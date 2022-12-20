Former Broken Vows star Nambitha Ben-Mazwi was given her flowers while she could still smell them, and she is overjoyed

The talented actress was awarded with the Actress of the Year trophy at the 2022 VN Global Awards

Celebrities such as Dineo Moeketsi and online users have expressed their admiration for Nambitha after she shared a post gushing about her recent success

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has taken to Instagram to celebrate receiving an important award.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has written a lengthy letter to her fans expressing gratitude after winning a major award at the VN Global Awards. Image: @ladynam_bm and @dineomoeketsi

Source: Instagram

The former Broken Vows star was recognized as the Actress of the Year at the VN Global Awards, and she couldn't stop gushing on social media about the honour.

The talented actress thanked her fans for tiring their fingers while voting for her. Mazwi also praised God, saying her career would not have been possible without his guidance. On Instagram, Nambitha wrote:

"Guuuuys, we did it, we won another award!!! We can now add “Actress of the Year” to the titles I’ve been blessed with this past month. And that is all thanks to YOU and my clan that is my family Thank you for all your support, votes, and my agency MLA for honing my career," wrote Nambitha.

Celebrities flocked to the comments section. Dineo Moeketsi, a media personality, was spotted saying:

"Congratulations for all of them Nam-Bam! "

Other well-known Mzansi public figures, as well as online users, also left comments expressing their admiration for Nambitha.

@jenniferbalasaid:

"Praise God indeed! You are totally blessed and highly favoured. What a way to end the year off. ✨"

@lerato_mvelase shared:

"congratulations "

@lindamatsolo replied:

"@ladynam_bm Dude!!!! Dude!!! Amazing I’m so so proud of you! My Gosh Amazing ❤️❤️❤️"

@nandiphangumbela68 commented:

"Congrats girl, well deserved❤️❤️"

@marcorobinsonnow wrote:

"Wow ! Huge congratulations "

@bongolethu_m also said:

"Yaaaasss!!!! I’m so happy for you honey! ❤️❤️❤️"

@asandamagwede also shared:

'Sana!!! Your work needs no introduction usebenzile Nam Nam and deserve all the goodness of the Lord❤️ Congratulations brown skin girl!!"

@sike_rollom reacted;

"Congratulations Lady Nam! You’re sooooo deserving of this award! "

@cheri_targaryen posted:

"My heart is so filled with joy and celebration. Congratulations my darling friend - praise God for his favour upon you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@tsholz_empire also wrote:

"I'm so happy. I've been voting nonstop ❤️"

@da_chronik added:

"Can't imagine anyone else more deserving "

