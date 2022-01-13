Kasi Hero on Twitter lived up to his name after he went above and beyond to help out a six-year-old girl and her family

Not only did he purchase a full school uniform for her but he also took the little girl's mother grocery shopping

His kind acts are truly a marvel and South African social media users are thanking him for doing the most with what he has

@tankiso_matanka aka Kasi Hero came across a six-year-old girl who was in desperate need of school clothes. He went out of his way to purchase school shoes, a shirt, jersey, tie and socks for the little one.

Tankiso shared a few updates after his initial post about the schoolgirl. A kind man donated R800 and Tankiso took the girl and her mother grocery shopping. He later shared that with R1 157, he was able to purchase all the items the family needed.

Early on Thursday, Tankiso revealed that he delivered the little one's school uniform. He shouted out another lady who sent R500 to him which he used to purchase a winter tracksuit to keep the girl warm through the colder months.

Tankiso's story of hope involving the family in need gained over 4 500 likes on the bluebird app.

Social media users thank the Kasi Hero for helping the family

@Mimza47345842 shared:

"Big ups to you bro... And for the fact that you respected her enough and did not show her face that's another plus on you. I pray that you're shown the same if not more mercies by Him and may you find favour in everything you do and more."

@kgomotso_kgoedi said:

"Please don’t let the negative comments bring you down. You did the things. If you hadn’t tweeted, you wouldn’t have gotten donations. May God bless you and everyone that donated."

@SIKBOY responded with:

"Breaks my heart. Well done, you did well. May the good Lord bless your hand."

