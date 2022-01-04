A herd of elephants was captured on camera passing through what a social media user claims to be Malamulele Township

Social media user @_DJCappuccino shared the picture, having a good laugh at a moment that is typical of Africa

People fell in love with the beautiful elephants and flooded the comment section with messages stating how lucky the people of the township are

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Only in Africa! A herd of elephants was captured passing through a township, said to be Malamulele in Limpopo - a sight that would have anyone stopping and staring in awe.

Elephants passing through what is said to be Malamulele township in Limpopo. Image: Twitter/@_DJCappuccino

Source: Twitter

While elephants are Africa’s giants, they are one of the most beautiful members of the Big Five. Many foreigners think if you live in Africa that there are lions in your back garden and giraffes drinking from your swimming pool… and sometimes they are not wrong.

Social media user @_DJCappuccino shared a picture of elephants passing through what they labelled Malamulele township. They had a good chuckle at the situation, claiming it is a daily occurrence.

“No, this is not Kruger National Park, but Malamulele Township… elephants pass there.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

People react to the majestic moment

While some are not so sure that this is actually in Malamulele, they were wowed by the beautiful animals nonetheless. A few were a little worried as to what other animals were lurking in the bushes though, lol!

Reflecting on the beauty that our amazing continent holds, many oozed pride to be African! It is such a blessing to have the abundance of wildlife that we do, and that is precisely why we need to respect it and protect it.

Take a look at some of the comments

@tribute_glam said:

“It turns out Americans were right all along for imagining this about Africa.”

@maxmash8 said:

“This means lions and leopards can also pass there mos?”

@CindySerbula said:

@polo_sthe said:

@DenzelAfrika said:

A decade after being set free, elephant returns to caretaker with baby

An orphaned elephant was found two decades ago as a baby by volunteers of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya, reported Briefly News.

Stranded and alone, the organisation took the infant animal into their care. While at their nursery, a man, Benjamin, became the animal’s caregiver, Global Positive News reports.

Every day, Benjamin would see to the welfare of the baby, later named Sunyei. Sunyei was not the only infant in the nursery, there were others too.

Source: Briefly News