Unathi Nkayi got candid about how her children shared with her how they felt about her behaviour towards them five years back

The radio and media personality said her children taught her a great deal about taking accountability for her actions and apologising

Netizens have lauded Unathi for her instilling such values in her children from an early stage

Unathi Nkayi has candidly spoken about her children's impact on her healing.

Unathi says she used to shout at her children for nothing 5 years ago

Taking to her Instagram stories, Unathi said her children laughed at how she used to treat them a few years back.

As she continued her therapy sessions, she developed a softer and more fun side that they now love.

"My daughter started by laughing and saying ‘Snako do you remember how Moms used to shout at us for everything about 5 to 6 years ago?’ They both laughed and told me how much they prefer the patient, kind, and, most importantly, fun mom I am now."

Unathi says her divorce is to blame for the way she used to be in the past, gave her kids a valuable life lesson

The media personality apologised to her children and taught them that hurt people hurt others. She showed them what taking accountability does for someone.

"I apologised to them for all the unfair treatment I clearly put them through and thanked them for holding me accountable for how I was back then and how I made them feel."

Netizens laud Unathi for instilling the culture of accepting accountability and apologising to her children

@nokwazi7788 said:

"Hmm, Unathi what you just shared speaks volumes. Accountability and apologising. You’ve planted a seed there that will bear fruit."

@zizotshwete said:

"Here for this, and also the commentary on the last slide."

@tanyapato_ said:

"The beauty and power of a parent taking accountability for their actions. Well done mama. You are an incredible mother. Never forget that."

@iam_soula said:

"I love how you acknowledged your error and apologised."

@buc_nzo_1209 said:

"Ziyahleba itshomi zakho. Get rid of them. But on a serious note, THE MAIN MESSAGE. Thanks for sharing, Unsta, we have a lot to learn every day. Our kids are our teachers."

@zuraidajardine said:

"Powerful & Beautiful. Mindful Mom."

@ningzoristo said:

"Yoh, the message. They expect a happy mom not knowing we go through some challenges that we don't talk about."

@samu.mashabalala said:

"This hit deep. May we heal so we can love fully."

@manasefaith said:

"Yo, I know this is an experience very well. Thank you for posting this. I hated the person I was leading up to my divorce. I need to apologize to my children."

@noni_ntsime said:

"Oh maan @unathi.co if all parents can acknowledge their mistakes and admit to their children, we would have a laughing society and happy children. I love how you listened to your children and also take accountability. May God bless you, and May God's grace cover you and your children."

