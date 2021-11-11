A struggling South African by the name of Sipho was given a second chance when he crosses paths with influential life coach BI Phakathi

Homeless, hungry and without identification Sipho made no excuses, surviving by collecting and selling recycled materials

Phakathi did not hesitate to take out his wallet and bless Sipho with a much needed financial donation allowing Sipho the chance to get his ID

A good samaritan shared with his 6.3 million Facebook followers the act of charity of helping a fellow Saffa in need with the hopes of inspiring the nation.

BI Phakathi, a motivational speaker, filmmaker and life coach, came across a stranger that we later learned was named Sipho who collected recyclable materials to sell for him to survive the hardships of living on the streets.

Sipho was walking along the roadside when Phakathi asked how he was and what he was doing to which Sipho said with an ear-to-ear smile that he was good, however, he went into brief detail about him being homeless and hungry.

Phakathi further enquired what he could do to help to which Sipho said he was suffering without an ID and was trying to raise funds because he required one to collect his R350 social grant.

BI Phakathi has once again helped a stranger in need and warmed hearts all around. Image: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

Money and blessings were then showered on Sipho as multiple R50 and R100 notes were given to him as Phakathi emptied out his wallet while saying "we are here to share" and that Sipho should buy clothes and food on top of making arrangements to secure his ID.

The video ended just as it began with Sipho being the highlight and focus of the frame however this time Sipho left with a smile on his face, money in his pocket and the hopes that he could get his life back on track.

Take a look at the post below:

Read some of the sweet comments left by Saffas below:

Bema Laroza said:

"God bless you Mr Phakathi for the good work in helping this homeless man. God bless you more."

Ndlovu Joana shared:

"You were a God sent to this man. I wish he gets his ID and does something. Thank you BI."

Janice Freeman commented:

"I love Bl for his generous and Kind Soul. God Bless him."

Lajuana Bell added:

"I'm just glad he is helping so many people."

