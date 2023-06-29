Nambitha Ben-Mazwi celebrated 7 years since she left her corporate career to pursue storytelling full-time

With 6 Netflix credits and a cameo on Black Mirror , she solidified her position as a decorated actress

Nambitha expressed gratitude to supporters and fans for their unwavering support and celebrated the rewarding journey

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi spoke about her film journey in an Instagram post. Images: @ladynam_bm

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is celebrating seven years since she took a leap of faith and left behind her corporate career to pursue her passion for storytelling.

Acclaimed actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi spoke about her film journey

With an impressive portfolio of achievements, including six credits on Netflix and a cameo appearance on the acclaimed series Black Mirror, Nambitha has solidified her position as one of the country's most decorated thespians, reports kaya959.co.za.

Reflecting on her journey, Nambitha acknowledges that her decision to embrace her calling as a full-time storyteller was a bold one.

She credits her belief in God and the desire to showcase truth in ourselves as the driving forces behind her career transition.

Nambitha thanked fans and colleagues for the support she received

Expressing her gratitude, Nambitha extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported her along the way.

From directors, cast mates, and producers to channels, crew members, viewers, church, family, and friends, she acknowledges the challenges she has faced but emphasises that the journey has been incredibly rewarding.

Nambitha wrote a long Instagram showing gratitude, stating:

"his month, 7 years ago, I made the bold leap of faith, to relentlessly pursue my calling of being a storyteller full-time. I left all I knew behind, including the Business Science corporate world I had worked so hard to be entrenched in. I knew God had a different purpose in me, the purpose of showcasing truth in ourselves."

Fans celebrated the actress in the comments and showed her support for her brave career choice.

@infinite67_ said:

"I had no idea I had seen 90% of your characters. Well done boo "

@starseed_sovereign said:

"Congratulations! I would post this type of reel every year. Also, can you send links to all your movies somehow on this platform? Lastly, how come, you didn’t put your footage of you in the Beyoncé video? Not a movie, but still a huge accomplishment!"

@athandwa_t said:

"Phenomenal The first time I saw you on Scandal I knew you were going far"

@randallsingh said:

"Elite. Always "

@darrelldrizzy said:

"Zimkhitha was nearly unlucky on this again . The relationship sucks "

@fikile_manganyi said:

"Awesome, my female crush ❤️ May God continue to make His grace abound as you pursue your dreams❤️"

@mbaureloaded said:

@I have enjoyed your journey so much. to greater roles "

