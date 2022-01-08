A retired Ghanaian teacher has revealed the field had little to no incentives for teachers during her time

She indicated that she could not acquire any significant property after teaching for 30 years due to the paltry salary

She sat of a discussion with Ghanaian professional teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie

After three decades of teaching, a retired Ghanaian teacher has revealed that the field had little to no incentives for teachers during her time.

In an interview with Ghanaian professional teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie, know popularly as Teacher Kwadwo, she indicated that she could not acquire any valuable property from her years of service.

According to her, teachers received meagre remunerations despite their efforts and years of dedication and service to the nation.

I Could Not Build a House or Shop after 30 Years of Teaching - Ghanaian Retired Teacher

Source: Instagram

Asked if she could point to one thing that she acquired with the earnings from working as a teacher after 30 years, she indicated that her salary was insufficient.

She noted that she couldn't afford to build a house or shop because of the paltry earnings.

According to her, one could not build or do anything worth celebrating if they don't marry someone doing better in life, adding that one needed a side business to improve their living condition.

Source: Briefly News