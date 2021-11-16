Collen Mashawan, a philanthropist and entrepreneur, along with other influential people gifted a man by the name of Thabethe a home

Previously restricted to a home without basic human needs, Thabethe now sits comfortably in his new house

Mashawana shared the inspirational act of kindness on his Twitter feed, igniting the hearts of some of his 11 000 followers

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Restricted to a house without windows or doors, Mkhulu Thabethe stood alongside Minister for Social Development Lindiwe Zulu, the Chairperson of the ANC in Tshwane Region Kgosi Maepa and self-proclaimed ‘African Philanthropreneur’ Collen Mashawana; where he cut the ribbon to his new home and his new life.

Mashawana used his social media platform to share the frequent hardships that plagued the life of Thabethe. Attached to a heartwarming before and after snap of Thabethe's new home is a caption that tugged on the emotions of the nation.

“Mkhulu Thabethe had been staying in a dilapidated shack with no windows and doors for over 30 years. Mkhulu’s shack had no electricity, water and most importantly he did not have a toilet and therefore used the neighbouring tavern's toilet. Today we gifted him with a new home."

Collen Mashawana presented Mkhulu Thabethe with a lovely new home after he lived in a dilapidated shack for 30 years. Image: @collenmashawane

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Read some of the comments below:

@teb_ma said:

"You are such a blessing. Keep it up ntate Mashawana. May the good Lord bless you more."

@SihleWasembo shared:

"May your ancestors bless you abundantly!"

@Sydnihilist added:

"At the centre of being an African, lies ubuntu/botho, covered with kindness and a true act of charity in its purest form."

@annis_moatshe responded with:

"Thanks, Mr Moshawana I wish that the all Mighty may give you more blessings so that you can help more people."

@SoritaM1 tweeted:

"Awwhhh well done Sir, your parents raised you well to look after your elders more blessings coming your way."

@Sihle_Thembela added:

"People like you inspire us to strive for greatness and aspire to help those who are less fortunate in our society."

BI Phakathi helps another pure soul in need, Mzansi stans: "God bless you Mr Phakathi"

Previously, Briefly News reported that a good samaritan shared with his 6.3 million Facebook followers the act of charity of helping a fellow Saffa in need with the hopes of inspiring the nation.

BI Phakathi, a motivational speaker, filmmaker and life coach, came across a stranger that we later learned was named Sipho who collected recyclable materials to sell for him to survive the hardships of living on the streets.

Sipho was walking along the roadside when Phakathi asked how he was and what he was doing to which Sipho said with an ear-to-ear smile that he was good, however, he went into brief detail about him being homeless and hungry.

Source: Briefly.co.za