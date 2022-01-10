72-year-old Gloria Scott's life was made after the electrician she called to fix faulty wiring decided to fix her entire home

John Kinney called a few friends and even created a Facebook page to assist elderly Scott with starting a new life in a safe home

Peeps pitched in from far and wide with whatever they could to help Scott live a safer life in a home with hot water and no scary wiring

An elderly lady who called an electrician to her home after she faced issues in her home was in for a big surprise. Gloria Scott called electrician John Kinney who fixed the problems in her home but could not stop thinking about the dilapidated conditions the 72-year-old spent her days in.

Kinney said that Scott reminded him of his grandmother and that it was sad to think about the home she was living in that required tons of repair work. Kinney revealed that he was worried about Scott's safety in the home where extension chords were lying everywhere.

Electrician John Kinney and his friends worked together to make 72-year-old Gloria Scott's home safe and comfortable. Image: John Kinney

According to The Washington Post, Kinney gathered some friends and offered to do a home makeover for Scott - for free. While working on the home, they discovered that Scott had been without hot water for months and that her kitchen sink was also broken, among other things.

Kinney started a Facebook page called 'Nice Old Lady Needs Help' in order to raise funds for the repair work that needed to be done. A report by CBS revealed that the town of Woburn, where Scott resides, pitched in financially and physically. People who were unable to build showed up with tools to help out or they sent in food and gift baskets for those doing the work.

Social media users thank Kinney for his hard work

Dorothy Collazo said:

"Wonderful news!! You all are amazing!!"

Isabel Reyna Torres shared:

"That is amazing! Sending you all virtual hugs."

Virginia Schwartz commented:

"Love to you for your amazing kindness!"

Kat Beach responded with:

"This goes to show what ONE person can do to start a change!"

CL Santomassimo added:

"This is what makes any community great - people who care enough to put themselves out there for others. Woburn is lucky to have a lot of great people."

