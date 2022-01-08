Danielle IsIncredibly Smart is helping to fill the gap of Black representation in Computer Science

She has celebrated earning a second master's in the field as she uploaded stunning photos from her graduation on social media

She revealed that it was a responsibility that she felt called up to fill it as she announced the achievement

A determined Black woman, Danielle IsIncredibly Smart, has celebrated earning her second postgraduate degree in Computer Science, with a focus on Cybersecurity.

In a Facebook post, she revealed that she decided to pursue another master's degree in the field because she saw the need for Black representation.

Danielle further mentioned that it was a responsibility that she felt called up to fill it.

Celebrating the achievement

''I graduated last night with a 2nd Masters in Computer Science concentrating on Cybersecurity. I saw a need for black female representation in I.T. and felt called to step up and fill it.

''And yes, I am actively looking for ways to merge both of my Master's degrees to revolutionize the Technology and Theatre industry! Be on the lookout,'' she said.

Danielle uploaded photos posing with family and loved ones from her graduation. She was photographed in her graduation robe, beaming for the camera.

Many have trooped to the comment section of her post to shower her with accolades.

Reactions

Clyde King Sr. said:

''Danielle, I am very proud that you found your greatness and worked to achieve your goals in life. My wife in spirit and I hope and pray that CASES Exposure camp helped in some way reach your horizons.

''Don’t forget to reach back along the way and help someone else achieve their goals. Give my regards to mom and dad. God bless.''

LarryandGenece Arnold said:

''That's awesome! Congratulations, Danielle.''

Jess Searcy commented:

''Congratulations, Danielle IsIncredibly Smart.''

Bella Obiago said:

''Black girl magic. Hearty Congratulations, Queen. God bless your future endeavors! You did that!''

