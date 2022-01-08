Indigo Isaiah Jemez had an extra special baptism when the Ncobo family offered to help with the ceremony

Rochelle Elizabeth Ronné shared the touching story of how she met the family along the way and offered to help

The family were singing as a choir and not only joined in on the ceremony by sang the entire time

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rochelle Elizabeth Ronné took to Facebook to share her amazing story in the #ImStaying group.

She revealed that she and her partner had taken her baby, Indigo Isaiah Jemez, to the Indian Ocean to be baptised.

Rochelle Elizabeth Ronné shared her beautiful story about her son's baptism. Photo credit: @Rochelle Elizabeth Ronné

Source: Facebook

On the way, the Ncobo family were singing as a choir group and they asked if they could join Rochelle.

They joined in on the baptism and sang for Indigo the entire time and spoke kind words over his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She said that she would never forget how special they had made the day.

Here is Rochelle's story in her own words:

"Yesterday, I (parental consent is given for this post by myself, the mother) took my baby Indigo Isaiah Jemez for an Indian Ocean baptism.

Along the way, the Ncobo family were singing as a choir and I asked if they would please join me in the special ceremony.

Not only did they join me, but they also sang beautifully for Indigo the entire time and spoke the kindest words over his life.

Thank you

I will never forget this special day.

We are blessed with the most beautiful local talent and loving hearts in South Africa."

Social media users took to the comment section to react to the touching story

Shireen Ebrahim:

"Beautiful Thank you for this special post.

You are an inspiration to millions on this platform.

Continue to inspire and aspire to goodness.

Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed festive season ."

Mia Jordaan:

"I do not believe in baby baptism, but this is truly very special. Like a nature blessing ceremony."

Madeleine Marx:

"Wow what a good experience that must have been. Wish we could just all live together in peace and harmony ."

Milli Benito:

"Blessings in abundance... All God's children are shining through in the dark times... God is great all the time....love and blessings to Indigo, Mom, Dad and all God's angels who praised and worshipped in honour of God and bestowed God's blessings upon Indigo...."

Cassper Nyovest's shares video of his son's baptism, "Such a beautiful feeling"

Earlier, Briefly News Cassper Nyovest, Refiloe Maele Phoolo, shared a video on Twitter of his son's baptism. He revealed that his father sings in the church choir.

It appears that Cassper is enjoying his new role as dad and seems to be a very proud father. This is something that he and his fans can relate to on another level.

He captioned the video with the following:

"My Son is getting baptised today. Such a beautiful feeling. My father ispart of the Church choir by the way. Singing for his grandson."

Source: Briefly News