. This mother should have left the child at a children's home or sought help instead of dumping an innocent child in the rubbish bin. There are options."

Gerry Williams said:

"God bless this man who saved this precious baby. Disgusted with the mom as contraception is free and no need for this."

Seema Allopi said:

"Again the ways of the universe amaze. That homeless man ..this was his purpose. In these times, we cannot judge the mother..what mental state she is in to have abandoned her baby. Prayers and Thanks that all turned out well, especially with the mayhem currently engulfing KZN."

Ricky Smith said:

"Thank God she was found! She should be named 'Hope' in light of her amazing rescue. Thank you Lord that she was found by this homeless man. May he be blessed!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Local woman grateful to good Samaritan who returned her lost phone

In similar inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that Karen Williams took to Facebook to share her amazing experience that restored her faith in our beautiful country and its people.

She revealed that she and her friends were at a funeral and her friend Jacky Daniels realised that she had left her phone at a petrol station.

Fearing the worst, Karen dialled the phone not expecting anyone to answer but to her surprise, a voice came through the speaker.

A gentleman and employee of Kranskop Engen, Thabo Puleng Mathye, had found the phone and answered it when it rang in the hopes that he could return it to its rightful owner.

Here is Karen's story in her own words:

"We experienced our own #ImStaying moment

My partner had sadly lost his Father. Friends of ours Augustine Daniels and his wife Jacky Daniels had come to support us, attending the funeral. They had stopped at the Kranskop Engen Garage on the N1(Limpopo). Unfortunately Jacky had lost her phone at the garage, realizing too late. After the funeral, they had called the phone and it was answered! A gentleman, Thabo Puleng Mathye had answered the phone. He's an employee at the Kranskop Engen.

My partner, Desmond Maserumule and I were able to contact him and travel to the garage from Modimolle this morning, meet up with Thabo and collect the phone.

A big THANK YOU to you, Thabo, for your honesty and keeping the phone safe May you be blessed."

Social media users react to the heartwarming story

Maria Sardinha:

"Bless you, richly, I believe, in people, yes I do ...may it return to you in many blessings."

Avis Brooks:

"Fantastic and some of the amazing people around us ..."

Pamela Eppit:

"He is a good person may God bless him abundantly keep safe my friend."

Ronel Prata:

"Thabo you will be blessed for your good heart and acting with integrity. God Bless you and your family."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za