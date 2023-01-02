A young woman from the Eastern Cape followed her passion for agriculture and now grinds hard as a farmer

Simosihle Mhlonitshwa is a qualified accountant and previously worked as an internal auditor before following her dreams

The farmer advises young people to be resilient and take on careers in fields they’re passionate about regardless of what the doubters may say

A hard-working woman residing in the Eastern Cape province couldn’t be happier about following her heart and becoming a vegetable farmer.

Simosihle Mhlonitshwa loves being a vegetable farmer. Image: Simosihle Mhlonitshwa.

Source: UGC

Simosihle Mhlonitshwa is a qualified internal auditor and previously told Briefly News that she took on the field of accounting because her parents encouraged her to.

However, because she grew up around agriculture and started farming with her parents when she was 10, the young woman has always been passionate about the field.

In July 2022, Simosihle took a leap of faith and started farming full-time on three hectares of land, growing produce such as yellow maize and cabbage.

In a follow-up interview with Briefly News, the 31-year-old opens up about her plans for the future:

“My dream is to expand my business from just farming into Agri processing.”

Despite her family initially wanting her to pursue accounting, Simosihle says that they have been incredibly supportive of her.

The dedicated farmer advises young people to do what makes them happy and to follow careers that set their hearts aflame:

“Do what you enjoy and master what you love. This life needs dedicated, resilient and hard-working people.

“Let's go out there, enjoy what we do, and let the universe be on our side.”

