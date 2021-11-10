BI Phakathi took to Facebook with a heartwarming video of a homeless man called Martin who asked for very little and got a whole lot

BI asked Martin what he wanted and all he asked for was a little bit of food and BI rewarded him with much more

He gave Martin hundreds of rands and a huge packet of food, social media users loved the video

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist, has struck again. This time he came to the aid of a homeless man named Martin who was asking for food.

BI asked him if he needed more food and if he or someone else could cook the food for him.

BI Phakathi rewarded Martin, who only asked for a little, with a whole lot. Photo credit: @BI Phakathi

Martin was shocked when BI started handing him hundred rand notes and he repeatedly thanked BI, calling him "my brother".

Phakathi shared the video on Facebook where it got over 137 000 views. BI then really shocked the man when he gave him a massive bag full of food and groceries.

Social media users loved the video and shared their reactions in the comment section

Geeta Arguello:

"God gives bread to the eater and seed to the sower. This video is inspiriting. For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger, and you invited me in. The words of Jesus Matthew 25:35. May God continue providing for the sower. God bless you, brother, for showing the love of Jesus to the strangers on the street."

Ntokozo Ngubane Ntombieh:

"I've been watching BI videos for quite some time now and I also share the little I have with others. Even in town when I see someone begging it just reminds me of your videos then I'll give a little that I have, my conscience no longer allows me to just pass by without giving something.

God bless u Mr BI u are an inspiration and we look up to you may God bless u and proceed to do what u do best."

Melicia Miranda Mentoor:

"This is amazing he asked for so little yet blessed with much, this should be our encouragement not to want a lot but the Father bless us with so much more"

Source: Briefly.co.za