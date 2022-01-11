A young man by the name of Sakiiwo took to social media to share the kind deed he was on the receiving end of

Sakiiwo's medical aid did not cover the R225 excess of his medication and he rushed off to an ATM to draw the money out

To his surprise, when he returned to the store, it was revealed that a stranger who had been standing behind him had already paid for it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sakiiwo Nafiq Ndabezimbi faced an issue that many South Africans do, his medical aid funds were not enough to pay for his medication. The young man rushed over to the nearest ATM to withdraw R225 to pay the balance he owed.

He made his way back to the pharmacy counter where he was informed that a customer who had been standing behind him had already paid the excess he owed. Sakiiwo excitedly shared the good deed of the kind Samaritan on Facebook's #ImStaying group.

Sakiiwo Ndabezimbi revealed that a kind stranger paid the excess on his medication. Image: Sakiiwo Nafiq Ndabezimbi

Source: Facebook

His post gained a massive 3 800 reactions on the popular social networking application and the comments section was filled with love and light for the kind stranger.

Sakiiwo's post read:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"I was at Table Bay Mall and didn’t have enough medical aid to cover this and I rushed to the ATM to get R225, which was the balance. When I returned, a customer behind me had already paid for me and left. God bless them."

Social media users are praising the kind stranger for their selfless deed

Fiona Lambrakis shared:

"Your angel."

Paixao Pedreiro wrote:

"God bless them abundantly. Thank you."

Taryn Lee Young commented:

"That’s amazing."

Khomotxo Junior responded with:

"May God bless them abundantly."

Arleen Shotland said:

"Wonderful people around us."

Dina Taylor believes:

"God's people are all around us, daily."

Simo Socikwa added:

"Bless him/her! Glad to know there is still so much kindness out there."

"Amazing kindness": Electrician restores faith in humanity after redoing elderly woman's unsafe home

In other news about good Samaritan's, Briefly News reported that n elderly lady who called an electrician after she faced issues in her home was in for a big surprise. Gloria Scott called electrician John Kinney who fixed the problems in her home but could not stop thinking about the dilapidated conditions the 72-year-old spent her days in.

Kinney said that Scott reminded him of his grandmother and that it was sad to think about the home she was living in that required tons of repair work. Kinney revealed that he was worried about Scott's safety in the home where extension chords were lying everywhere.

According to The Washington Post, Kinney gathered some friends and offered to do a home makeover for Scott - for free. While working on the home, they discovered that Scott had been without hot water for months and that her kitchen sink was also broken, among other things.

Source: Briefly News