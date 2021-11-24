A video showing an elderly woman dancing and singing after receiving a donation of water tank wheelbarrows has Mzansi thanking the donor

Collen Mashawana is a well-known businessman in SA who is known for his acts of kindness in assisting those who need it the most

The recent clip of the gogo's excitement over water has also caused concern for locals who were saddened by the fact that she was excited over a human necessity

South African businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist Collen Mashawana brought smiles and happy dances to an elderly lady in Limpopo. A video of the gogo, originally shared by Mashawana, has gone viral on Twitter.

The 45-second clip shows the elderly lady singing and dancing. According to Mashawana, this is due to his donation of water. A post by @stoneman_o stated that Mashawana selflessly donated water tank wheelbarrows to the granny's community.

The sudden realisation that a need as essential as water is not as easily accessible in this community as it is for many, has saddened a lot of locals.

A touching video of an elderly woman getting excited over water tank wheelbarrows has Mzansi checking their privilege. Image: @collenmashawane

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the original video shared by Mashawana below:

Read some of the comments left by Saffas below:

@RaphoG said:

"God richly bless you my brother - This is humanity at its best. Ndaa!"

@cliffVhugal shared:

"She didn't ask too much, just water and it brought this kind of happiness in her life. Imagine if our government can give all these elderly people water, they will live longer."

@BulwanaPaul responded with:

"God bless you abundantly. Doing a great job as always. Seeing gogo dance for her gift is so fulfilling."

Below is the reshared post:

Read some of the comments below:

@PetlwaneNtabs shared:

"The struggle is real, having a drop is the struggle in most of the rural areas in Limpopo. Water is a luxury in rural areas."

@PapaLeejoy believes:

"I'm sure they voted for ANC."

@senzo_afrika added:

"Get the community ward number ro bona who they voted for."

