Apparently, a pastor caught an angel on camera during a church service and it was wearing some lit sneakers

Social media account @AdvoBarryRoux shared the pictures, explaining what the pastor claims to have been an angel

The people of Mzansi had no chill in the comment section, focusing on the heavenly being’s footwear

There are a lot of weird and wonderful things that happen in church services these days but an angel wearing dope kicks, now that is something new!

A pastor claims to have caught an angel on camera in his church and has shared the images far and wide. In the picture, you see a white blur that could really be anyone.

Outspoken social media account @AdvoBarryRoux shared the pictures, waiting to see what the rest of Mzansi would have to say.

“According to this pastor, an Angel was captured on camera during cross over service, Benin Republic.”

Mzansi reacts to the alleged angel pictures

While it is enough to claim an angel came down from Heaven and was caught on camera… to see it wearing sneakers, that takes things to a whole other level.

The people of Mzansi were bust over the picture. Many had a good laugh at the angel's choice in shoes while others felt sorry for the people of that congregation.

Take a look at some of the comments

Drama as fight breaks out in church on Boxing Day while pastor is preaching

In other odd church-related news, there was drama at a church after two members of the congregation decided to get physical while the preacher hammered the gospel, reported Briefly News.

TMZ reports that the fight happened at the Olivet Baptist Church in Tennessee on Sunday, December 26. Footage of the melee depicted one man coming up to another man sitting on the front row and starting swinging.

The seated guy stood up, and they started trading blows as they moved out of the camera's view. The preacher unsuccessfully tried bringing back normalcy, as the two did not heed his calls.

"Stop it, Marcus. Marcus, come on," Bishop Kevin Adams could be heard saying.

